Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Gears Up for Wild Nights with the Arrival of PBR Cowboy Bar and Sports & Social at FentonJames TulianoCary, NC
That's How the Game GoesBlack_Chocolate1Raleigh, NC
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Related
goduke.com
Duke Tabbed No. 11 in IWLCA Poll
DURHAM – The Duke women's lacrosse team will begin the season ranked No. 11 in the country, as announced in the ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll. This season, the Blue Devils are slated to face five ranked opponents. Duke will go up against No. 1 North Carolina, No. 3 Boston College, No. 5 Syracuse, No. 13 Virginia and No. 16 Notre Dame.
goduke.com
Duke Shoots Past Jackets, 86-43; Second Largest ACC Road Win in School History
ATLANTA – Duke finished with five players in double figures and secured a wire-to-wire victory over Georgia Tech, 86-43, on Saturday afternoon. The 43-point victory is the program's second-largest ACC road win in school history and just the third 40-point ACC road win in school history. The Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4) were led by Kyle Filipowski, who scored a game-high 18 points in just 27 minutes.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Announce 2023 Promotions Schedule
DURHAM – Duke softball has announced its fan promotions schedule for the upcoming 2023 season, starting with the home-opening doubleheader on Feb. 22 against Charleston Southern. Bark in the Park. Bring your dog to the ballpark for a chance to be selected as the featured dog of the game....
goduke.com
Drummy Sends Duke Back to National Team Indoors
DURHAM – The first dual match victory for senior Georgia Drummy of the 2023 campaign proved to be pivotal as it sent the fifth-ranked Duke women's tennis team to the National Team Indoors for the 30th time in school history and the first time since 2020. Drummy registered the clinching singles victory as the fifth-ranked Blue Devils upended Wisconsin, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon inside the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham, N.C.
goduke.com
Duke Goes 10-2 as Beguinet Captures 800th Victory
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - Duke fencing head coach Alex Beguinet captured his 800th victory as the Blue Devils went 10-2 overall Sunday at the Eric Sollee Invitational. With Duke's 10-2 record Sunday, Beguinet captured his 800th victory and now owns 802 career wins. In his 38 years at the helm of...
goduke.com
Smith Excited About Upcoming Spring Campaign
DURHAM – Following a standout career on the America Junior Golf Association (AJGA), Andie Smith joined the Duke women's golf program in August and played in five tournaments for the Blue Devils in the fall. In her season-opening event, she rolled in seven birdies, including six on the back nine in the second round, to shoot 3-under, 69.
goduke.com
Women’s DMR Shatters School Record, Blue Devils Win Five Events
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Duke track and field saw another program record fall on Saturday as the Blue Devils' women's distance medley relay (DMR) delivered a standout performance en route to notching a first-place finish and unseating the 10-year-old school record. The Blue Devils earned four additional event wins...
goduke.com
College GameDay Coming to Cameron For Duke-UNC
DURHAM -- ESPN's College GameDay Covered by State Farm is scheduled to make a record 12th visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 4, for the first Duke vs. North Carolina game of the 2022-23 season. The traveling pregame college basketball show, hosted by Rece Davis with analysts Jay...
goduke.com
Remaining Dates Announced for 'Fast Break with Jon Scheyer'
DURHAM – The remaining dates for the Fast Break with Jon Scheyer have been announced with the next date set for Wednesday, February 1 in the Vista Room at the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club at 6 p.m. Although a private function, a limited number of seats are...
goduke.com
Rapid Fire with Megan Furtney
DURHAM – Duke women's golf senior Megan Furtney participated in a rapid fire session recently to get to know the St. Charles, Ill., product a little more. Take some time to watch the attached video as you head into the weekend. The Blue Devils will open the 2023 slate...
Comments / 0