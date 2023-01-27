ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernardsville, NJ

Track Runner Lucinda Putnam is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Bernards Athlete of the Week

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ -- Sophomore Lucinda Putnam has emerged as a promising member of the Bernards High School indoor track and field team.

Putnam recently took first place in the 1600-meter run at the Bill Reid Memorial Meet in Jersey City, running the race in 5:48.96.

That wasn't even her best time in that event this season.

"Lucinda is having a solid second season. Last year we worked on breaking through the 6 minute hurdle in the mile, and this season she is now down to a 5:47," Bernards indoor track coach Luke LaChac said. "She currently has her eyes set on breaking 5:40, and with such a fast section for Bernards to compete at the Sectional Championship, she has a great opportunity coming up."

Putnam is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Bernards Athlete of the Week.

TAPinto Bernardsville & Bedminster asked Putnam some questions about her sophomore season this week.

Q: How long have you been involved in track & field?
A: I participated in track during middle school, however I did not take it very seriously and just did it to spend time with my friends and have an activity  after school. Last year, my freshman year, I reluctantly decided to join winter track after a friend asked me to and I realized I really enjoyed it. I did not participate in spring track last year, however I am planning to this coming spring. So while I did take part in track in middle school, I have been taking it seriously for only about a year now.

Q: What are your best/favorite events?
A: My best and favorite event to participate in is definitely the 1600m. I tend to succeed the most in this race and really enjoy it. I have tried other races, however I always find myself wanting to return to the 1600. Because it is a longer distance race, it is mentally difficult, however crossing the finish line is an incredibly rewarding experience whether I achieve a personal record or not.

Q: What has been the best advice you have received from a coach?
A: The best advice I have received from a coach came from my current track coach. He always says you have to put in the work to feel the benefits and this really sticks with me. Whether I am in practice or in a race and I feel tired, I remember that I have to keep pushing myself in order to achieve what I want to achieve.

Q: What has been your most memorable performance to date?
A: My most memorable performance is probably the first race I ever ran in high school. While I did not achieve an amazing time, that experience made me realize that I had the ability to run fast, and it solidified how much I enjoyed the sport. Despite not reaching the time I wanted to, it was an informative experience that helped push me to work harder and continue running track.

Q: What do you like most about Bernards High School?
A: There are a lot of great aspects of attending Bernards High School, however the main ones for me are my friends and the great support system the school provides. All the teachers are always willing to help and they want the best for you.

Q: Do you have a favorite subject?
A: I really enjoy English and History. I love reading and writing and tend to do better in these classes. I am also currently taking U.S. History, which is very interesting, and has helped me learn a lot more about our country’s foundation.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: When I’m not doing track, I also play tennis and love to watch it, so my favorite athlete is definitely Serena Williams. She was able to overcome so many obstacles to work her way to the top. Despite having to battle stereotypes and difficult situations, she was able to become an incredibly successful athlete and role model.

Q: What do you like to do outside of sports?
A: Other than running, I also play tennis which occupies a lot of my free time, however when I’m not doing sports I enjoy reading and spending time with family and friends. My family and close friends are always so supportive and I love being around them.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Valairco Heating & Cooling is the proud sponsor of the Bernards Athlete of the Week.

Valairco Heating & Cooling is family owned and operated and know that keeping your HVAC systems running smoothly is important to the comfort of our customers, their families, and their guests. That is why their family is dedicated to taking care of yours, no matter what the issue may be. Using only top-quality parts to perform a higher-standard of service and all their services are backed by their 50 years of professional experience and 5-year comprehensive warranties. This means that when you call our team at Valairco, you benefit from their total commitment to your complete satisfaction. Call 855.661.3300.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U6umQ_0kTMjBfM00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Track and Field: Gov. Livingston Sprinter Jared Lee Places Second in 55 M in County Final

