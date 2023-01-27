Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 31, 2023, there are currently 836 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,849 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old male from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 51-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 97-year old female from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO