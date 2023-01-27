ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders of the incident the family says robbed them of a beloved father of two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
WYOMING, OH
Fox 19

Fairfield Walmart shooting suspect found competent to stand trial

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect accused of killing one person and injuring another in the late May shooting at a Fairfield Township Walmart was found competent to stand trial, it was announced in court Tuesday. Anthony Brown, 32, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery,...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, IN
WLWT 5

Family holds vigil for man shot by police during 911 response

Family members and friends of Joe Frasure Jr. gathered Monday night for a candlelight vigil on Durrell Avenue. Frasure Jr. was shot by police early Monday morning, shortly before 1 a.m. He is in critical condition at UC Medical Center. Family members tell WLWT the 28-year-old is on life support...
WYOMING, OH
Fox 19

2 Amelia men found with stolen mail, court docs say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Amelia men were arrested in Montgomery Saturday after they were allegedly found with stolen U.S. mail following a traffic stop. Joshua Morgan, 28, and Lance Hatfield, 28, were pulled over for a driver’s license violation, according to court records. According to the records, police found...
AMELIA, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of causing deadly 2021 crash pleads guilty to OVI charge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and causing a deadly crash in 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence causing death, and to a habitual offender sentence enhancement, Franklin County court records show.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Missing Covington man found dead in Labanon

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 76-year-old Covington man who went missing in late December has been found dead in Warren County, according to Covington police. The body of Edward Wischer was discovered Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. in a field near a cell phone tower in Lebanon. The investigation has been...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Should the Tokyo Foods shooter be charged with a hate crime?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been a week since police charged 33-year-old Daniel Beckjord after he allegedly opened fire into an Evendale Asian business with people inside. Beckjord pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, according to the criminal complaint.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIZ

Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
SOMERVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Wyoming overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police. A man told FOX19 NOW early Monday that his 28-year-old nephew, Joe Frasure, was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell...
WYOMING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy