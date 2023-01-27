Read full article on original website
Old man
3d ago
To bad he wasn’t carrying the situation might have been different she might have thought about not stealing
WOWT
Omaha Police identify officers involved in fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 38-year-old man was killed Monday night after in an officer-involved shooting at a storage facility. Omaha Police identified the man as Steven Docken of Council Bluffs. According to Omaha Police, officers were called to Dino’s Storage at 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. for...
klkntv.com
Man stabbed four times during car theft attempt near Waverly will survive
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says the 69-year-old man stabbed four times during a car theft attempt will survive. Officials tell us he was attacked near Waverly on Friday morning, around North 112th Street and Branched Oak Road. The assailant was later identified as...
KSNB Local4
York woman found dead, suspect in custody
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds....
Target shooting suspect dead, no other victims reported
Reports of shots fired at the Target store on 178th and Center Street. Heavy police presence reported, avoid the area.
klkntv.com
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman had gotten a pop-up on her computer, which said that someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She then called the number listed on the...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
klkntv.com
Gunman killed at Target in west Omaha, police say
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN) – The gunman at a Target in west Omaha has been killed, police said Tuesday. Officers were sent to the store near 180th Street and West Center Road around noon after receiving multiple calls about an active shooter. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said officers entered the...
WOWT
Widow of motorcyclist killed wants witnesses to come forward
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A lifelong love of motorcycles is why loved ones say 71-year-old Ira Burks had the experience to never take it easy when riding in traffic. “They ran him off the road and that’s why he went into the mailbox,” said Sandra Burks, Ira’s widow. “He was a perfect driver, he wouldn’t have run off the road. I’m telling you, my husband was a perfect driver.”
WOWT
PACE cooperating with FBI investigation of Omaha Police officers, councilman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization that connects Omaha Police officers with families through sports said Monday that it is cooperating with an investigation into two OPD officers and a city councilman — an investigation that is not targeting the organization. In a letter posted at the top of...
UPDATE: Omaha police officers injured in Monday shooting named
The Omaha Police Department has named the officers injured in a Monday night exchange of fire at a Dino's Storage facility in midtown Omaha.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont woman faces multiple charges
A Fremont woman faces multiple charges from an incident that occurred on Sunday night. Police were called to the 200 block of West 11th Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The investigation determined that a physical disturbance had taken place. Margarita Ramirez, 30, of Fremont was arrested for third-degree...
2 Omaha officers wounded, suspect killed in shootout
OMAHA, Neb. (AP)— Two Nebraska police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed in a shootout during an attempted burglary, police said. The Omaha World-Herald reported Omaha Police Chief Todd R. Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at a storage business around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
klkntv.com
Omaha man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincolnite
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of a 33-year-old Lincolnite. Deontae Rush, 27, was sentenced Monday to life in prison for first-degree murder, according to court documents. District Judge Kevin McManaman also sentenced Rush to up...
WOWT
Missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol and the Plattsmouth Police Department said Monday that the 68-year-old woman reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Police said in a news release Monday morning that Patricia Lanam died “from medical conditions, along with being outside in the extreme cold...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha was reportedly robbed Saturday evening. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the Camelot Cleaners, 12131 Pacific St., around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to a store employee. The employee reported that the suspect...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol says missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from Plattsmouth was found dead. Patricia Lanam, who had dementia, was last seen late Friday night. The Nebraska State Patrol later issued a missing, endangered advisory. Plattsmouth police announced Sunday evening on Facebook that the 68-year-old was "located." The...
WOWT
Woman found dead outside Omaha apartment
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 21 minutes ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
klkntv.com
Longtime Lancaster County deputy dies after battle with cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A retired deputy who served over 30 years with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has died. The sheriff’s office says retired deputy Albert Cherry died Monday at the age of 79 after a years-long battle with cancer. Cherry served from 1977 until his...
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water man gets over 3 years in prison
WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- An ammunition charge lands a Weeping Water man in prison for over three years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Matthew W. Miller, of Weeping Water, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for being a felon in possession of ammunition and will serve 37 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
