ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Suspect in Rutland fatal stabbing held without bail

RUTLAND, Vt. — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Rutland was ordered held without bail during an arraignment on Monday afternoon. Brandon McRae, 36, of Rutland pleaded not guilty to both charges of second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon for fatally stabbing 32-year-old Trevor Vandenburgh to death on Jan. 28.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian killed in Bennington crash with tractor trailer

BENNINGTON, Vt. — A pedestrian was killed by a tractor trailer in Bennington on Friday after police said the man was seen running into traffic on U.S. Route 7. Bennington Police said they received a report at 10 p.m. on Friday that a man was running into traffic on the busy roadway.
BENNINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Windsor Microtransit Moover offers free bus service to town residents

WINDSOR, Vt. — There is a new way to get around Windsor, Vermont. The Windsor Microtransit Moover is a new on-demand bus service for residents looking to get around town, with free service for all riders. “It's pretty important to the people of Windsor because there's not a lot...
WINDSOR, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy