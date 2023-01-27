ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Garrett William Niland, 68, Framingham State Athletic Hall of Fame Member

ASHLAND – Garrett William Niland, 68, of Ashland and formerly Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham surrounded by his loving family on january 28, 2023. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Nancy (Norton) and George Niland. He was the beloved husband...
ASHLAND, MA
Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham High Receives 31 Scholastic Art Show Awards

FRAMINGHAM – Award-winning creativity is flowing at Framingham High School. “Fine and Performing Arts and Framingham High School have some incredible news,” announced Brian Gellerstein, the Framingham Public School District’s Director of Fine & Performing Arts. Framingham High received 31 Scholastic Art Show awards, said Gellerstein. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio, 82

FRAMINGHAM – It is with heavy hearts; we share the news that Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio has passed away at the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick after a brief illness. She was 82 years old. She was born, raised, and lived in Framingham all her life. She was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Chief Dutcher Graduates From Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Management Training Program

STOW – More than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated Friday, January 27, from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Defeats Wellesley To Remain Undefeated

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High co-ed gymnastics team defeated Wellesley High tonight, January 29. The Flyers won 134.5 to 130.55 points. Framingham High is now 5-0, under head coach Sandra Maier. Olivia Lane won the vault event with a 9.6. She also won the uneven bars first with a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Library To Celebrate New Teen Space on Monday

FRAMINGHAM – When the Christa McAuliffe branch library opened in February of 2016, one of the more popular features was a state-of-the-art teen center. Almost seven years later, and the main Framingham Public Library on Lexington Street is getting is an upgraded and modernized teen center, too. Thanks to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Burgess Sets Framingham High Indoor Mile Record

BOSTON – Framingham High senior Sam Burgess set the Framingham High School indoor mile record today, January 29, at the coaches track meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Burgess finished second in the mile event at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational meet. His time was 4:18.58 minutes, a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

