Sr. Rachel Gonthier, S.S.Ch, 95, a Sister of Chretienne
Marlborough – Sisters of St. Chretienne, we are founded for a mission, called as was Nino, ‘the Christian’, to proclaim Jesus Christ by our whole life. (Rule of Life #4). Sr. Rachel Gonthier lived this mission during 72 years of consecrated life. She was born in Amesbury...
Robert A. Folsom, 88, of Shrewsbury
– Robert A. “Bob” Folsom, 88, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023 in Knollwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Worcester after an illness. A faithful husband and father, he leaves his beloved wife of 65 years, Lorraine M. (Trinder) Folsom; their children: Gretchen M. Spencer and her husband Mark, of Holden, Diane M. Dattis and her husband Stephen of Worcester, Russell K. Folsom and his wife Susan, of North Oxford, and Elizabeth A. Belanger and her husband Ronald, of Laconia, NH; grandchildren: Tegan Folsom and his wife Melissa, of Quincy, Sydney Agnini and her husband Benjamin, of Edgewater, CO, Aaron Belanger, of North Grafton, Haley Belanger, Mia Dattis, and Emma Dattis, all of Worcester; along with several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his brother, Richard E. Folsom; and their parents, Russell E. and Rheta A. (Aitken) Folsom.
George K. Moossa Sr., 100, of Shrewsbury and Venice, Fla.
– George K. Moossa, Sr. of Shrewsbury and Venice Florida passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Venice Florida. George was 100 years old. George was born in Worcester, one of eight children of Anthony and Mary (Karam) Moossa. Raised in Worcester, George graduated from Commerce High school. As a young man of 20, he joined the U.S. Navy during World War II serving his country proudly aboard the U.S.S. Santa Fe, a light cruiser that saw intense combat action in the Pacific Theater from the Aleutians, to the Philippines, to Iwo Jima. George was a member of the American occupation of Japan.
Barbara M. Avey, 84, of Northborough, formerly of Marlborough
Northborough – Barbara M. Avey, 84 of Northborough and formerly of Marlborough, died on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s Healthcare Center in Worcester, MA. Barbara was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Proctor) Avey. She was the Assistant Auditor for the City of Marlborough for 25 years retiring in 2001.
Terry Lozouski, 83, of Marlborough
– Terry Elizabeth (Colondro) Lozouski, 83 of Marlborough passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Terry was born in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Richard and Liz (Runyan) Colondro. She is survived by her 3 children, Mark Lozouski and his wife Andie of MD, Jim Lozouski and his...
Donna M. Henault, 66, of Grafton
– Donna M. (Lara) Henault, 66, passed away suddenly at home January 21, 2023 following an illness. She is survived by her husband Bruce Henault, her stepchildren Christie Lee and Kevin Henault, her grandchildren Austin, Chevelle, Sierra and Bryleigh, her sister Elizabeth O’Donnell and her husband Jimmy and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Michael Lara and sisters Beverly Rivers and Patricia Casey.
Mary B. Lefevre, 78, of Northborough
– Mary B. (LeBlanc) Lefevre, 78, of Northborough died Friday January 27, 2023 at Westborough Healthcare. She was the wife of Robert J. Lefevre who died on March 25, 2022. She was born, raised and educated in Worcester the daughter of the late Alfred and Lillian (Johnson) LeBlanc and was a graduate of Commerce High School Class of 1963. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and enjoyed traveling, beaches, lighthouses, reading and doing crossword puzzles. She also loved playing cards and cribbage with her husband and friends.
State Rep. Donaghue plans office hours
WESTBOROUGH — State Rep. Kate Donaghue is kicking off 2023 with office hours; these short meetings are open to any constituent in her district, which covers Southborough and parts of Westborough, Northborough and Framingham. Join Donaghue between 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at Mauro’s Village Café....
The lure of the Westboro Speedway
WESTBOROUGH – The roar of the engines, squeal of wheels, and clouds of dust captivated fans at the Westboro Speedway for nearly four decades ― from 1947 to 1985. Even residents in the far corners of town could hear the track. Built by five World War II veterans,...
Rev. Fr. Ronald G. Calhoun, 75, former pastor of St. Michael Parish
– Reverend Father Ronald G. Calhoun, 75, of Uxbridge, MA, passed away peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, January 27, 2023, after a courageous battle with urethal and kidney cancer. Fr. Ron was born in Dorchester, MA, on March 17, 1947, one of 4 children...
Westborough officials, chamber welcome Planet Fitness to town
WESTBOROUGH – Three months after it opened its doors at the Westmeadow Plaza, Planet Fitness was officially welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event, held on Jan. 26, included town officials and members of the Corridor 9/495 Regional of Chamber Commerce. “You picked a great location,” said Pamela Stevens,...
Northborough residents gather to weigh in on vision for downtown
NORTHBOROUGH – What would you like to see in downtown Northborough?. That was the topic of a community meeting held by the Master Plan Implementation Committee on Jan. 26. Northborough completed a new master plan for the town prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the Board of Selectmen...
Special permit for dog-grooming business denied
MARLBOROUGH – A Lincoln Street business site that has been vacant since 2019 may remain vacant for the foreseeable future. On Jan. 24, the City Council’s Urban Affairs Committee voted to deny a special permit for a Medway-based dog-grooming business called All Fur Love that sought to expand into Marlborough.
WASA sponsors annual ‘Ice Out’ Challenge
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Athletic and Social Association is conducting its second annual “Ice Out” challenge. WASA has set up an ice sculpture in front of Hastings Elementary School. For $5 per guess, you can guess the day and time when the sculpture will completely melt. The...
Business damaged in Boston Post Road East fire finds new home
MARLBOROUGH – As of one week after a fire impacted several businesses at 42 Boston Post Road East, at least one business has found a new home. Marlborough Nutrition announced via Facebook on Jan. 20 that it’s now at 55 Maple St., inside Crag Fitness. “We are so...
Fire damages Feedback Earth’s roof stacks
GRAFTON – A fire at Feedback Earth, 109 Creeper Hill Road, caused damage to its roof stacks of the plant’s processing equipment. Feedback Earth processes food waste into animal feed. Around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 30, Grafton Fire responded to a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival,...
Scholarship applications open for Northborough seniors
NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Scholarship Committee is accepting online scholarship applications. The scholarships are eligible for high school seniors that live in town and plan to further their education. Consideration will be given to applicants’ academic standing, financial need, employment and community service experience, school or extracurricular activities, letters...
Crossroads Continuum to open new training facility for adults with autism
MARLBOROUGH – Crossroads Continuum, which serves to enrich the lives of people with autism and related conditions, will expand its offerings as it opens its adult center in the spring of 2023. Called the Commons Program, the center will help adults aged 22 and up to maximize their independence and receive career training.
Saint John’s alum returns as head football coach
SHREWSBURY – When he attended Saint John’s High School a little more than 10 years ago, John Vassar was a member of the football team as a running back and linebacker. On Jan. 26, Vassar returned to Saint John’s as the program’s new head coach. “We’re...
Committee recommends housing proposal for White Cliffs
NORTHBOROUGH – The White Cliffs mansion may soon become intergenerational housing. During their Jan. 26 meeting, the committee recommended to the Board of Selectmen that a contract be awarded to Metro West Collaborative Development. The vote was 4-1 with Selectman Julianne Hirsh dissenting. Hirsh said she didn’t have enough...
