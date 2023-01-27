ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Vigil to remember newborn found near East Rockingham tracks

ROCKINGHAM — A candlelight vigil is planned for this weekend to remember a newborn infant who was found dead near the railroad tracks in East Rockingham last week. “We are coming together as a community to show this beautiful baby boy how much we love him and we wanna keep him alive within our hearts,” James McDougald, who goes by Gone Nye on Facebook, said in a post Monday afternoon.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

RCSO: Speeder caught with pot in East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A man reportedly driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit is facing drug and weapon charges. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team were running stationary radar on Mill Road in East Rockingham on Saturday, Jan. 28. One investigator...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTV

Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police. Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Police in Granite Quarry plan community meeting to curb vehicle break-ins

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - The small town of Granite Quarry is dealing with an unfamiliar problem, a rash of break-ins to cars in several neighborhoods. Police want to stop it, so they’ve planned a community meeting for tomorrow night, and they’ve come up with a new crime fighting idea that make use of something many homeowners now use daily.
GRANITE QUARRY, NC
FOX Carolina

Multiple found dead inside Upstate home

Body camera video from a SLED special agent during a search of the gun room on the Moselle Road property owned by the Murdaugh family. SLED agent: Paul's friend had 5 missed calls from Alex Murdaugh after homicides. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. SLED senior special agent Jeff Croft testifies...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WNCT

Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in NC, authorities say

EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a call came in around 2 p.m. from a person who stated they had found a baby next to the train tracks between South […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Bennettsville man charged with grand larceny in trailer theft

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennetssville man has been charged after stealing a trailer from a home on Jan. 22, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to a home on Heritage Road in reference to a robbery of an 8x16 utility trailer. The...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Charlotte teen fatally shot in Kannapolis: PD

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte teen was killed and two other juveniles were hospitalized in a shooting last week, Kannapolis Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 p.m. last Thursday on Elwood Street. Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins, 17, was found with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle […]
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Gas line closes portion of Concord road

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A minor gas line rupture has a portion of a Concord road closed. Rock Hill Church Road between Poplar Tent and Stagecoach roads are closed while crews repair the gas line. Commuters are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
CONCORD, NC
CBS 17

Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy