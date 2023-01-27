Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA DNR AND MPCA FORMING WORK GROUPS TO PLAN 3M PFAS SETTLEMENT GRANT PROCESS
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are seeking applicants for a new Resident Work Group to help plan a grant process as part of the 3M Per- and Polyfluorinated Alkyl Substances (PFAS) settlement. About $20 million in grant funds will be available for projects designed...
kroxam.com
MINNESOTA VETERANS HOMES RECEIVE $80,000 DONATION FROM HUTCHINSON VFW
The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) was honored to receive a generous donation of $80,000 from the Department of Minnesota Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson, MN. This donation was specifically directed to each individual State Veterans Home, which will receive $10,000 per location.
kroxam.com
GOVERNOR TIM WALZ SIGNS PROTECT REPRODUCTIVE OPTIONS ACT INTO LAW
Governor Tim Walz signed HF 1, the Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act, into law today, establishing reproductive freedom as a fundamental right for every Minnesotan. The PRO Act establishes that every Minnesotan has a fundamental right to make decisions about their own reproductive health, including the right to use or refuse reproductive health care, to continue a pregnancy and give birth, and to obtain an abortion. Governor Walz was joined by over 100 legislators, advocates, and healthcare providers.
kroxam.com
SCRUFFY TAILS PET OF THE WEEK- DIXIE
I’m usually a pretty humble pup, but they told me to really sell myself, so let me tell you how awesome I am! I have two beautiful floppy ears that I like to toss back and forth, and my happy dog smile will melt your heart! I am equal parts princess and big old goofball! I like chasing leaves, I have the most adorable singing voice I use when I am feeling happy, and I hold the record for the fastest tail wag in Minnesota AND North Dakota!
Comments / 0