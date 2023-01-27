Read full article on original website
WV State Auditor introduces legislation to prevent certain countries from participating in tax sales
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
WTRF
West Virginia state auditor introduces legislation to ban China, Russia, others from participating in tax sales
Bill seeks to raise pay of West Virginia politicians
A bill in the West Virginia Legislature would raise the pay of certain West Virginia politicians beginning in 2025, and tie their pay to the salary of a member of the United States Congress.
Metro News
Governor touts Form Energy battery plant’s potential, and delegate asks about its investors
Gov. Jim Justice touted a cutting-edge battery factory coming to West Virginia as a historic opportunity. Meanwhile, a delegate from the region is asking more questions about the role of foreign investors. The company is Form Energy, which develops energy storage systems. The plant proposed for Hancock County is meant...
wajr.com
Marion County Delegate wants action on pay raises for corrections officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. Staffing challenges in jails across West Virginia are at a crisis point, and Joey Garcia (D-Marion, 76) came to MetroNews “Talkline” to describe the urgency of the matter. On some shifts that require 15 people, only two people report for duty. According to Garcia, jail staff...
woay.com
West Virginia advances school mandate on ‘In God We Trust’
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Public schools may soon be required to display the phrase “In God We Trust” in every building if a bill passed by the state Senate becomes law. Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Mike Azinger says he wants to give kids in schools something to look up to.
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 836; 13 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 31, 2023, there are currently 836 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,849 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old male from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 51-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 97-year old female from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County.
woay.com
West Virginia lawmakers advance ban on gender-affirming care
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee voted to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors. The bill has passed and is now heading to the full House of Delegates for further review. The committee’s Democratic minority...
Where is West Virginia’s economy heading? This and more on Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss the Governor’s tax cut proposal, the economy and tourism. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Del. Trenton Barnhart (R-Pleasants) about Gov. Jim Justice’s (R-WV) tax cut proposal. Segments Two and Three are with Prof. John Deskins with the WVU […]
wchstv.com
Infant formula changes announced under West Virginia WIC program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials announced infant formula changes under a supplemental nutrition program offered to women in West Virginia. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will return to offering Similac products only beginning March 1, according to a news release Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
wvpublic.org
Report: Renewables Now Cheaper Than Coal Plants In West Virginia
A new report has identified the cheapest source of electricity in West Virginia, and it isn’t coal. According to Energy Innovation Policy & Technology, every coal plant that’s currently in operation in West Virginia could be replaced with wind and solar at a lower cost. That’s following the...
West Virginia governor ‘probably leaning that way’ on Senate bid
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) said on Monday that he will likely run for the state’s Senate seat in 2024, as Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) mulls whether he will run again. “I’ve given a lot of thought and I’m still very, very, very seriously considering it,” he said on WTRF 7News. “In fact, I’m…
West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
West Virginia’s Governor talks income tax cuts and a bill going through the legislature could impact college campuses: Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. As Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to cut personal income tax by 50% makes it way through the West Virginia Legislature, he continued to tour the state for town hall meetings. WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to […]
lootpress.com
WV Judge Goldston declares retirement amid ongoing impeachment proceedings
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Family Court Judge Louise E. Goldston submitted a letter officially declaring her intention to retire on Monday. The news comes in the wake of the introduction of a resolution to the WV House of Delegates investigating misconduct involving violation of constitution rights. The retirement announcement – said to be effective as of Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the close of business – was made in an official capacity one week to the day following the resolution’s official introduction.
Study says West Virginians are having way fewer babies
The population of West Virginia is steadily going down, likely because West Virginia had one of the highest decreases in births since 2016.
WVDNR survey aims to improve hellbender, mudpuppy populations
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking for your help to improve the populations of West Virginia's biggest (and arguably coolest) salamanders.
wchstv.com
West Virginia Governor said he’s leaning toward running for Senate, “We could lose our country”
In an exclusive interview with WTRF 7News, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he is leaning toward running for a Senate seat and that his announcement could come soon. ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought and I’m still very,very,very seriously considering it. In fact, I’m probably leaning that way and you’ll hear an announcement […]
