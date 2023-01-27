CONFIRMED: Sunderland swell striker ranks by signing Joe Gelhardt from Leeds

Sunderland have another striker - at last - with Joe Gelhardt completing loan move from Leeds.

Sunderland have completed the signing of striker Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United on loan for the rest of the season.

It brings to an end a lengthy attempt to replace Ellis Simms in the squad following his surprise recall by Everton last month.

Gelhardt has chosen Sunderland over other offers from Wigan, Blackburn, Swansea and Middlesbrough, and will provide essential support for Ross Stewart in the Championship run-in.

After completing his move, Gelhardt told safc.com: “I know how big the Club is and I’m really looking forward to meeting the lads and trying to help.

"I spoke with the Head Coach and the playing style seemed a perfect fit for me. I’ve watched Sunderland on the TV this season and seen some positive, attacking football and I can’t wait to get involved.”

Gelhardt will not be available to make a debut against Fulham this weekend as he is cup-tied having played for Leeds in the third round against Cardiff.

The 20-year-old is highly rated at Leeds and has impressed since arriving from Wigan.

He made his Premier Legaue debut for Leeds in October 2021 and finished the season with 22 appearances for the Yorkshire club.

The deal is a straight loan and does not contain an option to buy in the summer.

