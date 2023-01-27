ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smokey Robinson, 'King of Motown,' to release new solo album

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — It's been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson's last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon.

Robinson will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28, the music legend behind hits like “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” announced Friday.

“Gasms” features new songs produced and written by Robinson himself. The former vice president of Motown Records released his last collaborative album nine years ago, “Smokey & Friends,” which featured musicians like Elton John, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Mary J. Blige.

The upcoming album's first single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” is now available on streaming services.

Robinson is a legendary music producer, songwriter, record label executive and solo musician who's penned over 4,000 songs and been inducted into the the Rock ‘n’ Roll and Songwriters' halls of fame.

The musician has worked with other historic Motown artists like the Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway and Marvin Gaye.

Robinson will soon be honored alongside fellow Motown musician Berry Gordy as the 2023 “Persons Of The Year” at the Recording Academy’s annual MusiCares event on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Leader Telegram

Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Noah feels more comfortable hosting the Grammy Awards for a third-straight year, but the former “The Daily Show” host still has some nervousness about leading the ceremony with big-time acts like Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles looking on. “The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world,” said the Emmy winner. Noah expects his diligent preparation to get him through Sunday's show. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Leader Telegram

Tomorrow's birthdays

Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 86. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 84. TV personality Joy Philbin is 82. Guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 73. Blues musician Sonny Landreth is 72. Actor-writer-producer Billy Mumy (MOO’-mee) (“Lost in Space”) is 69. Singer Exene Cervenka of X is 67. Actor Linus Roache (“Law and Order”) is 59. Actor Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”) is 58. Comedian Pauly Shore is 55. Actor Brian Krause (“Charmed”) is 54. Jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is 54. Drummer Patrick Wilson of Weezer is 54. Actor Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 52. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 48. Musician Jason Isbell is 44. Singer Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT is 40. TV personality Lauren Conrad (“The Hills,” ″Laguna Beach”) is 37. Actor-singer Heather Morris (“Glee”) is 36. Singer Harry Styles (One Direction) is 29.
