ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

7 tax breaks that could save you money

By Becca Stanek
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r33uQ_0kTMthmm00

Ready or not, tax season is here.

While it might feel tempting to put off preparations until April, getting a jump on your taxes can help ensure you file a mistake-free return on time. Plus, you will have ample time to take advantage of any money-saving tax breaks you might be eligible for.

Let's brush up on important dates for this year's tax season:

  • Jan. 23, 2023: Tax season officially begins, with the IRS starting to accept and process tax returns on this date.
  • Jan. 31, 2023: This is the deadline for employers to send out W-2 forms, so keep an eye on your mailbox (or your inbox) if you're expecting one. This is also when certain 1099 forms are sent.
  • Feb. 15, 2023: For taxpayers who opted to claim an exemption from their employer withholding taxes last year, which is done through filing a Form W-4, this is the deadline to refile. Per Turbotax , "You would file this exemption request if you anticipate having no tax liability this year and had none in the previous year."
  • April 18, 2023: Tax day! Either make sure you've turned in your tax return by this date, or file a Form 4868 asking for an extension.

Here are seven tax breaks that could save you money when you file this year.

Out-of-pocket charitable deductions

While you might already account for the large charitable donations you make during the year, you may overlook the smaller ones — and those can add up. It doesn't even necessarily have to be a direct donation, as Kiplinger notes "you can write off out-of-pocket costs that you incur while you are doing work for a charity," like ingredients for a meal or stamps for mailing.

Note that if your contribution totals $250 or more, you'll need to get an acknowledgment from the charity that you provided support.

Gambling losses

A gambling loss doesn't have to be a total wash, thanks to this tax break. Your deduction is limited to the amount of winnings that you report as taxable income — or, as Nerdwallet puts it , "[y]ou can't deduct more than the amount you win."

You'll also need to itemize deductions to get this tax break for gambling losses, so make sure you hang onto your receipts. You might also consider keeping a detailed log of your gambling activity to reference if needed.

Child and dependent care credit

As any parent knows, child care isn't cheap.This tax credit, the child and dependent care credit, can help you cover the cost of care for your children or other dependents, such as an elderly parent. For 2022, you could receive a non-refundable tax credit of up to 35 percent, or $3,000, of qualifying expenses for one child under the age of 13 (it's up to $6,000 for two or more qualifying children).

There are requirements you'll have to meet to qualify, including both modified adjusted gross income for the year and the child or dependent living arrangements. According to U.S. News & World Report , what's key to note is that this credit is "available to those who pay for child care so they can work," meaning you'll need earned income to qualify.

Social Security taxes you pay when you're self-employed

Self-employed individuals who cover the entire 15.3 percent Social Security and Medicare tax out of their pocket "instead of splitting it 50-50 with an employer," explains Kiplinger , are able to write off half of the amount they pay. Even better? You don't have to itemize your deductions to snag this tax break.

Refinancing points

If you refinanced your mortgage in 2022, you may be able to deduct the points on the new loan. However, this works a bit differently than it did when you took out your mortgage initially.

With a refinance, you can deduct points over the life of the loan — so, as an example, you could deduct 1/30th of the points every year for a 30-year mortgage, which would total $33 per year for every $1,000 you paid in points. When you pay off the loan, you'll be able to deduct all the points you hadn't yet deducted.

Lifetime learning credit

You can take advantage of the lifetime learning credit to offset higher education costs for your children, your spouse, or even yourself. This could include the cost of classes at a community college or vocational school, and according to U.S. News & World Report , "[t]here is no cap on how many years someone can receive a lifetime learning credit." The credit is for up to $2,000 annually, though the right to claim it phases out at certain income levels.

Student loan interest paid by a parent

Even if your parent is the one repaying your student loan debt, you may be able to claim a deduction. That's because the IRS looks at those parental payments "as if the money were given to the child, who then paid the debt," Kiplinger explains . Assuming the child is no longer claimed as a dependent, they can deduct up to $2,500 in student loan interest a year that their parents paid.

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She has previously served as the managing editor for investing and savings content at LendingTree, an editor at SmartAsset and a staff writer for The Week. This article is in part based on information first published on The Week's sister site, Kiplinger.com

New Tax Rules for 2023: Download your free issue of The Kiplinger Tax Letter today.  No information is required from you.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
CNET

Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CNBC

Wells Fargo might owe you money—here's how to get it

If you had a Wells Fargo account between 2011 and 2022, you might be one of the 16 million customers who qualify for damages, says the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). As part of a $3.7 billion settlement, Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $2 billion directly to...
msn.com

Medicare Will Not Cover These 10 Medical Costs

Slide 1 of 12: Turning 65 brings access to senior discounts galore, but there is no benefit of senior citizenship quite like Medicare. The federal program extends subsidized health insurance primarily to folks age 65 and older. But while Medicare coverage comes with numerous freebies, it is hardly free. Medicare beneficiaries pay into the system via taxes withheld from their pay during their working years. Additionally, Medicare coverage is not all-inclusive: Beneficiaries must cover all or part of certain medical expenses. If you are on Medicare, you already know that — perhaps painfully well. But the costs associated with coverage can come as a surprise to folks who have yet to sign up for Medicare. So, here’s a look at some of the most expensive, most common and most surprising health care costs that Medicare does not cover. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Military.com

'Widow's Tax' on Survivors Will Be Completely Gone as of Feb. 1 Benefit Checks

Feb. 1 benefits checks won’t have the so-called “widow's tax” reducing income for the surviving spouses of military retirees who participate in two programs. Until 2020, survivors couldn't receive the full amount of two survivor benefits at the same time. Under the rule known as the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) "offset," the government reduced payments that were part of that program by the amount of Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (DIC) that beneficiaries received from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
R.A. Heim

Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by February

Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
AOL Corp

All the states that don’t tax Social Security

It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
COLORADO STATE
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
seniorresource.com

How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?

What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy