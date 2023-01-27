ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Man shot in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. The shooting happened along Arborwood Court just after 10:30 p.m. According to police, a 30-year-old man was rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive. No information...
COLUMBUS, OH
Gun recovered from student at Marion Franklin High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A lockdown was issued by Marion Franklin High School on Tuesday after a gun was brought onto its campus. According to Columbus City Schools, a parent called in a tip that a student may have been carrying a weapon, which prompted a level 2 lockdown around 1:44 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
2 students charged following large fight at Groveport Madison High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two students are facing charges after a large fight at Groveport Madison High School on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m., the Groveport school resource officer called for assistance because the fight was so out of hand. The officer used pepper spray to stop the fighting, according...
GROVEPORT, OH
Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man shot in leg while sleeping in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg early Monday morning. He told police he was asleep in bed in the 200 block of North Powell Circle when he and a woman on the scene was awakened by gunshots around 2:29 a.m. The man realized he had been shot in his right leg and was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton in stable condition by a friend. The woman was not shot in the incident.
COLUMBUS, OH
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
COLUMBUS, OH
1 person in critical condition after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a crash in north Columbus early Monday morning. The accident happened on State Route 315 near Henderson Road around 2 a.m. According to police, one car was involved. The victim was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical...
COLUMBUS, OH
Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
COLUMBUS, OH
Two injured in overnight shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Parsons Avenue and around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One victim had been grazed in the face by a bullet, the other was hit in the leg.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alleged robbery caught on camera at local Pizza Hut, police looking for suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Pizza Hut in Columbus in the fall and reportedly threatened an employee. According to Columbus Police, a man came into the restaurant on Parsons Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on November 26, 2022 and placed an order. The man told the employee he did not have enough money, but had just gotten out of jail and needed something to eat. The employee then told the man to wait and walked to the back of the restaurant.
COLUMBUS, OH
Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
COLUMBUS, OH
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby dies weeks after AMBER Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the twin boys at the center of last month's AMBER Alert that gripped the region has died. UPDATE | Family says feeding accident caused Kyair Thomas' death. Police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report...
COLUMBUS, OH
1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash Saturday night

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a wrong-way crash late Saturday night. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office received a call about a wrong-way driver on U.S. Route 23, south of Tarlton Road at 11:24 p.m., Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said in a statement.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Hocking Hills cracks Forbes' list of best places to visit in the world

LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — It's about an hour's drive from downtown Columbus, and has just found its way onto Forbes' list of the 50 Best Places To Visit this year. Hocking Hills is home to "an outdoor wonderland," the Forbes travel researchers say. Other destinations on the list include Malta, Cyprus and Porto, Portugal, among others.
COLUMBUS, OH

