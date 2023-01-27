ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

WQAD

Galesburg store closes up shop; set to transition online

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg small business has closed up shop, but it's not the end. The store is set to transition to a different format of selling its product. Dovetail Rivet & Stitch, located at 61 S. Seminary St., held its last day in store on Sunday, Jan. 29. The store sells contemporary art, fine craft and handmade goods made by independent artists and other small businesses.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

24/7 emergency helicopter service coming to Whiteside County

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — In a medical emergency, every second counts — which is why OSF Healthcare is bringing its 24/7 emergency helicopter service to Whiteside County Airport. Once the program is implemented, physicians, hospital personnel, emergency medical services, fire personnel, police, emergency management agencies and 911 dispatch centers will be able to request a Life Flight.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
WQAD

Colona house fire leads to multiple explosions, nobody injured

COLONA, Ill. — A house fire in Colona resulted in multiple explosions, one of which took place with firefighters inside the property, according to a Colona Fire Department news release. On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:29 p.m., the Colona FD responded to a structure fire at 21533 Ballegeer Lane.
COLONA, IL

