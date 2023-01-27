Newborn found dead near train tracks, prompting a search for clues, NC cops say

A newborn was found dead near train tracks in North Carolina, sparking a search for clues, officials said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of an infant spotted in East Rockingham , roughly 75 miles southeast of Charlotte.

While responding to the scene at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, deputies said they found a newborn who had died.

“The newborn body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiners Office in Raleigh to help identify and determine anything we can about the baby,” officials wrote in a news release. “Investigators believe from their initial investigation and examination of the scene and the body, that the newborn was possibly at or very close to a full term.”

The sheriff’s office in a Facebook post didn’t say how the baby died or ended up along the railroad tracks, located in the area of South Street and Aleo Ninth Avenue.

“Investigators are intensely working to track down leads,” deputies wrote, adding that people interviewed in the investigation had been excluded as of early Jan. 27.

Those with information are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 910-895-3232, Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454 or Richmond County 911.

