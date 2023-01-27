ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE NXT VENGEANCE DAY THIS SATURDAY, COMPLETE DETAILS

WWE NXT will present the 2023 Vengeance Day PPV in Charlotte, NC this Saturday on PPV, the WWE Network and Peacock, featuring:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin. *WWE NXT North American...
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DARK - ELEVATION 100 PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT

Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation, the 100th episode of the series, on AEW's YouTube channel as well as international distribution, features:. *ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian. *ROH Women's Champion Athena & Diamante vs. Skye Blue & Yuka Sakazaki. *Top Flight vs. Tony Nese &...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NIA JAX RETURNS TO WWE

Former WWE Raw Women's Champion Nia Jax returned tonight in WWE's Women's Royal Rumble Match tonight. We had reported earlier this week that there was a belief she would be in the Rumble in the Elite section and confirmed earlier today she was in San Antonio. Jax signed with the...
Pro Wrestling Insider

THE MOMENT THAT SHOCKED EVERYONE IN WWE LAST NIGHT

Pat McAfee's return to WWE was a legitimate surprise to just about everyone inside the company, PWInsider.com has learned. It was kept very close to the vest in order to prevent it from leaking out. We are told that not even the majority of the company's production team was clued...
Pro Wrestling Insider

SONYA DEVILLE SUFFERS BAD CUT DURING ROYAL RUMBLE

Sonya Deville posted the following photo of a gruesome gash above her left eyebrow after the Royal Rumble:
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHERE WAS REY MYSTERIO LAST NIGHT

As we reported in the Elite section yesterday, Rey Mysterio was pulled from his scheduled signing the morning of the Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas just hours before it was to take place and was replaced by Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The word yesterday morning was that Mysterio...
Pro Wrestling Insider

ROYAL RUMBLE AND EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS

Roman Reigns wants Sami Zayn attached to his hip: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 highlights. Brock Lesnar goes berserk after being eliminated by Bobby Lashley: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 highlight.. Edge makes his triumphant return and wipes out The Judgment Day: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 highlights. Logan Paul's epic Royal Rumble...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NWA POWERRR RETURNS TOMORROW WITH LIVE EPISODE ON YOUTUBE, COMPLETE DETAILS

Billy Corgan's National Wrestling Alliance will return with a live episode of NWA Powerrr tomorrow, Tuesday 1/31 from Knoxville, TN featuring:. *NWA United States Tag Team Champions The Fixers vs. A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews. *Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll in the finals of The Champions Series. *Aron...
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED: FORMER WWE STAR IN SAN ANTONIO

UPDATE: PWInsider.com is told Perry is visiting and is not working for Women's Rumble match tonight. CJ Perry aka the former Lana posted the following on her Instagram from San Antonio, where the Royal Rumble is being held tonight:
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE INJURY UPDATE, IS VINCE IN THE HOUSE, WHAT RUMBLE GOES FIRST TONIGHT AND MORE

IMPORTANT NOTE: Your PWInsiderElite.com account is meant for your own personal use and is not to be shared with any other person. The information contained on the Elite site is our exclusive, proprietary information and content. It is not allowed to be reposted or transcribed on other sites or message boards. Any violation of these terms will result in your account being suspended and any money you paid to us be forfeited. We need to do this to protect the health of our site. Thanks for understanding and for your support of PWInsiderElite.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider

SMACKDOWN-LESNAR NOTE & MORE

Brock Lesnar is expected to be on very early on Smackdown, possibly the first segment, so if you are looking to see him tonight, make sure you are watching early. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is backstage at Smackdown in Laredo, Texas. The Street Profits and The Miz are...
Pro Wrestling Insider

CODY RHODES TO JOIN LOGAN PAUL THIS WEEK

If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

ZELINA, CHELSEA, NIA POST-RUMBLE UPDATES

WWE has already released a brand new Nia Jax t-shirt. They are pushing that Chelsea Green broke a record for fastest elimination (5 seconds) last night. She filmed a post-match promo backstage where she complained about it and said she was going to "report" everyone involved. Zelina Vega, who had...
Pro Wrestling Insider

POSSIBLE SPOILERS: FOUR WWE NXT STARS AT ROYAL RUMBLE

As we reported yesterday in the Elite section, the following WWE NXT stars were brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble:. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez.
Pro Wrestling Insider

UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE LINEUP

WWE will present the 2023 Royal Rumble tomorrow from San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome. Following tonight's Friday Night Smackdown, the updated lineup features:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

NINE MORE COMPETITORS SET FOR MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE?

A graphic being used on international WWE social media accounts features the following talents as included on tonight's Men's Royal Rumble match:. PWInsider.com has confirmed Gargano is indeed in San Antonio, so if he competes, it is his return from the shoulder injury he suffered several weeks back. The graphic...
Pro Wrestling Insider

PAT MCAFEE RETURNS AND MORE EARLY RUMBLE NOTES

Pat McAfee returned to WWE, rejoining the commentary team for the Royal Rumble. He had taken time off this past October for some other football-related opportunities but the door was open for him to return when the timing was right. Whether he's just back for tonight or will return to Smackdown we have yet to confirm.
Pro Wrestling Insider

DAMIAN PRIEST TALKS ROYAL RUMBLE, ROMAN ON FALLON CLIPS, NEW RUMBLE MERCH & MORE

WWE Shop has a new variation of the Bray Wyatt "Moth " T-shirt that reacts to UV light. They are also selling a special edition Hardy branded Royal Rumble T-shirt as well as a Kevin Owens versus Roman Reigns special edition shirt for the event. Damian Priest appeared on Good...

