abc27.com
New dog & cat groomer coming to downtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new veteran-owned dog and cat groomer is going to open in downtown Harrisburg in the coming weeks. Unleashed Grooming Company is owned and operated by Alexandra Lauch, who has 11 years of experience being a pet groomer. According to Harristown Enterprises, the Unleashed Grooming...
abc27.com
Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
abc27.com
A place for all children: New childcare center in York County now open
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new childcare center, WeeConnect Early Learning Center (WeeConnect), is reimagining childcare, and designing it for children of all abilities. WeeConnect officially opened up in York County on 1497 S. Queen St., back in the Fall 2022 and is owned and operated by Liz Jones, who is an occupational therapist, and Rande Fregm, a developmental specialist.
abc27.com
Not-for-profit trade association expands their training facility in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Petroleum Association (PPA) announced back on Jan. 16 that they have completed another phase of their expansion project at their training center in Middletown. PPA is a not-for-profit association in Pennsylvania that represents independent petroleum marketers at both the wholesale and retail levels,...
abc27.com
Yorktowne Hotel to open for first time since 2016
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Yorktowne Hotel, which closed for renovations in 2016, is officially reopening its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The 100-year-old, 14-story building in York had its reopening date pushed back several times. But now, guests can make reservations for any of the 126 available rooms.
abc27.com
Fire breaks out under Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire broke out under the Mulberry Street Bridge on January 28. This came less than a week after the City of Harrisburg started cleaning and exterminating the site of a homeless encampment. The city called it a public safety emergency because of crime and a rat infestation.
abc27.com
$7 million renovation to WellSpan Philhaven is complete
MT. GRETNA, Pa. (WHTM) — A psychiatric hospital in Lebanon County, WellSpan Philhaven officially completed a $7 million renovation, and held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 27 to celebrate. According to WellSpan, the recent renovation was perused in order to address the growing need for mental health services...
abc27.com
Board game café in Dauphin County will be closing its current location
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of a local board game café named Urturn Café recently announced on Facebook that they will be closing their current Harrisburg location. Urturn Cafe combines eating and board games to create a unique environment for all of its guests. According to...
abc27.com
Muddy Run sirens to be tested this week in Lancaster County
DRUMORE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The warning system at Constellation Energy Generation, LLC, Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Lancaster County will be tested this Thursday, Feb. 2. The company stated that during the test, which is scheduled for around 10 a.m., a brief tone will sound. The words...
abc27.com
Hersheypark Entertainment Complex to host hiring event
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark Entertainment Complex will be hosting a hiring event for food and beverage positions throughout Hersheypark, The Chocolatier, GIANT Center, and more. The hiring event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. inside Milton’s Ice Cream Parlor located at...
abc27.com
For the Love of Orchids at the Hershey Gardens
Enjoy over 1,000 orchids in dozens of varieties during For The Love of Orchids hosted by the Susquehanna Orchid Society. Take in the beauty of exotic flowers displayed for all to see at the Hershey Gardens. Learn more about the yearly event, including all you can see and learn from orchid experts.
abc27.com
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
abc27.com
Manheim Township to host 3rd annual Groundhog Day Celebration
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department will be hosting their 3rd Annual Groundhog Day Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 2. The public is welcome to attend the event, which will begin at 7 a.m. at the Carriage House at Stauffer Mansion, located at 1241 Lititz Pike in Lancaster.
abc27.com
York County individual saved from carbon monoxide poisoning
DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is currently in the hospital after quick, life-saving measures were taken after they were overcome by carbon monoxide in York County on Friday Jan. 27. According to the Dover Township Fire Department, officials overheard a medical call around 5:10 p.m. from the township...
abc27.com
Changes are coming to an iconic Gettysburg landmark
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Tours Inc. announced earlier on Monday Jan. 30 that they will begin construction on a new Gettysburg Tour Center in the coming weeks. Gettysburg Tours Inc. was formed back in the 1950’s and began offering touring services in and around the historic location of the most monumental civil war battle ever, according to their website. Shortly after its founding, Gettysburg Tours Inc. moved into a new manufactured cabin in the 1960’s, where the business remained for six-decades.
abc27.com
Cumberland County technical center planning $23.5 million expansion
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — With the cost of college unbelievably high, many students are looking at other options. That is certainly what a technical school in Cumberland County is seeing, and that is why it says it needs to expand. The expansion of the Cumberland Perry Area Career...
abc27.com
Nearly $2,500 in diesel stolen from Pennsylvania gas station
MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from a Berks County gas station. State Police say between January 6 and 19 an unknown person in a white tractor-trailer visited a Rutters on Kutztown Road four times. During those stops,...
abc27.com
Carlisle Ford Nationals returns to Carlisle PA Fairgrounds this summer
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle PA Fairgrounds will be welcoming back Ford lovers from around the world this summer. The 2023 Carlisle Ford Nationals will return to Carlisle from June 2-4. According to Carlisle Events, last year’s Carlisle Ford Nationals event hosted the largest amount of show cars ever at any car show in Carlisle. A total of 3,454 Fords were on display at the event.
abc27.com
Homelessness in Cumberland County continues to grow
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A volunteer organization says that homelessness in Cumberland County is a growing concern. The group recently went out into the community to conduct the “Point in Time Count,” which helps to give the organization an idea of just how bad the problem is.
abc27.com
Missing man from Lancaster County found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster were searching for a missing man, however, he has been found safe. He is a 60-year-old white male described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 lbs., gray hair, blue eyes, wearing a white winter coat, a hat, snow boots, and unknown color pants.
