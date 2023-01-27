Read full article on original website
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop in McCracken County Sunday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 29-year-old Alyssa Barton on Wayne Sullivan Drive just after 3 am. During the stop, Barton and her passenger 36-year-old Timothy Barry of Paducah were...
Two charged in Webster County drug bust
Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Webster County, Kentucky after authorities say the search of a home revealed drugs. The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday around 7 p.m., when deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Hillcrest Apartments complex on US 41 N in Sebree.
Wanted felon busted during Graves County traffic stop
A man wanted on a felony warrant was arrested following a traffic stop Sunday in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Paris Road driven by 47-year-old Marlon A. Richards of Lakeland, FL who was wanted on a felony warrant out of Missouri.
Louisville man arrested in Paducah on rape, drug charges after police chase
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Louisville man was arrested in Paducah on Saturday on several warrants including rape and drug charges. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, KY, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear, and on charges of second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Search Warrant Results In Drug Charges
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges after the Paris Police executed a search warrant at his home. Marcus Etheridge was charged with possesion of drugs with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. On January 27, the Paris Police Department executed a search warrant at...
Metropolis disturbance involving a dog sends two for treatment, one to jail
A domestic disturbance in Metropolis that included a large dog sent both people involved for treatment and landed one man in jail. Metropolis Police went to a home on Gibbons Street where a woman claimed her boyfriend's large dog had bitten her during an argument. Officers believe the couple got...
3 found guilty in Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three men were found guilty in a a shooting near a Carbondale restaurant in April 2022. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez, Demarcus Jones, 28, and Charleton J. Patterson, 29, were found guilty of multiple gun-related offenses including aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Kentucky man taken into custody for cocaine possession
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - After a traffic stop, a Paducah man was arrested for possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on Clarks River Road. The vehicle was a 1999 Chevrolet pick-up truck. The driver, Fernando Angeles-Corona, 36, from Paducah,...
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
Marion Police respond to armed robbery
Marion Police responded to an armed robbery at the Valero Gas Station in the 1800 block of West Main Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. Police said an unidentified male, wearing all black clothing and mask, pointed a handgun at employees. The suspect demanded money from the employees and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen heading west from the store in a dark-colored passenger car.
FLOYD CO. DEPUTY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER BEATING INMATE
JANUARY 28, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE JAILER BECOMES THE JAILED: AARON ROUNDS, 44, OF GARRETT,KY., WAS ARRESTED ON MISCONDUCT AND ASSAULT CHARGES, INVOLVING AN ATTACK ON AN INMATE AT THE FLOYD COUNTY DETENTION CENTER, FOR WHICH AARON ROUNDS IS EMPLOYED AS THE DEPUTY JAILER. An employee...
Metropolis man jailed for allegedly violating protective order, damaging vehicle with a hammer
A Metropolis man was jailed last week for allegedly violating a protective order and damaging the victim's vehicle with a hammer. Metropolis Police went to a home on Security Drive after a woman alleged that 22-year-old Jesse R. Owens was there damaging her vehicle and preventing her from leaving. When...
Former Marshall County volunteer fire department bookkeeper charged with theft
A former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire department in Marshall County has been charged with theft. Kentucky State Police said they received a call from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department on December 1, 2022 regarding suspicions of theft within the department. During their investigation detectives learned...
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
Former bookkeeper for Marshall Co. volunteer fire dept. charged with misappropriation of funds
BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police charged a former bookkeeper for a volunteer fire dept. with misappropriation of funds after a call regarding suspicious theft. On December 1, 2022, the KSP received a call regarding suspicious theft from the board members of the Fairdealing-Olive Volunteer Fire Department in Marshall Co.
Marion, Ill. police investigating armed robbery at gas station
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station on Sunday, January 29. According to a release from Marion police, they responded to Valero Gas on W. Main Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday. They said the owner told them an unidentified man, wearing all...
Two Men Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges After Police Allegedly Find Over 60 Grams Of Illegal Narcotics
An update from the City of Prestonsburg Police Department:. On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 at approximately 1:39 a.m., Officer J. Arms conducted a traffic stop on a black 2003 Chevrolet S-10 for an equipment violation. During the investigation, Officer J. Arms discovered the operator had a suspended license, and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
McCracken men indicted on fentanyl trafficking charges
Two McCracken County men are facing charges of fentanyl trafficking following indictments handed down by a McCracken County Grand Jury. Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department were investigating the trafficking of fentanyl during October, November, and December of 2022. During that time, they allegedly made multiple purchases of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl from 24-year-old Jacob Perkins and 28-year-old Joshua "Tyler" Moseley, both of Cook Street.
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
Carbondale police find missing child
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing child has been found safe in Carbondale, Ill. on January 30. The child went missing around 5:23 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue.
