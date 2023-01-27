ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClearOne Returns to ISE 2023 with a New Line of Real World Communications and Collaboration Solutions

 4 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023--

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions, will return to ISE 2023 (January 31—February 3 in Barcelona) with a complete range of solutions custom configured for small and medium sized meeting rooms, as well as large conference rooms and auditoriums. The solutions will be showcased at Booth 2V650 at the Fira Barcelona.

On display for the first time ever at ISE 2023, the UNITE® 260 Pro PTZ Camera features both a 20X optical zoom and 16X digital zoom for ultimate capability and user-experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to ClearOne CEO Derek Graham, the intent is to demonstrate the superior quality, flexibility, and ease of installation of all ClearOne communications and collaboration solutions in every type of meeting environment that must be addressed in today’s decentralized hybrid work and learn environments.

“Manufacturers must be able to meet the needs of users in all meeting environments and that is what we are going to demonstrate at ISE 2023, our latest solutions configured in real world environments. Our goal is to show partners how easy it is to integrate our solutions in every meeting environment their customers utilize to live, learn, and work most productively,” Graham said today.

According to Graham, ClearOne will be spotlighting its recently introduced UNITE® 260 Pro PTZ Camera . The professional grade 4K Ultra HD camera features both a 20X optical zoom and 16X digital zoom that allows users to capture every participant in every type of meeting, training, and learning environment.

The UNITE 260 Pro Camera features AI-based smart face tracking that keeps the selected presenter in the frame as they move about the room. The AI-based auto framing mode also always keeps the entire group in perfect view. The camera’s advanced algorithms enable the lens to focus quickly and accurately. Camera functions can be controlled by USB, Ethernet, RS-485, and RS-232 devices, providing users with maximum flexibility of usage.

Sharing the spotlight will be the UNITE® 60 4K and UNITE® 160 4K PTZ Cameras. Both new state-of-the-art solutions offer organizations cutting edge performance and increased video-conferencing flexibility. ISE attendees will be able to familiarize themselves with new features like AI-powered smart face and voice tracking on the UNITE 60 4K camera, and 12x optical zoom capabilities and smart face tracking and auto framing on the UNITE 160 4K camera.

Also on display will be the new CHAT™ 150 BT group speakerphone with USB and Bluetooth connectivity enhances the conferencing experience for the ultimate in business class performance. Offering simple, instant connection to personal computers, mobile devices or Bluetooth-enabled desk phones, the CHAT™ 150 BT group speakerphone provides users with an affordable way to upgrade home offices, executive offices, and mid-size meeting rooms with BYOD convenience and superior audio clarity for audio conferences and video meetings.

Like all ClearOne microphone products, the new CHAT 150 BT speakerphone is compatible with popular collaboration platforms including Microsoft® Teams, Zoom™, WebEx™, Google® Meet™, and many more.

“Every product we design has the shared goal of making it easier for companies and individuals to communicate remotely with excellent audio quality and class-leading simplicity,” Graham emphasized today. “We continue to evaluate the needs of businesses and individuals working in today’s complex office and learning environments, and we’re proud to deliver innovative features and benefits to make every meeting easier and more productive.”

To make it as easy as possible for interested partners to experience ClearOne solutions at the show. Register here to avail a 100% discount on the show’s visitor pass. the invitation code is CEHEC578. One-on-one meetings with the company’s EMEAIO Sales and Global Alliances Team can be booked here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

Community Policy