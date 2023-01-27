Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Belarus' Lukashenko visits fellow Russia ally Zimbabwe
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Belarusia's authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Zimbabwe to pomp and fanfare on Monday, in a visit that seeks to cement economic and political ties between the two countries that are both close allies of Russia. Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and hundreds of singing and...
SFGate
Sweden PM says 'foreign actors' exploiting protests
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday denounced activists who burned the Quran and hanged an effigy of Turkey’s president in Stockholm as “useful idiots” for foreign powers who want to inflict harm on the Scandinavian country as it seeks to join NATO.
SFGate
Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions
MILAN (AP) — Italy's government has increased security at its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to “a crescendo of terroristic attacks” by an informal anarchist network acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant, the foreign minister said Tuesday. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited nearly...
SFGate
France doesn't rule out sending warplanes to Ukraine
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. THE HAGUE, The Netherlands (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France doesn’t exclude sending fighter jets to Ukraine, but laid out multiple conditions before such a significant step might be taken. France has sent Ukraine...
SFGate
Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine won support Tuesday from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain Western fighter jets, but there were no signs that larger nations like the U.S. and Britain have changed their stance of refusing to provide warplanes to Kyiv after almost a year of battling Russia's invading forces.
SFGate
Short on time, Biden sought new Ukraine tank plan to break stalemate
After weeks of failing to persuade Chancellor Olaf Scholz to free up Germany's Leopard 2 tanks for shipment to Ukraine, President Joe Biden was ready to make one more try. Kyiv's forces were convinced that if Western tanks weren't on the battlefield by spring, it might be too late for them to thwart a coming Russian offensive and launch a successful one of their own.
SFGate
Friends mourn volunteer killed helping civilians in Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Friends and volunteers gathered Sunday at Kyiv's St Sophia’s Cathedral to say goodbye to Andrew Bagshaw, a New Zealand scientist who was killed in Ukraine with another volunteer while they were trying to evacuate people from a front-line town. Bagshaw, 48, a dual New...
SFGate
Croatia's president criticizes tank deliveries to Ukraine
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — NATO-member Croatia’s president on Monday criticized Western nations for supplying Ukraine with heavy tanks and other weapons in its campaign against invading Russian forces, saying those arms deliveries will only prolong the war. Zoran Milanovic told reporters in the Croatian capital that it’s “mad”...
Comments / 0