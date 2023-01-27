ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Lootpress

WV State Auditor introduces legislation to prevent certain countries from participating in tax sales

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State Auditor JB McCuskey has introduced legislation to protect West Virginians and their property from a growing threat. Nationals from the People’s Republic of China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea, and others on the State Department’s Countries of Concern list, will be banned from buying natural resources, farmland, and property, under the Auditor’s new legislation. West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt supports this bill and has joined Auditor McCuskey to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation.
WTRF

West Virginia state auditor introduces legislation to ban China, Russia, others from participating in tax sales

woay.com

DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 836; 13 deaths since last report

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 31, 2023, there are currently 836 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 13 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,849 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old male from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Wood County, an 88-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 51-year old male from Marion County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old male from Raleigh County, a 69-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 97-year old female from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old male from Marshall County.
woay.com

West Virginia lawmakers advance ban on gender-affirming care

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee voted to add a ban on hormone therapy to a bill prohibiting gender-affirming surgery for minors. The bill has passed and is now heading to the full House of Delegates for further review. The committee’s Democratic minority...
wchstv.com

Infant formula changes announced under West Virginia WIC program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — State health officials announced infant formula changes under a supplemental nutrition program offered to women in West Virginia. The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) will return to offering Similac products only beginning March 1, according to a news release Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
wvpublic.org

Report: Renewables Now Cheaper Than Coal Plants In West Virginia

A new report has identified the cheapest source of electricity in West Virginia, and it isn’t coal. According to Energy Innovation Policy & Technology, every coal plant that’s currently in operation in West Virginia could be replaced with wind and solar at a lower cost. That’s following the...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s Governor talks income tax cuts and a bill going through the legislature could impact college campuses: Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. As Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to cut personal income tax by 50% makes it way through the West Virginia Legislature, he continued to tour the state for town hall meetings. WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to […]
lootpress.com

WV Judge Goldston declares retirement amid ongoing impeachment proceedings

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Family Court Judge Louise E. Goldston submitted a letter officially declaring her intention to retire on Monday. The news comes in the wake of the introduction of a resolution to the WV House of Delegates investigating misconduct involving violation of constitution rights. The retirement announcement – said to be effective as of Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the close of business – was made in an official capacity one week to the day following the resolution’s official introduction.
WVNS

West Virginia WIC making changes to infant formula offering

wchstv.com

Thirteen additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