TOMS RIVER, NJ - The Governor Livingston Highlanders competed at the Indoor Track and Field Union County Championship on Sunday, January 29th at the Bennett Center in Toms River. Senior Jared Lee placed second in the county with a time of 6.71 seconds, a personal best, in the 55m dash finals. He missed the gold by 0.001 seconds in an incredible photo finish.  Lee placed 9th in the county in the 400m with senior teammate Joe Frank in 10th.  Samantha Richter, junior, placed fifth in the county in the 1600m, scoring two team points. Richter also placed ninth in the 800m. Her teammate Landry Lorne, senior, was seventh in the pole vault with junior Abby Ha in tenth. Mia Maselli, junior, was ninth in the county in the 200m.  Next up for the Highlanders is the NJSIAA State Sectional Championship on Saturday, February 4th at the Bennett Center. 
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bernards Swim Teams Compete at Somerset County Championships

MONTGOMERY, NJ - The Bernards boys and girls swim teams competed on Saturday January 28th 2023 at Montgomery High School in the Somerset County Championship meet. The boy's team placed 7th and the girl's team placed 8th.  Scoring for the boys was Thomas Ambelang ( 5th in the 100Y free and 7th in the 50Y free). Also scoring points were the 200Y free relay team of Ambelang, Matt Giunta, Val Alstrom and Nick Snyder which placed 5th, the 400Y free relay team of Snyder, Ambelang, Giunta and Alstrom placed 7th and the 200Y Medley team of Tanner Pagel, Dheirya Tyagi, Ilay Ben-Shimon and Giunta placed 8th.  Scoring for the girls was Sami Bender (5th in the 200Y free and 6th in the 100Y free), Ella Ecko (5th in the 100Y free and 9th in the 100Y back), Grace Korey (11th in the 500Y free and 100Y breaststroke) and Meghan Robinson (2nd in the 100Y breaststroke and 6th in the 200Y Individual Medley).  Also scoring points were the 200Y medley relay team of Ashley Hartnett, Robinson, Ecko and Annabella DeRosa placed 8th, the 400Y free relay team of Bender, Korey, Robinson and Ecko also placed 8th and the 200Y free relay team of Bender, Shannon Meeks, Hartnett and Korey placed 9th.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Competes in Second Day of MCT

JEFFERSON, NJ - On the second day of the Morris County Tournament at Mount Olive, Jack Myers made the final at 132 pounds before losing by sudden victory. In the semifinals, 190-pounder Freddie Saxon was pinned in 19 seconds. In the quarterfinals, JuanDavid Argueta lost by a 1-0 decision at 150, Oliver Aung lost by technical fall at 157, Henry Saxon fell by fall in 2:26 at 165 and Robert Murphy fell by a 14-13 decision at 215.    
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Woodbridge Defeats New Brunswick, 65-51

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ — Barron’s junior Micah Eason scored 22 points to lead Woodbridge to a 65-51 boys basketball victory over New Brunswick High School’s Zebras on Saturday. Bryan Anderson scored 11 points and Derek Anderson finished with 10 points for the Barrons (10-8), who outscored New Brunswick, 22-6, in the second quarter to open a 34-20 halftime lead. Eason was 10-for-12 at the foul line. Victor Adeyeri and Christopher Moronta finished with 20 points apiece for the Zebras (2-17). Three players did all the scoring for New Brunswick. Omari Williams had 11 points in the loss.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Academy Wrestling Team Takes On Union At Home This Thursday

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway first wrote about wrestling in Rahway beyond the walls of the high school back in October when we covered the wrestling club at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, in its second year of operation, under the direction of Aaron Landy, who teaches physical and health education there. More recently, we wrote about the wrestling recreation program in town. But there is also a wrestling team at the 7th and 8th Grade Academy, and it's about time we got around to giving it some attention too. Landy is the coach of the team. He just informed us of an exciting match...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sparta High School Wrestling Beats Pascack Valley and Vernon on Saturday

