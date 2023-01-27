I’m usually a pretty humble pup, but they told me to really sell myself, so let me tell you how awesome I am! I have two beautiful floppy ears that I like to toss back and forth, and my happy dog smile will melt your heart! I am equal parts princess and big old goofball! I like chasing leaves, I have the most adorable singing voice I use when I am feeling happy, and I hold the record for the fastest tail wag in Minnesota AND North Dakota!

