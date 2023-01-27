Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Baker says DFL "drunk with power"
(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker is still seething over the aggressive progressive DFL agenda moving very quickly through the Minnesota Legislature so far this session. On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Baker, who is a House Assistant Minority Leader, had harsh words for DFLers and said he has "nothing to lose"...
'Driver's Licenses For All' bill passes Minnesota House, heads to Senate
The Minnesota House of Representatives approved the DFL's "Driver's Licenses For All" bill Monday night. Passing by a 69-60 vote, the bill would allow anyone to obtain a driver's license without providing proof of legal presence in the United States. Driver's licenses were once obtainable by any state resident prior...
MN lawmakers to hear proposal to redesign state flag over "racist undertones"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota lawmakers are considering a proposal that would create a 16-member commission to redesign the state flag.Supporters of the plan say the state flag right now doesn't pass the good flag test for its design -- simple designs with meaningful symbols, few colors and no words -- described by the North American Vexillological Association, a group of flag enthusiasts who study flags.Some have also suggested that there are racist undertones to the current design of the flag, so they want to get people together and think about changing that for the future.DFL Rep. Mike Freiberg, who sponsored the...
KNOX News Radio
ND committee reviewing Blue Logo bill
North Dakota lawmakers are getting another crack this session at the so-called Blue Logo bill. The highway signs display information about gas…food…and lodging with logos of various businesses who pay a fee for the advertisement. Supporters say it’s another tool to attract more visitors to visit a North...
wdayradionow.com
Hawley state representative criticizes Minnesota house bill requiring all carbon-free energy sources by 2040
(Fargo, ND) -- State representative Jim Joy is criticizing a bill just passed by the Minnesota house that would require the state's utilities to get all of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040. "Last night, Minnesota for instance, used 80,000 megawatts. If we went solar for that much megawatts...
House Democrats want state authority over health care consolidations in Minnesota
Minnesota House Democrats on Monday warned a merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health could increase health care costs or lead to hospital and clinic closures. In November, Fairview and Sanford announced their intention to merge into one health care system run by Sanford’s current CEO Bill Gassen. The target date to complete the […] The post House Democrats want state authority over health care consolidations in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Bill that would restore right to vote for Minnesotans on probation, parole nears House vote
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A bill ready for a vote in the Minnesota House would restore voting rights for thousands of Minnesotans with felony convictions currently barred from the ballot box until their sentence is complete.The state's current policy allows people to vote after they complete time for probation, parole or supervised release. The proposal, which advanced out of the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday, would allow Minnesotans to vote when they leave prison.For supporters of the measure, the issue is simple: If Minnesotans are now longer incarcerated and live and work in communities across the state, they...
Stimulus Checks for Minnesotans Still on the Table for 2023
Those stimulus checks. Governor Tim Walz has been talking about those for a few months. Are families - based on income - going to be receiving them or not?. Some people do not feel that those checks should be sent out. The funds should be allocated to other areas. Minnesota has quite a large surplus of money. And Governor Walz would like to send out some checks again.
Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota
Last week’s budget-palooza in St. Paul revealed a small but potentially significant rift between Gov. Walz and the DFL-controlled legislature on the topic of marijuana policy. In announcing their legalization bill, DFL legislators proposed taxing cannabis sales at 8% on top of the existing state sales tax of 6.5% (the sales tax is higher in […] The post Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KNOX News Radio
ND committee reviews free lunch plan
A House committee took testimony on a bill to provide free lunches to all children attending public schools in North Dakota, from kindergarten through high school. The bill’s primary sponsor is Fargo Democratic Representative LaurieBeth Hager. Hager told the House Education Committee the bill has an $89.5 million price...
Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
ktoe.com
Busy Day Today at the Minnesota Capitol
Democrats today (Mon) cue up several of their high-profile initiatives for votes in the Minnesota House:. Bills for free school lunch and breakfast for all students… earned sick and safe time… and allowing felons to vote after they’re released from prison make what could be their final committee stop (1030am start) before a vote in the full House. Later in the day, there’s another hearing in the Senate on legalizing recreational marijuana. Two House committees meet jointly to get input from stakeholders on the proposed merger of the Fairview and Sanford health systems. Attorney General Keith Ellison wraps up his series of statewide listening sessions on that issue tomorrow in Grand Rapids.
Minnesota’s Largest Landowner Doesn’t Live in the State
Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Construction Equipment Maker to Bring Hundreds of Jobs to Minnesota with Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of compact construction equipment...
KIMT
"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.
A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
Minnesota Law Involving Pigs Is One of the Weirdest Ever
I'm no legal scholar, but I'm guessing this law has to be one of the weirdest laws still on the books in Minnesota to this day. Seeing that I was born and raised over in Wisconsin, there have always been several Minnesota laws that always seemed a little strange to me. Especially that whole liquor-stores-can't-be-open-on-Sundays law that was finally repealed back in 2017. And Minnesota's 3/2 beer law (which is still in effect) is equally befuddling to me.
Minnesota utilities ask residents to reduce power, heating use as cold snap induces peak demand
Energy providers in Minnesota are calling on residents to reduce their energy usage Monday evening and Tuesday as the cold snap sweeping across the central U.S. is inducing peak energy demand. Temperatures have plunged below zero in Minnesota and it's also frigid – in relative terms – in states that...
The Most Expensive High School in all of Minnesota
If you've ever attended a private college, you know how costly it can get. The same goes for private high schools as well. In fact, private secondary education institution tuition has skyrocketed in recent years. Education A Lot recently compiled its list of the priciest high schools in each state....
mprnews.org
Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota
Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. The Minnesota agency that issues plates...
Comments / 1