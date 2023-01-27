Read full article on original website
WPFO
Standish man pleads guilty to attempting to send obscene images to child
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Standish man faces up to a decade behind bars for sending lewd images of himself to a person he thought was an 11-year-old girl. The U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine, says 36-year-old John Wilson pleaded guilty on Monday to a federal charge of attempting to transfer obscene material to a minor.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested in Nashua for stealing jewelry
NASHUA — A 44-year-old man was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Douglas Dipesa, of Derry, New Hampshire, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with receiving stolen property. Dipesa was also charged with theft by deception. In August of 2022, members of the Nashua Police Department’s Field...
whdh.com
Man accused of killing Concord, NH couple arraigned on new charges
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The man accused of killing a Concord, NH couple last year was arraigned Monday on new charges in connection with the crime. Logan Clegg, 27, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second degree murder plus three counts of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid.
WMUR.com
Man accused of murdering Concord couple due in court
CONCORD, N.H. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Logan Clegg, 27, is set to be arraigned on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid. Clegg was arrested nearly six months after the couple's bodies were found along the Marsh Loop Trail in Concord.
NECN
Two Arrested in Connection With December Shooting Outside Chinese Restaurant in NH
Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month outside a Manchester, New Hampshire, restaurant. Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street on Dec. 30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
manchesterinklink.com
Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says
MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
'There Will Be Death': Middleton Ex-Naval Officer Admits Of Threatening Wife, Her Mom, Feds Say
A former US Navy officer pleaded guilty to sending his ex-wife and her mom in Iowa threats, authorities announced. Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton, confessed to three counts of making threats in interstate commerce, but the court had not decided on a sentence, the US Attorney for Massachusetts …
WPFO
Portland man accused of stealing safe from local business, accomplice still wanted
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a safe from a local business. Police say they they responded to 34 Exchange Street for a burglar alarm around 6:51 a.m. Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph Call and an accomplice...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by an anonymous caller that Amanda Conant, of Northfield, had a warrant and was at TOPS. Police responded and a subsequent investigation revealed that Conant had 7 in-state warrants, totaling roughly...
WPFO
$1,000 reward offered for information about illegally killed Maine deer
LEBANON, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service is asking for information about a deer that was killed illegally in Lebanon. Maine Operation Game Thief is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the illegal killing of the deer. Wardens...
NECN
Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say
A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
manchesterinklink.com
Saturday shooting death ruled a homicide; Salem man in custody, held without bail on second-degree murder charge
CONCORD, NH – Autopsy results were released Sunday for Timothy Pouliot, 24, who was the victim of a shooting on Old Granite Street in Manchester on January 28, 2023. The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg who determined that the cause of Mr. Pouliot’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide.
WMUR.com
Homicide of 11-year-old girl found in Sandown remains unsolved 54 years later
SANDOWN, N.H. — The death of an 11-year-old girl found in Sandown remains unsolved after 54 years. Debra Horn disappeared from her Allenstown home on Jan. 29, 1969, authorities said. She slipped on ice and bumped the back of her head walking to school that morning, according to a...
WPFO
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
nbcboston.com
VIRAL VIDEO: Lawrence Man Recognized as Hero After Running Across Highway to Stop Runaway Car
A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts is being recognized as a hero after helping a woman in the middle of a state highway. Adolfo Molina, 25, makes a living as an Uber driver. He said the other day when he saw a driver in trouble he felt the call to help and got out of the vehicle, simply doing everything in his power to stop the runaway car.
WPFO
Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
Police: NH couple facing charges after 5 children found living in feces-covered home
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire couple was arrested Thursday after five children, including one who was trapped in a room, were found living in a squalid home earlier this month, law enforcement officials said. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, are slated to be...
WMUR.com
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at New Hampshire store
MANCHESTER, N.H. — No one won Monday's Powerball jackpot, but one Granite Stater can cash in a significant prize. A winning ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at Winners Corner on Mast Road in Manchester. The winning numbers were 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, with a Powerball of 5. To...
Ex-Stoneham Officer, Brother Charged In Kickback Scheme Worth Millions: Feds
A former Stoneham police officer and his brother, who owns an electrical contracting company, were charged in federal court Thursday, Jan. 26, with receiving bribes and kickbacks that earned them millions of dollars in Mass Saves contracts, authorities said. Joseph Ponzo, 49, of Stoneham, and …
WMUR.com
Police arrest man at Logan Airport on charge he tried to cash check stolen during Exeter store robbery
EXETER, N.H. — A man who was wanted by Exeter police for attempting to cash a stolen check believed to be taken during a store robbery is set to appear in court next week. Daury Rodriguez Contreras, 20, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, was taken into custody at Logan Airport last week, officials said.
