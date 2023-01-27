Read full article on original website
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
We’d better enjoy all these roses before a blast of cold weather withers them away. Rose: To First National Bank, which opened its first location in Lima over the weekend, at 2580 Eastown Road. It’s nice to see the Pandora-based bank continuing to grow. Rose: To Diane Urban,...
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
614now.com
Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon
Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry
Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization […]
Leaders of Nazi homeschooling channel live in Upper Sandusky
The leaders of the "Dissident Homeschool" Telegram channel, which produces white supremacist lesson plans for 2,400+ members, are a married couple with four children in Upper Sandusky. Driving the news: Vice News reported that the channel's "admins and members use racist, homophobic, and antisemitic slurs without shame, and quote Hitler...
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
hometownstations.com
Fire on Main Street in Lima damages several businesses
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a business complex Friday night. Around 9pm on Friday the Lima Fire Department put out a fire at 1519 North Main Street. At least three businesses were damaged by a fire in the heating unit that spread through the air ducts. Firefighters had to remove portions of the roof to access the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
crawfordcountynow.com
County residents warn of suspicious activity
BUCYRUS—Residents in the Sulpher Springs and surrounding areas have reported a suspicious male. This male has approached Sulpher Springs residents at least three times in recent days. The individual has asked for gasoline or money for gas to aid his Mother or girlfriend. The Crawford County Sheriff has been...
Lima News
Letter: Keep driving to find Dietsch Brothers on a Monday
As someone who frequents Dietsch Brothers ice cream and candy store in Findlay, I feel compelled to informer columnist Phil Hugo that there are two store locations there. He recently visited the main store on a Monday, only to find it closed. He could have traveled a little further east to the store at 1217 Tiffin Ave., which is open every day except Tuesday.
13abc.com
Findlay rolls out details for annexation plan
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay is rolling out a plan to annex nearly 400 properties into its city limits. The plan will include the following properties: properties that are surrounded by city corporations that have not been previously annexed, properties that are contiguous to the city’s corporation limits, and properties that have an existing annexation agreement.
hometownstations.com
Two Vehicle Accident at Intersection of Allentown and Cable Roads in Lima Monday evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima and American Township emergency personnel responded to a car crash around 8:30 PM Monday evening. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Allentown and Cable roads on Lima's west end. Both vehicles, a red sedan and a silver SUV, sustained significant front end damage with air bag deployment. At this time, the cause of the accident and any known injuries have not been released. Your Hometown Stations will provide updates as soon as they become available.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Fairgrounds Receive Donation From Local Dealership
MARYSVILLE – A familiar scene cascades amidst the panoramic view of the Union County Fairgrounds: charismatic barns, heavily-worn footpaths and an energetic nostalgia that arises from generations of wistful memories. Tucked seamlessly within the familiarity of this backdrop, though, appears a shiny, blue machine; a 2023 New Holland tractor...
columbusunderground.com
Trio of Restaurants Announce Closures
Two of Columbus’ Zoup! locations have closed their doors as of today, Friday, January 27. Co-Owner Tom Dailey shared more about the decision to close Zoup! Capitol Square, 41 S. High St., and Zoup! Tuttle Crossing, 4971 Tuttle Crossing Blvd. “Zoup Capitol Square has been greatly affected by the...
crawfordcountynow.com
Avita announces new Board Officers
BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – January 30, 2023 – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term.
Lima News
At your service: pandemic no longer slowing new restaurants down
LIMA — Several Lima restaurants have opened in the past month and, although the challenges might seem great, they are finding that things are not as demanding as they may seem. For places like Cancun Mexican Restaurant, which moved into the building last occupied by Bandido’s; El Cazador, which...
Mount Vernon News
Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056
By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
