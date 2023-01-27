ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohoes, NY

Longtime Cohoes Fire Captain retires

By Skylar Eagle
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXSsR_0kTMrZSa00

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Captain Otto Madsen took his last ride after 28 years of service at the Cohoes Fire Department. Madsen began his career in July 1994, serving as the EMS Coordinator for 20 years. The Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes held a walkout ceremony for Captain Madsen this morning, celebrating his accomplishments and commitment to service.

“Did a lot as Union treasurer for many years, many roles, many committees but as Captain, Lieutenant, there’s a lot of years of experience out the door,” Robert Wattsman, President of the Uniform Fire Fighters of Cohoes, said.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Captain Madsen reflected on his career and the family he found through public service: “It’s a unique career, when you get into fire service it becomes a way of life,” Madsen said. “You end up with two families, you have your fire service family and your home family, it’s like leaving a part of the family but I’ll always be around.”

His advice for people looking to follow in his footsteps: always keep learning. “Be careful, be wise, stay focused with what the goal of the job is and always strive to learn,” Madsen said.

Judge in Schoharie limo trial responds to lawsuit

Even retired, Madsen will still serve his community as a Director of Training and Education for Mohawk Ambulance Service and Fire Coordinator with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. “It gives us an opportunity to take our knowledge and our experience and bring it into the new generation and that’s where I plan to stay for as long as they’ll have me,” Madsen said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Troy, Albany looking to alleviate lead issues

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Communities across the Capital Region continue working to alleviate issues with lead detected in drinking water. On Monday, Troy announced that testing of 60 homes found elevated lead levels in four of the samples. While the prevalence of lead in some samples is cause for concern, city leaders stress that […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mayor Sheehan delivers her State of the City Address

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan delivered her tenth State of the City Monday evening, highlighting some of the strides the city took last year, while also laying out her hopes for 2023. The mayor began her address by recapping some of the strides the city took last year, “We came back. We […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Vigil for Tyre Nichols held in Troy

TROY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The Capital Region watched in terror and disbelief when the Memphis police worn bodycam video was shared for all to see Friday night. The video shows five Memphis police officers attack 29-year-old father and husband Tyre Nichols. Nichols died in the hospital three days later from his injuries.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

3 area snowmobile accidents, 2 fatal in just 1 week

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are asking snowmobilers to be extra careful after three accidents in the Capital Region in less than a week. Two of the incidents resulted in fatalities. The latest accident happened Saturday night. Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo says a 20-year-old man named Garrett Macintosh of Florida, New York died after […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson Crossing Park receives Lend-A-Hand grant

Hudson Crossing Park is the lucky recipient of a Lend-A-Hand grant from the Adirondack Trust Company Community fund. Located between Hudson River and Champlain Canal, the park is excited for this grant as it attracts more than 30,000 visitors annually.
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy