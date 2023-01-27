Read full article on original website
Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
MWRTA Holding Meeting Thursday Night For Framingham Students Who Need A Bus To School
FRAMINGHAM – Need a lift to school? The MetroWest Regional Transit Authority has a bus for you. Last Fall, the MWRTA stepped up to help get some high school students to school, who didn’t have a school bus. Now, the MWRTA and the Framingham Public School district have...
Framingham School Committee To Vote on Extending MassBay Community College’s Lease on Flagg Drive
FRAMINGHAM – On the Framingham School Committee agenda for February 1, is a vote of the 9-member School Committee to extend the lease for MassBay Community College to stay in the Farley Building on Flagg Drive through the end of 2023. MassBay Community College broke ground on its new...
FraminghamSOURCE
Garrett William Niland, 68, Framingham State Athletic Hall of Fame Member
ASHLAND – Garrett William Niland, 68, of Ashland and formerly Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham surrounded by his loving family on january 28, 2023. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Nancy (Norton) and George Niland. He was the beloved husband...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
Rep. Donaghue Hosts Office Hours on Friday in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – State Rep. Kate Donaghue is kicking off 2023 with office hours; these short meetings are open to any constituent in her district, which covers Southborough and parts of Westborough, Northborough and Framingham. Join Rep. Donaghue between 1-3 p.m. on Friday, February 3 at Mauro’s Village Café.
Joseph Edmund Minihan, Jr., 64, Special Education Teacher
HOLLISTON – Joseph Edmund Minihan, Jr., 64, of Falmouth and a former longtime resident of Holliston, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Boston, son of the...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
1 Mayor Charlie Sisitsky will give his State of the City address tonight at 7 in Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. The public is invited to attend. This will be Mayor Sisitsky’s second State of the City address but his first one in person. Last year’s was virtual.
Framingham High Receives 31 Scholastic Art Show Awards
FRAMINGHAM – Award-winning creativity is flowing at Framingham High School. “Fine and Performing Arts and Framingham High School have some incredible news,” announced Brian Gellerstein, the Framingham Public School District’s Director of Fine & Performing Arts. Framingham High received 31 Scholastic Art Show awards, said Gellerstein. The...
Framingham Police: Pedestrian Struck at Worcester Road & California Avenue
FRAMINGHAM – An adult male was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road, over the weekend, said Police. The man was struck on January 28 at 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of Worcester Road and California Avenue in Framingham. The man was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center...
Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio, 82
FRAMINGHAM – It is with heavy hearts; we share the news that Joanne (Leonardi) Sostilio has passed away at the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick after a brief illness. She was 82 years old. She was born, raised, and lived in Framingham all her life. She was...
Framingham Freshman Finishes 6th in Mile Event at State Coaches Meet
BOSTON – Framingham High freshman Sasha Lamakina finished sixth in the mile at the state coaches meet this weekend at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Wellesley sophomore Charlotte Tuxbury won the race in 5:06.77 minutes. Wellesley’s Emma Tuxbury finished third in 5:09.81 minutes. Andover senior Molly Kiley...
MetroWest Medical Center Electrician Retires After 4 Decades
NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center electrician Scott Chavious is retiring after 4 decades. Chavious started working at Leonard Morse Hospital in April 1980 as an electrician. He was then asked to join the Framingham Union team due to his knowledge of fire systems, said MetroWest Medical Center. He plans...
Today is the Last Day To Apply For Admission Lottery at Christa McAuliffe Charter School
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the last day to apply for the admission lottery for the 2023-2024 school year at the Christa McAuliffe Charter School. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2023. The blind lottery for 127 sixth grade spots will be held on February 1. There will...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Chief Dutcher Graduates From Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Management Training Program
STOW – More than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts graduated Friday, January 27, from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month program for new chief officers and chief officer candidates is delivered jointly by the Massachusetts...
Ashland High Student Council Hosting Game Show Night Wednesday
ASHLAND – The Ashland High School Student Council is hosting a Game Show Night on Wednesday, February 1. The family-friendly event, open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. in the high school’s auditorium. The free event will feature “Minute-To-Win-It” games and a Family Feud-style game and a...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Defeats Wellesley To Remain Undefeated
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High co-ed gymnastics team defeated Wellesley High tonight, January 29. The Flyers won 134.5 to 130.55 points. Framingham High is now 5-0, under head coach Sandra Maier. Olivia Lane won the vault event with a 9.6. She also won the uneven bars first with a...
State Representative & School Committee Chair Gives Out Awards at Harmony Grove Science Fair
FRAMINGHAM – School Committee Chair, and newly-sworn in State Representative, Priscila Sousa gave out the awards at the Harmony Grove Elementary School’s science fair this afternoon, January 28. Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay was at the science fair. Both Supt. Tremblay and School Committee...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham Library To Celebrate New Teen Space on Monday
FRAMINGHAM – When the Christa McAuliffe branch library opened in February of 2016, one of the more popular features was a state-of-the-art teen center. Almost seven years later, and the main Framingham Public Library on Lexington Street is getting is an upgraded and modernized teen center, too. Thanks to...
Burgess Sets Framingham High Indoor Mile Record
BOSTON – Framingham High senior Sam Burgess set the Framingham High School indoor mile record today, January 29, at the coaches track meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. Burgess finished second in the mile event at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational meet. His time was 4:18.58 minutes, a...
