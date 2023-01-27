Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego died on Sunday after driving his car into Lake Macatawa, which police believe was an accident. His two daughters, 8 and 10, escaped and sought help Police believe a Michigan dad who died after driving into a lake was able to pop the back hatch of the vehicle open as it sank, which allowed his two young daughters to escape. The father, identified as 52-year-old Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego, died after driving into Lake Macatawa over the weekend, according to a release obtained by PEOPLE from...

