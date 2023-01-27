Marion Police responded to an armed robbery at the Valero Gas Station in the 1800 block of West Main Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. Police said an unidentified male, wearing all black clothing and mask, pointed a handgun at employees. The suspect demanded money from the employees and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen heading west from the store in a dark-colored passenger car.

MARION, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO