RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Joel Embiid gets 100% real on Markelle Fultz trade after Sixers’ loss vs. Magic
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game win streak was snapped by an old friend: Markelle Fultz. He helped lead the Orlando Magic to a comeback win over Joel Embiid and the Sixers in his first-ever game as a visitor in the Wells Fargo Center. Fultz shot just 4-14...
RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance
Luka Doncic is in the midst of another outstanding season. The Dallas Mavericks are well aware of this fact and it seems that the Mavs have every intention of not letting Doncic’s fascinating campaign go to waste yet again. There has been a lot of talk about Luka doing all the heavy lifting for the […] The post RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Knicks must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
With the February 9th NBA trade deadline just around the corner, the clock is ticking on any big moves. Organizations such as the New York Knicks are in the thick of a heated playoff race, so any last-minute addition could make a big difference. One of the names connected with the Knicks is OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s honest take on Joel Embiid dropping 47 on Denver
Saturday’s edition of the NBA’s rivalry week pitted arguably the two top big men in the league today when Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets took on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers were able to score a 126-119 victory at home, and at least for this particular battle, it was clear which of the two towering centers came out on top.
Heat star Jimmy Butler gets concerning injury update ahead of Cavs game
Jimmy Butler had another big game for the Miami Heat on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets. Unfortunately, not even Butler’s heroics was enough to lead the Heat to a win over a lowly Hornets side. It also seems like Butler has come out of the matchup a bit worse for wear.
Suns, Bulls talk Jae Crowder-Coby White trade, but there’s a catch
Trade talks around the NBA are heating up, and the Phoenix Suns appear to be one of the key teams interested in making moves. One of the top rumors involves sending holdout Jae Crowder to the Chicago Bulls in a trade involving Coby White. However, it’s not that simple as...
Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams
Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after the victory. It was a pretty intense moment that was a bit of a sour note to an otherwise stellar evening for Doncic.
RUMOR: Jazz’s trade asking price for Malik Beasley as Pelicans join fray
Malik Beasley is having quite a productive season with the Utah Jazz, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that some buyers ahead of the NBA trade deadline are looking in his direction. Count the New Orleans Pelicans as among those interested in the veteran guard, per HoopsHype.
Nets star Ben Simmons gets unfortunate injury update ahead of Celtics showdown
Ben Simmons has been out of action for the Brooklyn Nets for the past two games with a lingering knee injury. Apparently, the former Rookie of the Year has failed to recover in time as the Nets travel to the TD Garden to face off against the mighty Boston Celtics. Ben Simmons injury status vs. […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons gets unfortunate injury update ahead of Celtics showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline
The Denver Nuggets are unquestionably one of the best teams in the NBA, thanks in large part to yet another MVP-caliber season from Nikola Jokic. At the time of writing, the Nuggets have a 34-16 record, and they have shown that they have every weapon in their arsenal to compete for a coveted NBA championship. […] The post RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jerami Grant contract extension saga gets eye-opening update ahead of trade deadline
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant has been just what the doctor ordered in PDX. In fact, Blazers are so enamored by the nine-year veteran that they already want to sign him to a contract extension. Not only that but, according to Action Network’s Matt Moore, “there is a belief...
Texas, Oklahoma sneakily throw shade at Big 12 after schedule release
Think there’s any lingering tension between the Big 12 Conference and the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners football programs, who are both planning to leave for the SEC? The Big 12 released its schedule for the 2023 football season on Tuesday and every other team besides Texas and Oklahoma football reacted to the schedule drop with elaborate Twitter posts- and even wild hype videos.
Tom Thibodeau gets 100% real about New York’s everlasting advantage in luring superstars
The New York Knicks have an undeniably huge market. After all, the team is based in the Big Apple and calls the storied Madison Square Garden home. For Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, just the building alone is enough to make superstars feel attracted to the idea of playing for New York, via Tim Bontemps […] The post Tom Thibodeau gets 100% real about New York’s everlasting advantage in luring superstars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s trash talking on Pistons draws strong message from Dwane Casey
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was heated on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, as he was spotted multiple times chirping at their opponents–both players and coaches alike–throughout the night. According to Detroit assistant coach Jerome Allen, he had some words with Doncic after he believed that the Mavs star disrespected head coach Dwane Casey.