SPARTA, NJ – Once again Sparta High School wrestling beat both opponents at their quad on Saturday getting the win from Pascack Valley 43-32 and Vernon 48-27. Sparta’s wins against PV: 106 lbs Paige Weiss with a pin at 5:44 113 lbs Peter Donnelly with a pin at 0:19 138 lbs Ryan Hrenenko with a pin at 2:57 144 lbs Logan Hrenenko in a 13-4 major decision 157 lbs Liam Hasslock with an 11-10 decision 175 lbs Blake Winberry with a pin at 1:34 190 lbs Eric Dau in a forfeit 285 lbs Connor White with a pin at 0:43 The Spartans’ wins against the Vikings: 120 lbs Andrew Weinzeti in...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex Basketball Tournament – Phillipsburg Boys Earn Top Seed

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – The brackets have been released, and the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team is the top-seed in the Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament and has a bye into the quarterfinal round. The Stateliner girls are the fourth seed in the girls bracket. The P’burg (10-7) boys will host the winner of ninth seeded North Hunterdon (7-10) and 20th seeded Hopatcong (1-12) on Saturday. The semifinals are scheduled for Feb.11 at Warren Hills and the final is Feb. 17 at Centenary University. Hackettstown (10-4) is seeded second, Hunterdon Central is third and Delaware Valley (15-3) is seeded fourth in the boys tournament. The ‘Liner (10-5) girls will play 13th seeded  Delaware Valley (8-10) at home in a first round game on Tuesday. The Terriers beat 16th seeded North Warren 41-22 in the preliminary round. If the girls advance, they will meet the winner of fifth seeded Hackettstown (12-3) and 12th seeded Vernon (1-13) in the quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for Feb. 11 at Warren Hills and the girls final will also be at Centenary University on Feb. 17. Pope John (17-2) is the top seed in the girls bracket, Sparta is second (12-5) and Warren Hills {11-7) is seeded fourth.   
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange High School Junior Wins First Place at Essex County Wrestling Tournament (190 LBS)

WEST ORANGE, NJ - West Orange High School junior Arthur Rosu took first place in the 190 lb. Division at the 47th Essex County Wrestling Championship on Jan. 26, held at Codey Arena. In addition to Rosu, the team took fifth place overall and three other wrestlers placed: Jaden Mendez – Second place (157 pounds) Justin Barr – Third place (144 pounds) Nick Adams – Third place (113 pounds). The team is currently in sixth place overall in the American Division.  
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Puskar Named Salerno Duane Summit Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week

SUMMIT, NJ - Elizabeth Puskar has been selected as the 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week' for her performance in the week ending January 29. Known for her leadership and always putting the team first, the senior captain scored a pair of goals and played solid defense in Summit's only contest of the week -- a 6-0 win over Cranford. The Hilltoppers are now 5-5-2 on the season The 'Salerno Duane Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey Player of The Week' is a collaboration between Salerno Duane Jeep Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Summit and TAPinto Summit which, after each week of the Summit High School Girls Ice Hockey season, honors a Hilltopper player or players -- as designated by the coaching staff -- for their performance(s)
SUMMIT, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South River Slides by Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 56-51

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-6) dropped a Saturday afternoon game at home to South River (18-1), 56-51, as the Rams were able to fight their way to the finish in the back-and-forth affair. Jaiden MacDonald led the Raiders with 16 points, as Khadar Jackson (10 points) and Matt Nervi (9 points) rounded out Scotch Plains-Fanwood's top scorers. Despite the loss, on Tuesday, the Raiders clinched the UCC-Mountain Division title with a 9-3 conference record. The Rams had three players in double-figure on the scoring sheet, as Roman Santos (19 points), Lazaro Rodriguez (12 points), and Alex Grospe (12 points) guided South River offensively in the affair. Scotch Plains-Fanwood will play New Providence at home while South River will face Iselin Kennedy on Wednesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Wrestling Gets Three Grapplers into GMC Finals

