ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nevadacurrent.com

Nurses say UMC’s sick call policy jeopardizes health of patients, staff

A newly-enforced policy that requires employees to call in sick eight hours before their shift poses a risk to patient and staff health, and undermines the workers’ collective bargaining agreement with University Medical Center, according to SEIU Local 1107, which represents nurses and support staff at Clark County’s public hospital.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
dakotanewsnow.com

Custom ‘Sturgis’ bike built by Mitchell Tech sold at Las Vegas auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - How much is a custom Harley-Davidson built by college students worth? At least $25,000. That’s the winning bid for a bike built by Mitchell Tech College students at Saturday’s Mecum Las Vegas Auction. Of course, having the legendary Sturgis name emblazoned on the motorcycle didn’t hurt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Neighbors express concerns about crime and drugs at Paradise Park

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — On a Sunday at Paradise Park, you'll see a game of hoops, dog walkers, and families enjoying themselves and Art Fournier on his usual walk. But News 3 is learning not everyone thinks it's paradise. Several neighbors, during a town advisory meeting earlier this month,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nonprofitnews.vegas

The Mob Museum Announces ‘A Night At The Moulin Rouge: Celebrating the Iconic Resort Through Memories & Music’

The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, in partnership with the Harrison House, announces a Black History Month program, “A Night at the Moulin Rouge: Celebrating the Iconic Las Vegas Resort Through Memories and Music,” ​to be held Thursday, Feb. 23, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Museum Courtroom.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Winter weather: Snow blankets parts of the Las Vegas valley on a chilly Monday morning

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/live-snow-falling-in-southeast-las-vedas-valley/. Winter weather: Snow blankets parts of the Las Vegas …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/live-snow-falling-in-southeast-las-vedas-valley/. Gabby Petito’s family responds to passage of domestic …. The family of Gabby Petito was on-hand as the Utah Senate passed SB 117, a bill that would require a 'lethality assessment' in cases of domestic violence between...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Buy Ins for the $2,000,000 Bingo Extravaganza at South Point Are On Sale Now

BUY INS FOR THE $2,000,000 BINGO EXTRAVAGANZA AT SOUTH POINT ARE ON SALE NOW. will host their $2 million extravaganza bingo event on March 9 and 10 and March 13 and 14. Buy ins are now available for $445, which includes 9-ON pack for both days, food coupons and dauber. Each game is sold separately. Tickets can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/bingo.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy