Minnesota State

KFYR-TV

ND lawmakers consider codifying parents’ rights

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some conservative parents believe they should play a bigger role in their children’s education. Now, they’re hoping North Dakota lawmakers will pass a handful of bills that they say would prioritize parents’ interests. Children: the most important part of most parents’ lives.
KNOX News Radio

ND committee reviewing Blue Logo bill

North Dakota lawmakers are getting another crack this session at the so-called Blue Logo bill. The highway signs display information about gas…food…and lodging with logos of various businesses who pay a fee for the advertisement. Supporters say it’s another tool to attract more visitors to visit a North...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

ND committee reviews free lunch plan

A House committee took testimony on a bill to provide free lunches to all children attending public schools in North Dakota, from kindergarten through high school. The bill’s primary sponsor is Fargo Democratic Representative LaurieBeth Hager. Hager told the House Education Committee the bill has an $89.5 million price...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the Biden-Harris Administration Invests $2.7 billion dollars to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We all know we need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Law Involving Pigs Is One of the Weirdest Ever

I'm no legal scholar, but I'm guessing this law has to be one of the weirdest laws still on the books in Minnesota to this day. Seeing that I was born and raised over in Wisconsin, there have always been several Minnesota laws that always seemed a little strange to me. Especially that whole liquor-stores-can't-be-open-on-Sundays law that was finally repealed back in 2017. And Minnesota's 3/2 beer law (which is still in effect) is equally befuddling to me.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Bills impacting elections, including mail-in ballots, heard at ND Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers have before them a slate of bills that would affect how elections are run in North Dakota. About 30 pieces of legislation are being considered, including one from Senator Jeff Magrum of Hazelton. SB 2308 would eliminate mail-in ballots. Senator Magrum says mail-in voting increases election costs for counties and creates more opportunities for voter fraud to occur.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase

(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour. "I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the Biden Administration would have addressed and increased the federal minimum wage prior to this legislative session," Hager told the House Business and Industry, Business and Labor Committee during a hearing on the bill Monday. ...
MONTANA STATE
valleynewslive.com

ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering an array of bills that would expand gun rights. Lawmakers introduced nine gun-related bills this week, including five that would bolster concealed carry laws. Among them are bills that would allow people to carry guns in bars, in federal facilities, and at the State Capitol.
sdstandardnow.com

South Dakota Republicans once again engage in family squabble with suspension of state Sen. Frye-Mueller

Once again, the South Dakota Republican Party is at war with itself. There aren’t enough Democrats in Pierre to put up a good fight, anyway, so the Grand Old Party engages in these grand old fights on a regular basis. This one involves establishment figures like state Sen. Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown and state Sen. Casey Crabtree of Madison taking on state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of Custer, Fall River and Pennington Counties.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Appeals court upholds MN ‘Clean Car Rule’ tied to CA

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the state’s “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state’s vehicle emission standards to California regulations. A three-judge panel today (Mon) rejected the arguments of Minnesota’s auto dealers, who argued that state pollution regulators exceeded their authority and unconstitutionally delegated their rulemaking authority to California.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

"Blackout Bill" headed to the Minnesota Senate.

A landmark energy bill has made it's way to the Minnesota Senate after passing the house. How state Republicans say this bill could actually make Minnesota's energy situation worse. GOP lawmakers push back on 'blackout bill' as it passes Minnesota House. A landmark bill moving into the Minnesota Senate would...
mynorthnews.org

Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All

Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip

PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
KANSAS STATE
Flathead Beacon

Billion-dollar Tax Rebate, Spending Package Passes Budget Committee

Republicans on a key legislative committee voted Friday to advance a six-bill package totalling more than a billion dollars in one-time spending, signaling that different factions of Republican lawmakers and Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte have reached an agreement about how to allocate a major chunk of the state’s estimated $2.5 billion surplus toward tax rebates and other priorities.
MONTANA STATE

