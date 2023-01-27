ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LHS Boys Swim at Wichita Northwest

The Liberal High School boys swim team competed at Wichita Northwest Saturday. Here are results. 200 medley relay- 11th Josh Talley, Jackson Riley, Isaac Dominguez, and Daniel Amparan. 2:12.83. 200 Freestyle Relay- 13th Jacskon Riley, Alejandro Pando, Daniel Amparan, and Isaac Dominguez 1:57.31. 50 Freestyle- Isaac Dominguez 20th 26.55, Daniel...
