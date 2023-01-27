Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS
WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC this Saturday on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NIA JAX RETURNS TO WWE
Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax returned tonight in WWE's Women's Royal Rumble Match tonight. We had reported earlier this week that there was a belief she would be in the Rumble in the Elite section and confirmed earlier today she was in San Antonio. Jax signed with the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE MOMENT THAT SHOCKED EVERYONE IN WWE LAST NIGHT
Pat McAfee's return to WWE was a legitimate surprise to just about everyone inside the company, PWInsider.com has learned. It was kept very close to the vest in order to prevent it from leaking out. We are told that not even the majority of the company's production team was clued...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SONYA DEVILLE SUFFERS BAD CUT DURING ROYAL RUMBLE
Sonya Deville posted the following photo of a gruesome gash above her left eyebrow after the Royal Rumble:
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHERE WAS REY MYSTERIO LAST NIGHT
As we reported in the Elite section yesterday, Rey Mysterio was pulled from his scheduled signing the morning of the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas just hours before it was to take place and was replaced by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The word yesterday morning was that Mysterio...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ROYAL RUMBLE AND EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS
Roman Reigns wants Sami Zayn attached to his hip: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 highlights. Brock Lesnar goes berserk after being eliminated by Bobby Lashley: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 highlight.. Edge makes his triumphant return and wipes out The Judgment Day: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 highlights. Logan Paul's epic Royal Rumble...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR RETURNS TOMORROW WITH LIVE EPISODE ON YOUTUBE, COMPLETE DETAILS
Billy Corgan's National Wrestling Alliance will return with a live episode of NWA Powerrr tomorrow, Tuesday 1/31 from Knoxville, TN featuring:. *NWA United States Tag Team Champions The Fixers vs. A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews. *Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll in the finals of The Champions Series. *Aron...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED: FORMER WWE STAR IN SAN ANTONIO
UPDATE: PWInsider.com is told Perry is visiting and is not working for Women's Rumble match tonight. CJ Perry aka the former Lana posted the following on her Instagram from San Antonio, where the Royal Rumble is being held tonight:
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ENDS NJPW STRONG AS STANDALONE SERIES, UNITED STATES EVENTS REBRANDED AS 'STRONG LIVE'
Since its inception during the COVID pandemic in 2020, NJPW STRONG has seen the best rising stars in the US compete with familiar names from the Japanese stage and beyond. Monthly tapings have seen passionate fans witness great action live, with matches from those tapings being distributed every week on NJPW World and FITE.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE INJURY UPDATE, IS VINCE IN THE HOUSE, WHAT RUMBLE GOES FIRST TONIGHT AND MORE
IMPORTANT NOTE: Your PWInsiderElite.com account is meant for your own personal use and is not to be shared with any other person. The information contained on the Elite site is our exclusive, proprietary information and content. It is not allowed to be reposted or transcribed on other sites or message boards. Any violation of these terms will result in your account being suspended and any money you paid to us be forfeited. We need to do this to protect the health of our site. Thanks for understanding and for your support of PWInsiderElite.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAVE BAUTISTA ON TONIGHT SHOW THIS WEEK, NEW WWE A&E BIOGRAPHY EPISODES ON DVD AND MORE
Dave Bautista will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Tuesday night 1/31. The latest WWE Biography Legends DVD is now out, featuring the episodes on The Undertaker, DX, The Bellas, Goldberg, Kurt Angle, Edge, Rey Mysterio and Lex Luger. Our friends at RSVLTS have a ton of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SMACKDOWN-LESNAR NOTE & MORE
Brock Lesnar is expected to be on very early on Smackdown, possibly the first segment, so if you are looking to see him tonight, make sure you are watching early. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is backstage at Smackdown in Laredo, Texas. The Street Profits and The Miz are...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CODY RHODES TO JOIN LOGAN PAUL THIS WEEK
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
ZELINA, CHELSEA, NIA POST-RUMBLE UPDATES
WWE has already released a brand new Nia Jax t-shirt. They are pushing that Chelsea Green broke a record for fastest elimination (5 seconds) last night. She filmed a post-match promo backstage where she complained about it and said she was going to "report" everyone involved. Zelina Vega, who had...
Pro Wrestling Insider
POSSIBLE SPOILERS: FOUR WWE NXT STARS AT ROYAL RUMBLE
As we reported yesterday in the Elite section, the following WWE NXT stars were brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble:. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE LINEUP
WWE will present the 2023 Royal Rumble tomorrow from San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome. Following tonight's Friday Night Smackdown, the updated lineup features:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NINE MORE COMPETITORS SET FOR MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE?
A graphic being used on international WWE social media accounts features the following talents as included on tonight's Men's Royal Rumble match:. PWInsider.com has confirmed Gargano is indeed in San Antonio, so if he competes, it is his return from the shoulder injury he suffered several weeks back. The graphic...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PAT MCAFEE RETURNS AND MORE EARLY RUMBLE NOTES
Pat McAfee returned to WWE, rejoining the commentary team for the Royal Rumble. He had taken time off this past October for some other football-related opportunities but the door was open for him to return when the timing was right. Whether he's just back for tonight or will return to Smackdown we have yet to confirm.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DAMIAN PRIEST TALKS ROYAL RUMBLE, ROMAN ON FALLON CLIPS, NEW RUMBLE MERCH & MORE
WWE Shop has a new variation of the Bray Wyatt "Moth " T-shirt that reacts to UV light. They are also selling a special edition Hardy branded Royal Rumble T-shirt as well as a Kevin Owens versus Roman Reigns special edition shirt for the event. Damian Priest appeared on Good...
