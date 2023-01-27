ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NH

WPFO

Standish man pleads guilty to attempting to send obscene images to child

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Standish man faces up to a decade behind bars for sending lewd images of himself to a person he thought was an 11-year-old girl. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine, says 36-year-old John Wilson pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge of attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.
STANDISH, ME
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested in Nashua for stealing jewelry

NASHUA — A 44-year-old man was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Douglas Dipesa, of Derry, New Hampshire, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with receiving stolen property. Dipesa was also charged with theft by deception. In August of 2022, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Field...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Man accused of killing Concord, NH couple arraigned on new charges

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The man accused of killing a Concord, NH couple last year was arraigned Monday on new charges in connection with the crime. Logan Clegg, 27, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second degree murder plus three counts of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Man accused of murdering Concord couple due in court

CONCORD, N.H. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Logan Clegg, 27, is set to be arraigned on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested nearly six months after the couple's bodies were found along the Marsh Loop Trail in Concord.
CONCORD, NH
NECN

Two Arrested in Connection With December Shooting Outside Chinese Restaurant in NH

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street on Dec. 30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says

MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
SALEM, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by an anonymous caller that Amanda Conant, of Northfield, had a warrant and was at TOPS. Police responded and a subsequent investigation revealed that Conant had 7 in-state warrants, totaling roughly...
NORTHFIELD, NH
WPFO

$1,000 reward offered for information about illegally killed Maine deer

LEBANON, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service is asking for information about a deer that was killed illegally in Lebanon. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of the deer. Wardens...
LEBANON, ME
NECN

Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say

A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Saturday shooting death ruled a homicide; Salem man in custody, held without bail on second-degree murder charge

CONCORD, NH – Autopsy results were released Sunday for Timothy Pouliot, 24, who was the victim of a shooting on Old Granite Street in Manchester on January 28, 2023. The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg who determined that the cause of Mr. Pouliot’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide.
MANCHESTER, NH
WPFO

Arrest made following suspicious death in NH

Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WPFO

Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
CONWAY, NH
WMUR.com

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at New Hampshire store

MANCHESTER, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but one Granite Stater can cash in a significant prize. A winning ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at Winners Corner on Mast Road in Manchester. The winning numbers were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, with a Powerball of 5. To...
MANCHESTER, NH

