Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC this Saturday on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Byron Saxton. They lock up and Dixon with a clean break. Dixon backs up when Chen goes after him and the referee has to pull Dante away. Dixon misses a clothesline and Chen with arm drags into an arm bar. Chen with an arm drag into another arm bar. Dixon with a waist lock and Chen with an arm bar. Dixon with a forearm and a belly-to-back suplex. Dixon with an Irish whip and back drop driver for a near fall. Dixon with a forearm to the lower back. Dixon goes for another belly-to-back suplex but Chen counters into a lateral press for a near fall. Dixon works on the back. Dixon with a body scissors and a chin lock.
Pro Wrestling Insider
POSSIBLE SPOILERS: FOUR WWE NXT STARS AT ROYAL RUMBLE
As we reported yesterday in the Elite section, the following WWE NXT stars were brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble:. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and it’s time for AEW Rampage, recorded after AEW Dynamite, which came from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone. Wheeler Yuta vs Adam Page. Yuta starts with a drop kick and a stomp down...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ENDS NJPW STRONG AS STANDALONE SERIES, UNITED STATES EVENTS REBRANDED AS 'STRONG LIVE'
Since its inception during the COVID pandemic in 2020, NJPW STRONG has seen the best rising stars in the US compete with familiar names from the Japanese stage and beyond. Monthly tapings have seen passionate fans witness great action live, with matches from those tapings being distributed every week on NJPW World and FITE.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
Impact+ is now streaming the Best of Tara (Lisa Marie Varon) for free, playing off her appearance on last week's Impact on AXS TV episode. Impact has already released a Rebellion 2023 T-shirt at ShopImpact.com. Scheduled for Thurday's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHELSEA GREEN RETURNS TO WWE
Chelsea Green, who left Impact Wrestling several months ago to return to WWE, made her official return tonight in the Women's Royal Rumble match. PWInsider.com first reported this past Monday that Green was expected to be a surprise in the Rumble. Green had several previous runs with WWE, including competing...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHERE WAS REY MYSTERIO LAST NIGHT
As we reported in the Elite section yesterday, Rey Mysterio was pulled from his scheduled signing the morning of the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas just hours before it was to take place and was replaced by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The word yesterday morning was that Mysterio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY ON WHEN HE WAS CLEARED, ROMAN ON WINNING AGAIN, NEW POST RUMBLE MERCH AND MORE
Roman Reigns posted the following on tiktok following last night's Royal Rumble:. WWE Shop has a new Booker T-shirt. Also, WWE has released a ton of Cody Rhodes merchandise, including new T-shirts, jackets, etc. Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes gives his reaction to Ariel Helwani | "I was only cleared...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
WWE released the following Friday Night SmackDown video highlights:. Sami Zayn sneaks into SmackDown to thank Jey Uso: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. Brock Lesnar declares for the Royal Rumble Match: SmackDown, Jan. 27, 2023. The Viking Raiders take Drew McIntyre and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE PRESENTS THE 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE TONIGHT, COMPLETE COVERAGE ON PWINSIDER
WWE will present the 2023 Royal Rumble tonight from San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome, featuring:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Rey Mysterio,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 REPORT: DID SAMI PASS THE FINAL TEST, MANY RETURNS, A FEW SURPRISES, TWO RUMBLES, PITCH BLACK, AND MORE
Welcome to PWInsider.com’s live coverage of the Royal Rumble Pay Per View from San Antonio, Texas. Make sure to check out all of the news, spoilers, audio previews, blogs, and post game audio for the Royal Rumble. Your host is Kayla Braxton. She is joined by Kevin Patrick, Booker...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE MOMENT THAT SHOCKED EVERYONE IN WWE LAST NIGHT
Pat McAfee's return to WWE was a legitimate surprise to just about everyone inside the company, PWInsider.com has learned. It was kept very close to the vest in order to prevent it from leaking out. We are told that not even the majority of the company's production team was clued...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ZELINA, CHELSEA, NIA POST-RUMBLE UPDATES
WWE has already released a brand new Nia Jax t-shirt. They are pushing that Chelsea Green broke a record for fastest elimination (5 seconds) last night. She filmed a post-match promo backstage where she complained about it and said she was going to "report" everyone involved. Zelina Vega, who had...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE INJURY UPDATE, IS VINCE IN THE HOUSE, WHAT RUMBLE GOES FIRST TONIGHT AND MORE
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED: FORMER WWE STAR IN SAN ANTONIO
UPDATE: PWInsider.com is told Perry is visiting and is not working for Women's Rumble match tonight. CJ Perry aka the former Lana posted the following on her Instagram from San Antonio, where the Royal Rumble is being held tonight:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NIA JAX RETURNS TO WWE
Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax returned tonight in WWE's Women's Royal Rumble Match tonight. We had reported earlier this week that there was a belief she would be in the Rumble in the Elite section and confirmed earlier today she was in San Antonio. Jax signed with the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SMACKDOWN-LESNAR NOTE & MORE
Brock Lesnar is expected to be on very early on Smackdown, possibly the first segment, so if you are looking to see him tonight, make sure you are watching early. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is backstage at Smackdown in Laredo, Texas. The Street Profits and The Miz are...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PAT MCAFEE RETURNS AND MORE EARLY RUMBLE NOTES
Pat McAfee returned to WWE, rejoining the commentary team for the Royal Rumble. He had taken time off this past October for some other football-related opportunities but the door was open for him to return when the timing was right. Whether he's just back for tonight or will return to Smackdown we have yet to confirm.
