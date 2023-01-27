Louisiana Art & Science Museum celebrates women with ‘Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge’ event

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) –– The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is celebrating women through its “Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge” event on Feb. 3.

It’s a celebration of the powerhouse women featured in Ashley Longshore’s first museum exhibition, “Diamonds of History: Mighty Women,” including Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Diana Ross and Nina Simone. The event also features local performers Rebecca Smith, Nya Skipper, Chloé Marie and Brandy Johnson from Theatre Baton Rouge, accompanied by local band Alabaster Stag.

Before the show, LASM will provide wine and hors d’oeuvres. There’s also a special door prize at the end of the night from the museum’s store, which will be open for shopping. Guests are welcome to tour the Mighty Women exhibition after the performance.

“Mighty Voices: Mighty Women of Theatre Baton Rouge” is in the Main 1 Gallery at LASM from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 for a seated ticket or $15 for standing. LASM members will receive a discount on both prices. Visit lasm.org to purchase tickets.

