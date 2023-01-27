ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

wcluradio.com

Elaine Calvert

Elaine Calvert, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Greenville, KY native was a former pharmacist tech and greeter at Walmart on Walton Avenue. She was a daughter of the late Neville Rust and Hattie Ruth Younts Rust and wife of the late Phillip Rhea Calvert.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Linda Jo Davis

Linda Jo Davis, 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Donnelly’s, former employee of Canteen Vending and Kentucky State Bank and a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late John Ralph Jones and Flossie Marie Rippy Jones Garrison.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Marguerite Carter

Marguerite Carter, 109, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The Elm Creek, NE was a retired librarian and member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bowling Green. She was a daughter of the late Gabrielle Johnson and Sarah Jacobson Johnson and wife of the late Ralph Thompson Carter.
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Jerry Benton Roberts

Jerry Benton Roberts, age 72, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean (Branham) Roberts, of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Friday, January 18, 1985, his children, Angela York of Glasgow, Kentucky, Lori (& Kenny) Carter of Magnolia, Kentucky, brothers-in-law, Joey Branham, David (& Kathy) Branham and Gary Branham, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Sue (& Joe) Crawley of Glasgow, Kentucky, three grandchildren and three great- grandchildren also survive.
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Robert Paul Clapp

Robert Paul Clapp, 49, of Glasgow passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence in Glasgow. Robert was born at Fort Eustis, Newport News, VA on May 31, 1973, to the late Richard Scott Clapp and Mary Sue Reynolds Clapp who survives. Robert had worked as a Trucker Driver for most of his life and most recently drove for Crete Carrier Corp. He was a 1991 Barren County High School Graduate and graduated from WKU with a degree in computer science. Robert was a long time member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Madeline Workman Dearnell

Madeline Workman Dearnell, age 95, of Horse Cave, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2023, at her home, after a short illness. She was born in Logan County, West Virginia on January 25, 1928, a daughter of the late Pearl Dempsey and Robert Workman. She grew up in a coal mining and farming community with her four brothers, and three sisters.
HORSE CAVE, KY
wcluradio.com

Betty Lou Everett Carver

Betty Lou Everett Carver was reunited with the love of her life, William Goebel Carver Jr., on the evening of January 28, 2023, with Family by her side. “Bill and Bet” were High School Sweethearts. They were married on April 10, 1954, were an inseparable pair until his sudden passing on December 9, 1996.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

George Dwight Farlee

George Dwight Farlee, age 62, of the Lone Star Ridge Community, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at T J Samson Hospital. Born March 22, 1960 in Burkesville, KY. He was a son of the late Arnold George and Margaret Stilts Farlee. He had worked at Tuckasee Mulch and Thoroughbred...
BURKESVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Layla Fay Ladd

Layla Fay Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born August 30, 2008 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Gregory D. Ladd and Amanda C. Quigley Ladd. Layla attended Glasgow High School where she was in the Art Club. She loved drawing, playing video games, and makeup. Layla also loved animals, especially her parrot, Echo and her dog, Ginger; they were two of her closest friends. She will be loved always and missed by all that knew her.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Terry Wayne Smith

Terry Wayne Smith, 65, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born December 3, 1957 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late Arthur E. Smith and Shirley Brown Smith, who survives. Terry loved riding horses, fishing, and collecting knives. He was a member at Cave City Church of God.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Susan Marie Coffey

Susan Marie Coffey, 72 of Edmonton passed away Monday, January 30,2023 at her home. Born July 25,1950 to the late Jack Rohl and June King. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Coffey. Susan attended Golden Years Adult Daycare. She loved her friends there and...
EDMONTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student

GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Donna Kay Patterson

Donna Kay Patterson of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Austin Franklin and Christal Katie Neagle Franklin, was born on Friday, March 9, 1956 in Green County, Kentucky and departed this life on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at her home. She was 66 years, 10 months, and 20 days of age.
GREENSBURG, KY
wcluradio.com

Robert “Bobby” Lee Sharp

Robert “Bobby” Lee Sharp, 99, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. He was born October 11, 1923 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Oscar Sharp and Mona Stout Sharp. Bobby was a WWII United States Army veteran and fought in Germany and France. He worked as a welder all his life in upstate New York, Louisville and Hazard, Kentucky for his nephew, Roy.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

David M. “Matt” Patterson

David M. “Matt” Patterson, age 47, of Magnolia, KY, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home. He was a self employed HVAC technician. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and smoking meat. He was the son of the late Leslie Vertress and the late Margie Vandiver...
MAGNOLIA, KY
wcluradio.com

Paula Walker

Paula Walker, age 56, of Park City, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Glasgow. The Barren County native was born on March 13, 1966 to Paul Houchens, Sr. and Jean Pritchard Houchens. She was married to the late Keith Walker. Paula was a former press operator for R.R....
PARK CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co., Caverna Ind. schools close Tuesday

GLASGOW — Two schools in Barren County will be closed Tuesday due to the inclement winter weather. The closures will be a regular snow day with no NTI work required. Barren County Schools said a makeup day will be announced at a later date. “Due to inclement weather, today,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 23, 2023

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2023. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Jan. 23,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow High’s Starr signs to play with University of the Cumberlands

GLASGOW — Glasgow High football player Chase Starr signed a letter of intent Friday to play with the University of the Cumberlands. Starr has played football for four years. During that time, he was named to the 2021 SKY Conference Second Team Defense, and the 2022 SKY Conference First Team Defense. He was also a part of the 2020 and 2021 District Championship teams and was named to the 2021 Regional Championship team.
GLASGOW, KY

