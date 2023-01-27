Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
Elaine Calvert
Elaine Calvert, 71, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Greenville, KY native was a former pharmacist tech and greeter at Walmart on Walton Avenue. She was a daughter of the late Neville Rust and Hattie Ruth Younts Rust and wife of the late Phillip Rhea Calvert.
wcluradio.com
Linda Jo Davis
Linda Jo Davis, 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Saturday at her residence. The Scottsville, KY native was a retired employee of Donnelly’s, former employee of Canteen Vending and Kentucky State Bank and a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late John Ralph Jones and Flossie Marie Rippy Jones Garrison.
wcluradio.com
Marguerite Carter
Marguerite Carter, 109, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care. The Elm Creek, NE was a retired librarian and member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Bowling Green. She was a daughter of the late Gabrielle Johnson and Sarah Jacobson Johnson and wife of the late Ralph Thompson Carter.
wcluradio.com
Jerry Benton Roberts
Jerry Benton Roberts, age 72, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean (Branham) Roberts, of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Friday, January 18, 1985, his children, Angela York of Glasgow, Kentucky, Lori (& Kenny) Carter of Magnolia, Kentucky, brothers-in-law, Joey Branham, David (& Kathy) Branham and Gary Branham, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, sister-in-law, Sue (& Joe) Crawley of Glasgow, Kentucky, three grandchildren and three great- grandchildren also survive.
wcluradio.com
Robert Paul Clapp
Robert Paul Clapp, 49, of Glasgow passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his residence in Glasgow. Robert was born at Fort Eustis, Newport News, VA on May 31, 1973, to the late Richard Scott Clapp and Mary Sue Reynolds Clapp who survives. Robert had worked as a Trucker Driver for most of his life and most recently drove for Crete Carrier Corp. He was a 1991 Barren County High School Graduate and graduated from WKU with a degree in computer science. Robert was a long time member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
Madeline Workman Dearnell
Madeline Workman Dearnell, age 95, of Horse Cave, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2023, at her home, after a short illness. She was born in Logan County, West Virginia on January 25, 1928, a daughter of the late Pearl Dempsey and Robert Workman. She grew up in a coal mining and farming community with her four brothers, and three sisters.
wcluradio.com
Betty Lou Everett Carver
Betty Lou Everett Carver was reunited with the love of her life, William Goebel Carver Jr., on the evening of January 28, 2023, with Family by her side. “Bill and Bet” were High School Sweethearts. They were married on April 10, 1954, were an inseparable pair until his sudden passing on December 9, 1996.
wcluradio.com
George Dwight Farlee
George Dwight Farlee, age 62, of the Lone Star Ridge Community, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023 at T J Samson Hospital. Born March 22, 1960 in Burkesville, KY. He was a son of the late Arnold George and Margaret Stilts Farlee. He had worked at Tuckasee Mulch and Thoroughbred...
wcluradio.com
Layla Fay Ladd
Layla Fay Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born August 30, 2008 in Glasgow, Kentucky to Gregory D. Ladd and Amanda C. Quigley Ladd. Layla attended Glasgow High School where she was in the Art Club. She loved drawing, playing video games, and makeup. Layla also loved animals, especially her parrot, Echo and her dog, Ginger; they were two of her closest friends. She will be loved always and missed by all that knew her.
wcluradio.com
Terry Wayne Smith
Terry Wayne Smith, 65, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born December 3, 1957 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late Arthur E. Smith and Shirley Brown Smith, who survives. Terry loved riding horses, fishing, and collecting knives. He was a member at Cave City Church of God.
wcluradio.com
Susan Marie Coffey
Susan Marie Coffey, 72 of Edmonton passed away Monday, January 30,2023 at her home. Born July 25,1950 to the late Jack Rohl and June King. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Coffey. Susan attended Golden Years Adult Daycare. She loved her friends there and...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow Ind. Schools releases statement following death of student
GLASGOW — A student at Glasgow High School has died, according to a statement issued by Glasgow Independent Schools on Monday. The student, who was not identified in the post, died Friday, Jan. 27. A recent obituary issued by AF Crow and Son Funeral Home detailed the death of Layla F. Ladd, 14, of Glasgow, which said she was a student at Glasgow High School. She died at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
wcluradio.com
Donna Kay Patterson
Donna Kay Patterson of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Austin Franklin and Christal Katie Neagle Franklin, was born on Friday, March 9, 1956 in Green County, Kentucky and departed this life on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at her home. She was 66 years, 10 months, and 20 days of age.
wcluradio.com
Robert “Bobby” Lee Sharp
Robert “Bobby” Lee Sharp, 99, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. He was born October 11, 1923 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Oscar Sharp and Mona Stout Sharp. Bobby was a WWII United States Army veteran and fought in Germany and France. He worked as a welder all his life in upstate New York, Louisville and Hazard, Kentucky for his nephew, Roy.
wcluradio.com
David M. “Matt” Patterson
David M. “Matt” Patterson, age 47, of Magnolia, KY, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 at his home. He was a self employed HVAC technician. He loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and smoking meat. He was the son of the late Leslie Vertress and the late Margie Vandiver...
wcluradio.com
Paula Walker
Paula Walker, age 56, of Park City, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Glasgow. The Barren County native was born on March 13, 1966 to Paul Houchens, Sr. and Jean Pritchard Houchens. She was married to the late Keith Walker. Paula was a former press operator for R.R....
wcluradio.com
Barren Co., Caverna Ind. schools close Tuesday
GLASGOW — Two schools in Barren County will be closed Tuesday due to the inclement winter weather. The closures will be a regular snow day with no NTI work required. Barren County Schools said a makeup day will be announced at a later date. “Due to inclement weather, today,...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 23, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2023. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Jan. 23,...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow High’s Starr signs to play with University of the Cumberlands
GLASGOW — Glasgow High football player Chase Starr signed a letter of intent Friday to play with the University of the Cumberlands. Starr has played football for four years. During that time, he was named to the 2021 SKY Conference Second Team Defense, and the 2022 SKY Conference First Team Defense. He was also a part of the 2020 and 2021 District Championship teams and was named to the 2021 Regional Championship team.
WBKO
Glasgow Independent Schools officials confirm student passed from medical emergency
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has now confirmed that the Glasgow Independent Schools student who was transported to the hospital Jan. 27, has died. The student was transported to TJ Samson Community Hospital, following a lockdown of the school. Glasgow Independent School District Superintendent Chad Muhlenkamp, said the...
Comments / 0