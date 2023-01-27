Track Runner Lucinda Putnam is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Bernards Athlete of the Week

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ -- Sophomore Lucinda Putnam has emerged as a promising member of the Bernards High School indoor track and field team.

Putnam recently took first place in the 1600-meter run at the Bill Reid Memorial Meet in Jersey City, running the race in 5:48.96.

That wasn't even her best time in that event this season.

"Lucinda is having a solid second season. Last year we worked on breaking through the 6 minute hurdle in the mile, and this season she is now down to a 5:47," Bernards indoor track coach Luke LaChac said. "She currently has her eyes set on breaking 5:40, and with such a fast section for Bernards to compete at the Sectional Championship, she has a great opportunity coming up."

Putnam is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Bernards Athlete of the Week.

TAPinto Bernardsville & Bedminster asked Putnam some questions about her sophomore season this week.

Q: How long have you been involved in track & field?

A: I participated in track during middle school, however I did not take it very seriously and just did it to spend time with my friends and have an activity after school. Last year, my freshman year, I reluctantly decided to join winter track after a friend asked me to and I realized I really enjoyed it. I did not participate in spring track last year, however I am planning to this coming spring. So while I did take part in track in middle school, I have been taking it seriously for only about a year now.

Q: What are your best/favorite events?

A: My best and favorite event to participate in is definitely the 1600m. I tend to succeed the most in this race and really enjoy it. I have tried other races, however I always find myself wanting to return to the 1600. Because it is a longer distance race, it is mentally difficult, however crossing the finish line is an incredibly rewarding experience whether I achieve a personal record or not.

Q: What has been the best advice you have received from a coach?

A: The best advice I have received from a coach came from my current track coach. He always says you have to put in the work to feel the benefits and this really sticks with me. Whether I am in practice or in a race and I feel tired, I remember that I have to keep pushing myself in order to achieve what I want to achieve.

Q: What has been your most memorable performance to date?

A: My most memorable performance is probably the first race I ever ran in high school. While I did not achieve an amazing time, that experience made me realize that I had the ability to run fast, and it solidified how much I enjoyed the sport. Despite not reaching the time I wanted to, it was an informative experience that helped push me to work harder and continue running track.

Q: What do you like most about Bernards High School?

A: There are a lot of great aspects of attending Bernards High School, however the main ones for me are my friends and the great support system the school provides. All the teachers are always willing to help and they want the best for you.

Q: Do you have a favorite subject?

A: I really enjoy English and History. I love reading and writing and tend to do better in these classes. I am also currently taking U.S. History, which is very interesting, and has helped me learn a lot more about our country’s foundation.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: When I’m not doing track, I also play tennis and love to watch it, so my favorite athlete is definitely Serena Williams. She was able to overcome so many obstacles to work her way to the top. Despite having to battle stereotypes and difficult situations, she was able to become an incredibly successful athlete and role model.

Q: What do you like to do outside of sports?

A: Other than running, I also play tennis which occupies a lot of my free time, however when I’m not doing sports I enjoy reading and spending time with family and friends. My family and close friends are always so supportive and I love being around them.

