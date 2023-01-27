Read full article on original website
Onondaga County lawmakers could vote soon on jail merger plan. Sheriff says slow down
Onondaga County lawmakers continue to gather more information about a controversial proposal to close the Jamesville correctional facility in order to partially address a staffing shortage. The sheriff wants more time to consider inmate and staffing implications if they’re moved to the downtown justice center. Sheriff Toby Shelley told...
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
Ithaca man convicted in Lansing home invasion attempted robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
Madison County Clerk's Office Warns Not To Renew Notary Online With State
Wampsville, N.Y. - Madison County Clerk's office is advising any notary in the state that may be up for renewal soon to not attempt to renew through the new Department of State's online portal that goes live tomorrow, February 1st. They say a renewal done through the State's portal would...
Cortland County SPCA Gives Further Details on Recent Contract Expiration with City
The Cortland County SPCA has released a statement regarding the recent contract expiration with the City of Cortland for animal control. Recently, the City of Cortland announced that Country Acres Animal Shelter will be contracted for animal services within the city limits. The Cortland County SPCA, which is a private,...
Homeless Ithaca man charged with assault in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.
Binghamton man sentenced for cutting woman with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to prison for domestic violence.
Redevelopment of St. Elizabeth Medical Campus
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –the City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System are coming together to redevelop the St. Elizabeth Campus in South Utica. The city’s industrial development agency and MVHS have agreed to share the cost of hiring a consultant team. With assistance from Mohawk Valley, the city has put out a request for proposals to find a specialized firm with knowledge in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation.
Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
Ithaca man accused of lying about ID, resisting arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is behind bars after allegedly lying to police about his identity. Police say they stopped 36-year-old Brian Borders early Sunday morning near the intersection of State Street and Plain Street. Officers say Borders, who was riding a bicycle, violated traffic law. When...
Bail set for one of three suspects charged with murdering Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two weeks after 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed on Oakwood Avenue in Syracuse, one of the three suspects charged with her death appeared in Onondaga County Court Monday. 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold, the oldest suspect in Brexi’s murder, was scheduled for a bail review....
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that hospitalized woman. Chief refuses to answer questions
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Police Department released more information Monday about an Armory Square arrest that left a woman hospitalized with a head injury. Police Chief Joseph Cecile refused to answer questions about the arrest at a news conference Monday. The police showed parts of videos from six officers’ body camera footage and discussed the arrest, but would not take questions.
Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating serious crash in Smithfield
Smithfield, NY — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious personal injury motor vehicle accident on Swamp Road in the Town of Smithfield. Around 8 a.m. on Monday, January 30, Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Swamp Road, north of Fearon Road in the Town of Smithfield, regarding a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident with a serious injury.
North Syracuse CSD considers changing district's name; seeks community input
North Syracuse, N.Y. — The North Syracuse Central School District, the largest suburban district in Central New York, is considering changing its name and wants input from the community. The district said it is considering changing the name to Cicero-North Syracuse Central School District. A district spokesperson said the...
Onondaga County Sheriff's Office warns of Ava Wood phishing scams
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about reports of a potential phishing scam related to a recent Baldwinsville tragedy. Ava Wood was recently killed in a murder-suicide. The Sheriff's Office says scammers may pose as an official fundraiser from the family in order to steal money. They're urging the public to make sure they’re donating to only one of three fundraisers approved by the family.
Two Arrested by Sheriff on Animal Cruelty Charges
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two individuals after a joint investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County SPCA’s law enforcement department, with additional assistance from the public. Officer’s arrested 37 year old James R. Williams and 26 year old Paige L. Hewitt,...
North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home
VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
St. Joe’s to buy part of big Onondaga County orthopedic surgery center for $25 million
St. Joseph’s Health will pay about $25 million to buy a stake in an outpatient surgery center in North Syracuse owned by the Syracuse area’s largest orthopedic medical practice. The deal between St. Joe’s and Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists will give St. Joe’s a 25% ownership share of the...
Baldwinsville school board using silence, secrecy to avoid accountability (Editorial Board Opinion)
The Baldwinsville Board of Education is showing us how not to run a school district. The board is failing to steward taxpayer money responsibly. It is failing to explain itself to voters. It is failing to engage with members of the public unless they obey picky and childish rules. And it is failing at its most important job: to hire a competent superintendent who won’t embarrass them or the district.
