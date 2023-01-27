ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

starlocalmedia.com

What to know in McKinney as winter weather continues into Tuesday

As DFW and Collin County wake up to continued winter weather, here's what McKinney residents should know. On Tuesday morning, the US National Weather Service for Fort Worth (which services the DFW area) said travel conditions will continue to worsen today with even more ice and sleet.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Icy Dallas streets shut down normally busy strip centers

DALLAS - From school to work and running errands, so much has been put on hold for the past couple of days for North Texans. Normally busy strip centers and streets are empty. People living in Oak Lawn and neighboring Uptown normally like to go out to eat. But most places are closed, and popular parks were empty and blanketed in ice.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Winter Storm Warning for North Texas extended until Thursday

DALLAS - The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for all of North Texas has been extended through Thursday morning. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, temperatures are likely to stay below freezing for a little longer than first expected. It may not inch above 32 degrees until Wednesday afternoon in most areas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dallas Zoo closed through Wednesday due to weather

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday due to the icy weather in the Metroplex. The Zoo posted an update about the closing on social media. Anyone with tickets to the zoo on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday should receive an email about how to reschedule.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

RAW VIDEO: Thundersleet in Dallas

Tuesday's winter weather also brought thundersleet to the Dallas area. The video from northeast Dallas captures the full bolt of lightning followed by a rumble of thunder.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: DoorDash suspends deliveries in DFW due to weather

DALLAS - With ice on the roads across North Texas DoorDash is looking to keep its drivers safe by suspending its operations in the DFW area. The service stopped its deliveries as of noon on Tuesday. DoorDash says they expect to continue deliveries on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.,...
DALLAS, TX
National Weather Force

Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through Wednesday

National Weather Force has issued an Ice Storm Advisory effective Monday night through Thursday morning for parts of Texas, which does include the Dallas-Fort Forth forecast zones as a storm system from the Southwestern United States will be expected to come up from the south, using the freezing air in place at the current time, dropping ice concerns which will impact travel.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: North Texans making the most of icy conditions

With school canceled and many workplaces telling people to stay at home many North Texans made the most of their time in the icy weather. In Providence Village, 8-year-old Conor Matejka used the weather as an opportunity to strap on his ice skates, grab a Dallas Stars hat and have a little hockey practice on his own sidewalk.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Warming centers open doors across North Texas

Several warming centers will be open across North Texas as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. We have a list of the locations that are opening their doors to keep people out of the cold. Dallas. Carr P. Collins Social Service Center: 5302 Harry...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Many school districts in North Texas to remain closed on Wednesday

DALLAS - Many school districts in North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth ISDs, will be closed for another day because of the winter weather and icy road conditions. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Coppell, Dallas, Eagle Mountain-Saginaw, Fort Worth, Grapevine-Colleyville, Grand Prairie, HEB, Kaufman, Little Elm, Mansfield, Northwest and Pilot Point ISDs are among the larger districts that announced they will not be holding classes on Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite cancels some services due to weather

As winter conditions continue Tuesday, the Mesquite Police Department encourages all residents to avoid traveling through Wednesday. Those who must be on the roads, need to drive slow, watch for ice on the road and to give yourself plenty of time for driving, the department said.
MESQUITE, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas, Richardson, and Other North Texas School Districts Close on Tuesday

Last Updated, 1/20, 6:30 p.m. The winter weather returned in earnest on Monday morning, and some major school districts are shutting down on Tuesday. Arlington, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Garland, Grand Prairie, Irving, Keller, and Richardson schools will be closed as district officials expect unsafe conditions after sunrise. School districts will...
DALLAS, TX

