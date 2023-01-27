Read full article on original website
News 12
UConn student dies on Storrs campus after possible medical emergency
Counselors and other services are available to students at the University of Connecticut following the death of a student. The school says safety personnel responded Thursday to a report of a medical emergency at the north residence complex at Storrs. They found the student unresponsive and they were later reported...
UConn student's death may be from a medical emergency, and not suspicious: Officials
STORRS, Conn. — The investigation into a University of Connecticut student's cause of death is underway after they died at the Storrs campus Thursday afternoon, officials said. UConn safety personnel were called to the North residence complex on the Storrs campus just before 1:30 p.m. When they got to...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Student dies on UConn's Storrs campus
The community is offering a reward for an info that leads to an arrest. The Sun Wine & Food Fest at Mohegan Sun is the place to be for CT foodies. Foodies and chefs from across America come to Eastern Connecticut just for this festival. Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield...
Eyewitness News
Conn. residents, police departments, lawmakers react to death of Tyre Nichols
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut residents, police departments, and lawmakers are reeling after bodycam footage of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols was released. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with killing Nichols after he was pulled over on January 7. One of the officers, 32-year-old Desmond Mills Junior,...
NBC Connecticut
List of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings Includes 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close more stores and four in Connecticut are on the company’s list of 2023 closings. The company’s financial statements from earlier in the month said it was on track to close 150 stores by the end of fiscal year 2022. There are...
Eyewitness News
UConn breathes sigh of relief after finishing off Villanova
Here are the Game of the Week nominees for the week of Jan. 29. Vote here: https://www.wfsb.com/game-of-the-week/. First all girls wrestling tournament kicks off in Milford. The first all girls wrestling tournament kicked off at Foran High School in Milford over the weekend. 'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses...
Eyewitness News
Renewed push to make pizza Connecticut’s official state food
(WFSB) – Eyewitness News is kicking off our pizza playoffs, asking viewers to tell us your favorite pizza place, and the top one in Connecticut. Across the state, everyone has a go-to place when it comes to a pie or a slice. That passion is reheating a push to...
Conn. officials react to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials are responding to the violent arrest and fatal beating of a Memphis man earlier this month following recently-released video footage. The man, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. On Friday, the city of Memphis released both body […]
WPFO
Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
Eyewitness News
A legislative call for more diversity when hiring teachers
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Improving education has become a legislative priority as Connecticut faces a teacher shortage. Senate Democrats are proposing ways to retain and hire more teachers. They are looking at reducing class sizes, increasing resources, and addressing children’s mental health and behavioral problems. The goal is to...
Eyewitness News
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs are underway!
(WFSB) - Channel 3 wants its viewers to answer a simple question: Where is the best pizza in Connecticut?. The Pizza Playoffs have officially begun. WFSB is asking folks to go to vote below and give a name and location of a favorite pizza place. In the coming weeks, a...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
Eyewitness News
Bristol teacher one of five finalists for National Teacher of the Year
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday Governor Lamont announced that a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School is one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. “Connecticut has the best public school teachers in the nation, and I am delighted to hear that our extraordinary...
hamlethub.com
Lamont Activates Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol Effective Thursday Afternoon
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that due to a weather forecast indicating that Connecticut will experience extremely cold air and strong winds later this week, he is directing the state’s severe cold weather protocol to go into effect beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and remain in effect until 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Two educators with ties to CT are finalists for National Teacher of the Year
(WTNH) – Now to our positive vibes from Nutmeg Nation. Two educators with ties to Connecticut are among the top five finalists for National Teacher of the Year!. The first is Carolyn Kielman, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School. She’s taught in Connecticut since 2002 and was recently chosen as our state’s own Teacher of the Year for 2023.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Memphis officer accused of murdering Tyre Nichols has Connecticut ties
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — One of the five Memphis, Tenn. officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols is from Connecticut, officials said. Desmond Mills Jr. and four other officers are accused of viciously beating Nichols, a motorist who died three days after a confrontation with MIlls and the officers during a traffic stop on January 7.
Made in Connecticut: Bethany Guitars
This week in Made in Connecticut we introduce you to guitar maker Phil Brunwin of Bethany Guitars.
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
