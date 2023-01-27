Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is recovering after a shooting in north Columbus Monday night. The shooting happened along Arborwood Court just after 10:30 p.m. According to police, a 30-year-old man was rushed to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive. No information...
myfox28columbus.com
Gun recovered from student at Marion Franklin High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A lockdown was issued by Marion Franklin High School on Tuesday after a gun was brought onto its campus. According to Columbus City Schools, a parent called in a tip that a student may have been carrying a weapon, which prompted a level 2 lockdown around 1:44 p.m.
myfox28columbus.com
Neither abductions nor death spark Franklin Co. Children Services case on Thomas twins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A day after Columbus Police confirmed the death of a baby who was abducted just before Christmas, Franklin County Children Services told ABC 6 On Your Side that the agency is not involved in any case targeting Kason or Ky'Air Thomas. Last month, police said...
myfox28columbus.com
2 students charged following large fight at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two students are facing charges after a large fight at Groveport Madison High School on Monday. Around 12:30 p.m., the Groveport school resource officer called for assistance because the fight was so out of hand. The officer used pepper spray to stop the fighting, according...
myfox28columbus.com
Mother of Donovan Lewis speaks out following video release of Tyre Nichols' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The mother of Donovan Lewis spoke out Tuesday, discussing the aftermath of the murder of Tyre Nichols and renewing her calls for the termination and arrest of the officer who shot and killed her son last year. Rebecca Duran addressed the media alongside her legal...
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspicious man accused of offering candy to child in Grove City
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police said they are searching for a suspicious man accused of offering candy to a child in a Grove City neighborhood. Grove City police said a mother reported that a man in a dark blue Honda CRV offered her son candy in the driveway of their Claybrooke Crossing home on Jan. 28 around 5 p.m.
myfox28columbus.com
Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are still a lot of questions that have gone unanswered following the death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas. Columbus police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report of a baby not breathing at 10:54 p.m., Saturday. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot in leg while sleeping in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man came to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg early Monday morning. He told police he was asleep in bed in the 200 block of North Powell Circle when he and a woman on the scene was awakened by gunshots around 2:29 a.m. The man realized he had been shot in his right leg and was taken to Mount Carmel Franklinton in stable condition by a friend. The woman was not shot in the incident.
myfox28columbus.com
1 injured after crash involving Columbus City Schools bus on north side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was injured in a crash involving a Columbus City Schools bus on the north side. The accident happened near North High Street and Fenway Road just before 7 a.m. Police said the crash involved a CCS bus and a Ford Fiesta. According to...
myfox28columbus.com
Family and friends celebrate the 26th birthday of Casey Goodson Jr.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Casey Goodson Jr. turns 26 years old on Jan. 30, 2023, and his friends and family said he was there with them in spirit when they celebrated this weekend. Goodson Jr. was shot and killed by a now-former Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy, Jason Meade, in...
myfox28columbus.com
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. UPDATE | Tragic death of 6-month-old Ky'air Thomas: what we know. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a...
myfox28columbus.com
Mount Carmel announces first-of-its-kind clinic in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just before Heart Health Month kicks off, Mount Carmel Health System announced a brand new cardiac walk-in clinic is open!. The Mount Carmel Heart & Vascular Center is the first of its kind for Columbus, and will help to provide same-day care for non-life threatening cardiac symptoms such as chest pain or discomfort, higher than normal blood pressure, or heart palpitations.
myfox28columbus.com
1 person in critical condition after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a crash in north Columbus early Monday morning. The accident happened on State Route 315 near Henderson Road around 2 a.m. According to police, one car was involved. The victim was rushed to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical...
myfox28columbus.com
Shake Shack set to open fourth Columbus-area restaurant Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain based in New York, announced Tuesday that it is just days away from opening its fourth location in the Columbus area. Its seventh Ohio restaurant is scheduled to open Monday at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Road in Dublin. That location...
myfox28columbus.com
Two injured in overnight shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds following a shooting early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Parsons Avenue and around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. where two people were found with gunshot wounds. One victim had been grazed in the face by a bullet, the other was hit in the leg.
myfox28columbus.com
Alleged robbery caught on camera at local Pizza Hut, police looking for suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Pizza Hut in Columbus in the fall and reportedly threatened an employee. According to Columbus Police, a man came into the restaurant on Parsons Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on November 26, 2022 and placed an order. The man told the employee he did not have enough money, but had just gotten out of jail and needed something to eat. The employee then told the man to wait and walked to the back of the restaurant.
myfox28columbus.com
Westland Mall set to be demolished, trustees not sure what's next
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — A landmark on the west side of Columbus is set to be demolished after the state announced it will be providing over $13 million to tear down the former mall. Westland Mall has been a part of Central Ohio since 1969. Although the mall has...
myfox28columbus.com
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby dies weeks after AMBER Alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One of the twin boys at the center of last month's AMBER Alert that gripped the region has died. UPDATE | Family says feeding accident caused Kyair Thomas' death. Police confirmed that officers were called to a home on East Whittier Street on a report...
myfox28columbus.com
1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way crash Saturday night
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a wrong-way crash late Saturday night. The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office received a call about a wrong-way driver on U.S. Route 23, south of Tarlton Road at 11:24 p.m., Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said in a statement.
myfox28columbus.com
Hocking Hills cracks Forbes' list of best places to visit in the world
LOGAN, Ohio (WSYX) — It's about an hour's drive from downtown Columbus, and has just found its way onto Forbes' list of the 50 Best Places To Visit this year. Hocking Hills is home to "an outdoor wonderland," the Forbes travel researchers say. Other destinations on the list include Malta, Cyprus and Porto, Portugal, among others.
