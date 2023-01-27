ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

claytoncrescent.org

Sheriff candidates forum Tuesday, 7 p.m.

(L-R: Dwayne Fabian, Levon Allen, Chris Storey, Clarence Cox, Terry Evans) Several local political groups have banded together to present a public forum for candidates running in the March 21 special election for Clayton County sheriff. The event will take place this Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m.at Tabernacle of...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Newest DeKalb County commissioner sworn in

DeKalb County’s newest commissioner said she is ready to get to work for District 2, which includes parts of Atlanta, Brookhaven, and Decatur. Michelle Long Spears participated in a swearing-in ceremony Jan 18 at a new business in downtown Decatur, where she was joined by fellow commissioners, including Robert Patrick, Larry Johnson, Mereda Davis Johnson, Steve Bradshaw, Ted Terry and Lorraine Cochran-Johnson as well as Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Your Monday Roundup for Jan. 30, 2023

The hottest ticket this week is free: the Clayton County Sheriff Candidate Forum. While the sheriff’s race is a hot-button issue, the special election for Jonesboro mayor is also sparking strong feelings. Add to the mix the resignation of State Rep. Mike Glanton and at least two people who have said they would run for District 75: Herman “Drew” Andrews and Eric Bell and you have a hot week in politics.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BOC chair’s assistant charged with false statements

The assistant to Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner is in the Clayton County Jail, charged with making false statements about an alleged threat against Turner. Katrina Fay Holloway, 52, of Decatur, was charged with one count each of false statements and false report of a crime. Online jail records show she was booked at 4:09 p.m. Monday, January 30. She is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Keisha Wright Hill on Tuesday, January 31 at 10 a.m.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Maryland man jailed after disrupting store and running from Fayette deputies

A disturbance at a local convenience store resulted in a long list of charges against a Maryland man that led to a trip to Fayette County Jail. Emmanuel Poindexter, a 36-year-old from Baltimore, was picked up the afternoon of Jan. 29 after deputies answered a call at the QuikTrip at the corner of Hwy. 85 and Hwy. 279, north of Fayetteville. The call came from employees of the store who had attempted to get the disruptive suspect to leave the premises.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at overnight in DeKalb County. It happened at the Rockmore Shopping Plaza near Memorial Drive and Rock Bridge Road in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in Tuesday around 2:37 a.m. The...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WHIO Dayton

What is Atlanta's 'Cop City' and why are people protesting it?

ATLANTA — A public safety training center set to be constructed in Atlanta has garnered national attention after prompting protests throughout the city as well as in states like Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and more. The debate over the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been ongoing. The center...
ATLANTA, GA
Polk Today

Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday

A voice who helped those in dire need for the past decades in Polk County passed away on Saturday, leaving behind not only those who loved her, but the many citizens who she cared about in the community. Crystal Vincent, 911 Director for Polk County for the past six years, passed away on Saturday, January […] The post Polk 911 Director passes away on Saturday appeared first on Polk Today.
POLK COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

In Fayette County, one city is economic hotspot for developers

Fayetteville logs 15 annexations, 30 rezonings in past 4 years — Where is growth the hottest in Fayette County? Look no farther than the once sleepy town of Fayetteville. Now home to one of the world’s largest assembly of movie and production studios — Trilith, on the city’s west side — Fayetteville is setting records in adding new territory to its city limits via annexations and new, more dense multi-family and commercial rezonings.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Protesters: ‘Cop City’ activist’s killing doesn’t make sense

ATLANTA (AP) — Tortuguita’s cautious voice rang out from a platform amid the tall pines the first time Vienna met them: “Who goes there?” she remembers them calling. The tree-dweller, who chose the moniker Tortuguita – Spanish for “Little Turtle” – over their given name, was perched above the forest floor in the woods just […]
ATLANTA, GA

