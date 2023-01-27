DURHAM – The first dual match victory for senior Georgia Drummy of the 2023 campaign proved to be pivotal as it sent the fifth-ranked Duke women's tennis team to the National Team Indoors for the 30th time in school history and the first time since 2020. Drummy registered the clinching singles victory as the fifth-ranked Blue Devils upended Wisconsin, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon inside the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham, N.C.

DURHAM, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO