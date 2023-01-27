ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance

Luka Doncic is in the midst of another outstanding season. The Dallas Mavericks are well aware of this fact and it seems that the Mavs have every intention of not letting Doncic’s fascinating campaign go to waste yet again. There has been a lot of talk about Luka doing all the heavy lifting for the […] The post RUMOR: Luka Doncic could finally get the help he needs amid Mavs’ shocking trade stance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline

At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams

Breanna Stewart has narrowed her free agency search to the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm, according to Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports. Stewart, who is considered the top free agent of this year’s free agency class, is back to where she started last offseason when she took meetings with New York and […] The post Breanna Stewart narrows free agency options to 2 teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s ‘very disrespectful’ act led to post-game confrontation with Pistons coach

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had another mind-blowing performance on Monday night as he torched the Detroit Pistons with 53 points in a 111-105 win in favor of the Mavs. That wasn’t the only reason why Luka made headlines, though, as the 23-year-old was also seen exchanging words with Pistons assistant coach Jerome Allen after the victory. It was a pretty intense moment that was a bit of a sour note to an otherwise stellar evening for Doncic.
Nets star Ben Simmons gets unfortunate injury update ahead of Celtics showdown

Ben Simmons has been out of action for the Brooklyn Nets for the past two games with a lingering knee injury. Apparently, the former Rookie of the Year has failed to recover in time as the Nets travel to the TD Garden to face off against the mighty Boston Celtics. Ben Simmons injury status vs. […] The post Nets star Ben Simmons gets unfortunate injury update ahead of Celtics showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline

The Denver Nuggets are unquestionably one of the best teams in the NBA, thanks in large part to yet another MVP-caliber season from Nikola Jokic. At the time of writing, the Nuggets have a 34-16 record, and they have shown that they have every weapon in their arsenal to compete for a coveted NBA championship. […] The post RUMOR: Why Nuggets’ Bones Hyland suddenly became such a likely trade candidate before deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texas, Oklahoma sneakily throw shade at Big 12 after schedule release

Think there’s any lingering tension between the Big 12 Conference and the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners football programs, who are both planning to leave for the SEC? The Big 12 released its schedule for the 2023 football season on Tuesday and every other team besides Texas and Oklahoma football reacted to the schedule drop with elaborate Twitter posts- and even wild hype videos.
Tom Thibodeau gets 100% real about New York’s everlasting advantage in luring superstars

The New York Knicks have an undeniably huge market. After all, the team is based in the Big Apple and calls the storied Madison Square Garden home. For Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, just the building alone is enough to make superstars feel attracted to the idea of playing for New York, via Tim Bontemps […] The post Tom Thibodeau gets 100% real about New York’s everlasting advantage in luring superstars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
