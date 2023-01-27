Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
What to know in McKinney as winter weather continues into Tuesday
As DFW and Collin County wake up to continued winter weather, here's what McKinney residents should know. On Tuesday morning, the US National Weather Service for Fort Worth (which services the DFW area) said travel conditions will continue to worsen today with even more ice and sleet.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Icy Dallas streets shut down normally busy strip centers
DALLAS - From school to work and running errands, so much has been put on hold for the past couple of days for North Texans. Normally busy strip centers and streets are empty. People living in Oak Lawn and neighboring Uptown normally like to go out to eat. But most places are closed, and popular parks were empty and blanketed in ice.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas drivers dealing with treacherous conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas - Freezing rain has caused dangerous and icy conditions on many roads in North Texas. Here’s an overview of what drivers are dealing with throughout the area. FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said temperatures will stay below freezing all day Tuesday and there's more precipitation...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Winter Storm Warning for North Texas extended until Thursday
DALLAS - The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for all of North Texas has been extended through Thursday morning. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures are likely to stay below freezing for a little longer than first expected. It may not inch above 32 degrees until Wednesday afternoon in most areas.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dallas Zoo closed through Wednesday due to weather
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to the icy weather in the Metroplex. The Zoo posted an update about the closing on social media. Anyone with tickets to the zoo on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday should receive an email about how to reschedule.
fox4news.com
RAW VIDEO: Thundersleet in Dallas
Tuesday's winter weather also brought thundersleet to the Dallas area. The video from northeast Dallas captures the full bolt of lightning followed by a rumble of thunder.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: DoorDash suspends deliveries in DFW due to weather
DALLAS - With ice on the roads across North Texas DoorDash is looking to keep its drivers safe by suspending its operations in the DFW area. The service stopped its deliveries as of noon on Tuesday. DoorDash says they expect to continue deliveries on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.,...
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday
National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
WATCH: Rare Weather Phenomenon 'Thundersleet' Caught On Camera In Texas
“While thundersnow is rare, it can be considered even rarer when sleet and freezing rain are accompanied by thunder and lightning."
texasstandard.org
DFW expected to be ‘ground zero’ for icy conditions during this storm front
There were reports of some folks sleeping in their cars overnight in North Texas, not so much because of the accumulation of frozen precipitation, but the number of accidents caused by icy conditions, snarling traffic for hours. Schools across North and Central Texas have announced closures due to the low...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for North Texas through Wednesday morning
DALLAS - A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of North Texas with the possibility of freezing rain and icy roads in the forecast Monday through Wednesday morning. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures are below freezing for most of North Texas and those temperatures will linger through at least Wednesday morning.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texans making the most of icy conditions
With school canceled and many workplaces telling people to stay at home many North Texans made the most of their time in the icy weather. In Providence Village, 8-year-old Conor Matejka used the weather as an opportunity to strap on his ice skates, grab a Dallas Stars hat and have a little hockey practice on his own sidewalk.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: North Texas shoppers flock to stores for heaters, firewood as icy weather moves in
DALLAS - North Texas shoppers flooded hardware stores and garden centers to battle the icy weather across the Metroplex this week. "Today's been kind of hectic. We've been selling a bunch of de-icer, ice melt, pipe wrap," said Clay Hunt of Elliott's Hardware. The store says folks have been buying...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Warming centers open doors across North Texas
Several warming centers will be open across North Texas as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We have a list of the locations that are opening their doors to keep people out of the cold. Dallas. Carr P. Collins Social Service Center: 5302 Harry...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Many school districts in North Texas to remain closed on Wednesday
DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, will be closed for another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Grand Prairie, HEB, Kaufman, Little Elm, Mansfield, Northwest and Pilot Point ISDs are among the larger districts that announced they will not be holding classes on Wednesday.
Ice possible this week in Dallas-Fort Worth
The weather Monday afternoon through at least noon on Wednesday could be a royal mess for drivers and residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite cancels some services due to weather
As winter conditions continue Tuesday, the Mesquite Police Department encourages all residents to avoid traveling through Wednesday. Those who must be on the roads, need to drive slow, watch for ice on the road and to give yourself plenty of time for driving, the department said.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo exhibitors look to keep livestock warm, safe in icy conditions
FORT WORTH, Texas - Exhibitors at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo are doing everything they can to keep their livestock warm and safe amid this week's winter storm. They are using hay to cover the icy Fort Worth streets so their investments, potentially prize-worthy livestock, don't slip and fall.
dmagazine.com
Dallas, Richardson, and Other North Texas School Districts Close on Tuesday
Last Updated, 1/20, 6:30 p.m. The winter weather returned in earnest on Monday morning, and some major school districts are shutting down on Tuesday. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Garland, Grand Prairie, Irving, Keller, and Richardson schools will be closed as district officials expect unsafe conditions after sunrise. School districts will...
Flights delayed, canceled at North Texas airports due to winter storm
Icy rain, sleet, and frozen roads are the cause of 100s of flight delays and cancellations at DFW Airport and Love Field. On Monday morning, a Winter Storm Warning was issued for many counties in and surrounding the metroplex, until Wednesday.
