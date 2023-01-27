Read full article on original website
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Newburgh identified
NEWBURGH, Maine — The pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle in Newburgh on Friday afternoon has been identified as Cameron Clewley, 27, of Newburgh. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss publicly identified Clewley in a release Monday. Moss said Maine State Police continue to...
Man rescued from woods after injury
SKOWHEGAN-- A man found himself stranded in the woods for over an hour in the snow. The Skowhegan Fire Department received reports of an emergency at south gate parkway around 1 p.m. Assisting agencies include Fairfield, Norridgewock, and use of their utility vehicles to locate the injured male. "I would...
1 hospitalized after weekend fire at Veazie apartment building
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Veazie Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were called to Veazie Manor on School Street around 4:30 p.m. According to Veazie Fire Chief Pete Metcalf, the fire was contained to the second floor...
Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Maine — One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Carmel Road North (Route 69) in Newburgh, Maine State Police confirmed in an email Friday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the scene following a call made around 12:15 p.m. Friday reporting a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on Carmel Road North near Western Avenue (Route 202).
Driver identified in Alton rollover crash
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about the fatal rollover crash in Alton Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 33-year-old Ashely Bloomer. They say they received a missing persons report after Bloomer dropped her child off at school, but...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A reminder from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office to remove snow safely, after they say they responded to two separate snowblowing incidents that left two dead. The Sheriff’s Office provided no further detail on when or where these fatal medical events occurred, but noted they...
Police say a traveling gang is responsible for Waldo and York County break-ins
(BDN) -- Police have connected a string of thefts in York from early January to car break-ins at the Waldo County YMCA last December. All are believed to be the work of the Felony Lane Gang, an organized theft ring that emerged in 2015, police said. This comes a month...
Farm building fire deemed total loss
WINTERPORT -- Saturday the Winterport Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Hackett Road around 2:30 a.m. According to the fire chief for the Winterport Fire Department, Phil Foley, a barn housing livestock was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival. There were no injuries however two...
Local News 01/30/23
Theft Ring Responsible for Hancock, Waldo, York County Break-ins (Hancock County) Recent thefts in Hancock, Waldo, and York Counties are likely the work of a traveling theft ring. Authorities say the string of break-ins began in December at YMCA’s in the three counties and have continued into January. Officials say the gang is linked to an operation that has targeted cars in parking lots nationwide for at least seven years. The thieves typically steal wallets and checkbooks and then assume the person’s identity to cash checks, usually in another state. The so-called Felony Lane Gang first popped up in Maine in Belfast in 2015.
A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore
Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Can a town just dissolve? Dennysville considers de-organizing.
Many of the 20 residents that attended a town meeting expressed support for de-organizing the rural Washington County community of Dennysville, whose town office is shown here. Photo by Alan Kryszak. Once a thriving lumber community that dates back to the late 1700’s, the humble town of Dennysville in far...
Pizza Restaurant in Ellsworth gives new meaning to ‘friendly competition’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - DragonFire Pizza in Ellsworth had a major piece of pizza-making equipment go down Saturday night, but managed to stay open thanks to some help from the competition. There are two things a pizza place can’t do business without: an industrial mixer for the dough and an...
Unique Glenburn House Sold, Will Soon Be a Dog Training Business
An experienced Bangor-area dog trainer will be opening a training facility soon after the owner purchased a unique property on Outer Broadway in Glenburn. You may recognize this house from an article I wrote in May when it was for sale. At the time, I said that it could be either an amazing house or a lucrative business location. Well, new owner Hallie Tyler is looking at the commercial side of the building and plans to open The Canine Coach Academy. I suggested, in the article, that it would be a great building for a daycare, but never imagined it as a facility for dogs. So I was thrilled when Lindsae Fish of the Young-Fish Team at NextHome Experience reached out and let us know about the sale and the awesome business that would be setting up shop in this beautiful building. She said that after 187 days on the market, the Glenburn property had found a new owner.
A Maine community comes together to save a candlepin bowling tradition
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Pins are crashing. Bowling balls are rolling. Funkytown is playing on the stereo. It's a typical Saturday afternoon in November at "D'Amanda's," a candlepin bowling alley and arcade in Ellsworth, Maine. The atmosphere at D'Amanda's may sound like regular bowling, but with one look, it's obvious this is not classic 10-pin big ball bowling.
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
First Drag Show Ever in Dover-Foxcroft Sells Out, Second Show Added
It's the first drag show in Piscataquis County and it sold out within a week. A second show has been added!. The Bangor Daily News reported that Delicious Drag Divas out of Bangor will be at the Center Theater in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15. DDD was founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband Tony, who is also LaDonya Lovelace.
Brightening Skies & Falling Temperatures Today
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building in from the west will continue to clear us out this afternoon. We’ll have a gusty northwest wind today too with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible. This will usher colder air into the region this afternoon. Temperatures will fall to the single numbers north and teens elsewhere by late afternoon/early evening. Skies will be clear tonight and winds will become light, making for a frigid overnight. Lows will drop back mainly to the single digits below 0° for areas away from the coast while coastal areas bottom out near or just a bit above 0°.
