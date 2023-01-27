ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Runaway June’s Natalie Stovall Ends 15-Day Hospitalization

Runaway June singer Natalie Stovall is home after spending 15 days in the hospital. On social media, she details a series of frightening medical procedures that resulted in a blood transfusion, NG tube and 13 days without eating. Stovall thought she was just having three grapefruit-sized fibroids removed when she...
Video Footage Of Johnny Cash Impersonating Elvis Back In 1959 Is An All-Timer

There may not have been two more electric performers in their hay day than Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. Both artists had an unshakable charisma to them, although ol’ Elvis had a tendency to shake his hips much more than Cash did, and when Elvis first burst onto the music scene, he was arguably the most polarizing artist in the game because of it.
Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed

The duo we didn’t know we needed. Miranda Lambert met up with Nashville native and new top name in the industry Jelly Roll the other day, and apparently teamed up with country DJ Telemitry to write a song. You may remember that Miranda worked with Telemitry (Jesse Frasure) before on her “Tequila Does” Remix, but he has also written with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, Florida Georgia Line and more. And unless you’ve been living under a rock, […] The post Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Top 10 Songs by Patsy Cline

Patsy Cline has one of the best voices in music. With a voice that travels through time, Cline made an indelible mark on music before her untimely passing in a plane crash in 1963 when she was 30. In her 15-year career, Cline recorded a catalog of songs that still resonate with audiences to this day. While hits like “Crazy” and “I Fall to Pieces” became mainstays on radio airwaves, there are plenty of deep cuts that are of equal quality. Below, explore 10 of Cline’s best songs.
Morgan Wallen’s ‘Everything I Love’ Sticks With a Winning Formula [Listen]

After announcing his colossal, 36-track One Thing at a Time album on Monday (Jan. 3), Morgan Wallen wasted no time in introducing fans to some of the project's tracks. He dropped three new songs — "Everything I Love," "Last Night" and "I Wrote the Book" — at midnight, and taken all together, the songs represent a mix of familiar subject matter and uncharted ground.
TikTok Sensation Austin Snell Pushes Past the Demons on ‘Get There First’ [Watch]

It was just last year that Austin Snell found himself in the fight of his life. “I ended up having a pretty extensive back surgery a week after I signed my lease to move (to Nashville),” the country rocker remembers during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “I used to be pretty big in the gym and I thought I had pulled a disc in my back, but I went to have an MRI done last January and they found a tumor in my spine.”
Will Chris Janson Lead the Most Popular Videos of the Week?

Chris Janson has released a great new video for his song, "All I Need Is You." Will he head up the most popular country music videos of the week?. Janson is facing competition from the Davisson Brothers, Chase Rice and RaeLynn this week. Who's got your vote?. Blake Shelton is...
Luke Combs Shows the Step-by-Step Process of Making His ‘Gettin’ Old’ Album Cover [Watch]

Luke Combs' latest album cover design is a little bit of a thinker, but plenty of eagle-eyed fans got it. In late January, when he revealed the title and cover art for his next album, it was immediately clear that there's a connection between this project — Gettin' Old — and his 2022 album — Growin' Up. For one thing, both titles are a reference to his song, "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," which is a reflection on life's different phases and stages.
Throwback To Lainey Wilson’s Awesome Cover Of The Classic Dolly Parton And Porter Wagoner Duet, “Better Move It On Home”

Lainey Wilson had a helluva a year in 2022. From releasing her Bell Bottom Country album, to a new role as Abby on Yellowstone, and even a couple big award show wins, it’s exciting to think about what more she’ll do this year. But today, I wanna throw it back to a baby-faced Lainey singing Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner’s “Better Move It On Home” years back. The song was written by Ray Griff and first recorded in 1970, and […] The post Throwback To Lainey Wilson’s Awesome Cover Of The Classic Dolly Parton And Porter Wagoner Duet, “Better Move It On Home” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
