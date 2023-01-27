ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

News 12

UConn student dies on Storrs campus after possible medical emergency

Counselors and other services are available to students at the University of Connecticut following the death of a student. The school says safety personnel responded Thursday to a report of a medical emergency at the north residence complex at Storrs. They found the student unresponsive and they were later reported...
STORRS, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Student dies on UConn's Storrs campus

The community is offering a reward for an info that leads to an arrest. The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies. Foodies and chefs from across America come to Eastern Connecticut just for this festival. Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield...
STORRS, CT
NBC Connecticut

List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT

Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

UConn breathes sigh of relief after finishing off Villanova

Here are the Game of the Week nominees for the week of Jan. 29. Vote here: https://www.wfsb.com/game-of-the-week/. First all girls wrestling tournament kicks off in Milford. The first all girls wrestling tournament kicked off at Foran High School in Milford over the weekend. 'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses...
STORRS, CT
WTNH

Conn. officials react to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials are responding to the violent arrest and fatal beating of a Memphis man earlier this month following recently-released video footage. The man, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. On Friday, the city of Memphis released both body […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WPFO

Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
CONWAY, NH
Eyewitness News

A legislative call for more diversity when hiring teachers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Improving education has become a legislative priority as Connecticut faces a teacher shortage. Senate Democrats are proposing ways to retain and hire more teachers. They are looking at reducing class sizes, increasing resources, and addressing children’s mental health and behavioral problems. The goal is to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Bristol teacher one of five finalists for National Teacher of the Year

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday Governor Lamont announced that a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School is one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. “Connecticut has the best public school teachers in the nation, and I am delighted to hear that our extraordinary...
BRISTOL, CT
hamlethub.com

Lamont Activates Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol Effective Thursday Afternoon

Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut will experience extremely cold air and strong winds later this week, he is directing the state’s severe cold weather protocol to go into effect beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and remain in effect until 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: Two educators with ties to CT are finalists for National Teacher of the Year

(WTNH) – Now to our positive vibes from Nutmeg Nation. Two educators with ties to Connecticut are among the top five finalists for National Teacher of the Year!. The first is Carolyn Kielman, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School. She’s taught in Connecticut since 2002 and was recently chosen as our state’s own Teacher of the Year for 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
FOX 61

Memphis officer accused of murdering Tyre Nichols has Connecticut ties

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — One of the five Memphis, Tenn. officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols is from Connecticut, officials said. Desmond Mills Jr. and four other officers are accused of viciously beating Nichols, a motorist who died three days after a confrontation with MIlls and the officers during a traffic stop on January 7.
MEMPHIS, TN

