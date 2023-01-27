Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders of the incident the family says robbed them of a beloved father of two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
Fox 19
Fairfield Walmart shooting suspect found competent to stand trial
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect accused of killing one person and injuring another in the late May shooting at a Fairfield Township Walmart was found competent to stand trial, it was announced in court Tuesday. Anthony Brown, 32, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery,...
Fox 19
Father punched 10-month-old baby twice, mother of child: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father is accused of punching his 10-month-old son twice in the face and head, as well as the baby’s mother. Martinez Payton, 31, of Roselawn is scheduled to appear in court Monday on one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence, court records show.
WLWT 5
Family holds vigil for man shot by police during 911 response
Family members and friends of Joe Frasure Jr. gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil on Durrell Avenue. Frasure Jr. was shot by police early Monday morning, shortly before 1 a.m. He is in critical condition at UC Medical Center. Family members tell WLWT the 28-year-old is on life support...
Fox 19
2 Amelia men found with stolen mail, court docs say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Amelia men were arrested in Montgomery Saturday after they were allegedly found with stolen U.S. mail following a traffic stop. Joshua Morgan, 28, and Lance Hatfield, 28, were pulled over for a driver’s license violation, according to court records. According to the records, police found...
Fox 19
Man accused of causing deadly 2021 crash pleads guilty to OVI charge
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and causing a deadly crash in 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence causing death, and to a habitual offender sentence enhancement, Franklin County court records show.
Fox 19
CPD officer fired after planting Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalking her
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been fired after planting an Apple AirTag on a woman to track her movements, following her to a friend’s home and damaging her friend’s property. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long on Tuesday approved of a recommendation made by Police Chief...
UPDATE: Man dead after stabbing in Dayton; homicide detectives investigating
DAYTON — UPDATE: 4:10 p.m. A man is dead after a stabbing in Dayton on Monday. Shortly before midnight, police were dispatched to the 2600 block of North Main Street on the report of a welfare check, according to a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department. Upon their arrival,...
Fox 19
Missing Covington man found dead in Labanon
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 76-year-old Covington man who went missing in late December has been found dead in Warren County, according to Covington police. The body of Edward Wischer was discovered Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. in a field near a cell phone tower in Lebanon. The investigation has been...
Fox 19
Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
Fox 19
Should the Tokyo Foods shooter be charged with a hate crime?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been a week since police charged 33-year-old Daniel Beckjord after he allegedly opened fire into an Evendale Asian business with people inside. Beckjord pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, according to the criminal complaint.
Fox 19
NKY man pardoned by Matt Bevin sentenced to 5 years in jail for strangulation charge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man who was pardoned by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for fourth-degree strangulation. Nearly three years ago, Joheim Bandy was in jail after he was convicted of assault and robbery. Initially, Bandy was sentenced to...
2 juveniles in custody after 2 homes shot in Dayton
Police said two homes were struck by gunfire, however, no one inside the residences was injured.
2 arrested after disorderly conduct toward officers, employees at Dayton Mall
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly acting disorderly toward mall employees and police at the Dayton Mall Saturday. Miami Township Police Department was called to the Dayton Mall to reports of two women cursing and acting disorderly toward employees. The women were identified by...
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a robbery at gunpoint in OTR
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a woman robbed at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine. Her car was reportedly stolen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WHIZ
Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a shooting in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting in the 9700 block of Dunraven Drive in Colerain Township. Possible serious injuries. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Fox 19
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Wyoming overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police. A man told FOX19 NOW early Monday that his 28-year-old nephew, Joe Frasure, was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell...
Fox 19
Woman hits sister with car outside Reading bar, flees: court docs
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Roselawn woman is under arrest after police say she purposely hit and seriously hurt her own sister with her minivan and fled the scene. It was reported on Jan. 17 outside The Lounge Bar at 7990 Reading Road in Reading, police wrote in court records.
