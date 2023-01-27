Read full article on original website
Rock Island County Senior Center helping Quad Cities seniors
The RI County Senior Center serves as a community resource for those over 60 years old. Services include delivered or community meals and transportation help.
A canvas for hope: Vibrant Arena ice rink turns into tribute for cancer survivors, fighters
MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad City Storm is once again teaming up with UnityPoint Health Trinity to host its fourth annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 4 when the Storm hosts the Vermilion County Bobcats. The Storm will wear specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game concludes.
Davenport Public Library 'Formal Wear Giveaway' helps students get ready for prom season
The library collected donations earlier this month for the season. This year, the drive had more donations than ever before.
Here's how St. Ambrose is preparing its students for a telehealth future
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The need for health care professionals continues to grow even as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, and those professionals will have to continue to adapt as more and more appointments move to virtual mediums. Telehealth appointments at UnityPoint Health last year totaled more than 30,000 across its...
Galesburg store closes up shop; set to transition online
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg small business has closed up shop, but it's not the end. The store is set to transition to a different format of selling its product. Dovetail Rivet & Stitch, located at 61 S. Seminary St., held its last day in store on Sunday, Jan. 29. The store sells contemporary art, fine craft and handmade goods made by independent artists and other small businesses.
Social work professor at University of Minnesota analyzes scams, Maddie Russo case
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old Bettendorf woman remains out on bond after allegedly scamming donors of tens of thousands. News 8 spoke with a professor of social work to get behind why someone may pull off this type of scam. St. Ambrose student Maddie Russo claimed she had cancer...
Senior services available in Rock Island County that you may not know about
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With the cold weather here, there are senior services available for free that you may not know about. At the Rock Island County Senior Center, hot meals are being served and community help is being provided. "We have a wide variety of services, we're a...
24/7 emergency helicopter service coming to Whiteside County
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — In a medical emergency, every second counts — which is why OSF Healthcare is bringing its 24/7 emergency helicopter service to Whiteside County Airport. Once the program is implemented, physicians, hospital personnel, emergency medical services, fire personnel, police, emergency management agencies and 911 dispatch centers will be able to request a Life Flight.
Colona house fire leads to multiple explosions, nobody injured
COLONA, Ill. — A house fire in Colona resulted in multiple explosions, one of which took place with firefighters inside the property, according to a Colona Fire Department news release. On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:29 p.m., the Colona FD responded to a structure fire at 21533 Ballegeer Lane.