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- The annual Greater Middlesex Conference wrestling championships were held at Piscataway High School on Friday and Saturday. The host Chiefs put forth a solid showing placing fifth in the conference and fifth overall as a team with 86 points. “This year’s GMC Tournament was great for our team to experience and witness,” PHS coach Daniel Smith said. “We have a lot of new and or young wrestlers on our team, so it was definitely valuable for them to be a part of it.” Brian Butler at 138 pounds, Richard Boateng Baah at 215 pounds, and Malachi Byatt at 285 pounds all...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Brandon Toranzo Stands Atop Essex County

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The Nutley junior rolled through the heavyweight division in earning his first Essex County Tournament championship as the annual two-day event concluded on Thursday afternoon at Codey Arena in West Orange. Toranzo, now a perfect 24-0 this season, recorded a fall in just 1:42 over John Stockelberg of Verona in the final. Toranzo had pinned Joshua Schumann of Glen Ridge in just 27 seconds in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday before posting a 10-4 decision over Jack Tierney of Seton Hall Prep in Thursday's semifinal round. Nutley also had another finalist in senior Franco Graffeo, who reached the 126-pound...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Elizabeth Athlete Receives Full Ride Scholarship From Felician University

Elizabeth, NJ - Elizabeth senior athlete Valeria Ordoñez has officially signed her letter of intent to Felician University.    Ordoñez has received a full scholarship to Felician University, where she will continue her academic and athletic career playing soccer for the next four years.   Elizabeth Public Schools’ Athletics took to Facebook to share their excitement for their student, stating, “We cannot wait to see you in a Golden Falcon uniform.” Ordoñez’s calculus teacher, Luis Vazquez, commented on the post saying, “Congratulations to her. I have her for calculus, and she’s a great student in and out of the class."
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Wrestling Crowns Two GMCT Champs

PISCATAWAY, NJ - The South Plainfield High School wrestling team had two individual first-place finishes and two more second-place finishes at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships this past Friday and Saturday at Piscataway High School. South Plainfield tallied 159.5 points and ended up in fourth place overall when the dust settled as a team. J.J. Giordano at 144 pounds and Andrew Loniewski at 132 pounds each won gold at their respective weights. “JJ and Andy had great tournaments,” SPHS coach Steve Johnston said. “I think it was important for both of them to go out and compete well. We had game plans...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Wrestling: Phillipsburg Wins the Toss-ups vs. North Hunterdon 42-21

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Hunter Cleaver, Connor Hille, John Wargo and Gavin Hawk all came up with pins and Phillipsburg High School won six of the final seven bouts to break a 18-18 tie as the Stateliners defeated host North Hunterdon in a Skyland Conference cross-division wrestling match on Friday night. Cleaver and Hille opened the match with pins in 1:07 and 1:06 respectively. After the Lions tied the match at 12-12 Wargo gave the ‘Liners an 18-12 lead with a pin in 1:20. Gavin Geleta gave P’burg the lead for good at 21-18 with a 5-1 decision, winning a tossup bout...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Central NJ Heritage Trail Bus Tour Plans Visits to Homes of 5 Generals

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Gen. George Washington is synonymous with the Middlebrook Winter Cantonment of 1778-79 during which the Continental Army took refuge across much of central New Jersey to rest and resupply for their upcoming campaign against the British Redcoats. Washington, joined by his wife Martha, was headquartered at the Wallace House in Somerville, with his senior officers scattered at locations throughout Somerset County. A comprehensive tour of all five locations hosted by the Heritage Trail Association is scheduled during President's Weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19. The Middlebrook Five Generals Bus Tour will begin at the Wallace House, followed by stops at: - Jacobus Vanderveer House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. Henry Knox; - Abraham Staats House, South Bound Brook, headquarters of Gen. Friedrich von Steuben; - Van Veghten House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. Nathaniel Greene; - Van Horne House, Bridgewater, headquarters of Gen. William Alexander. Three-hour tours are scheduled at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Cost for adults is $30, children 5-12, $10. An onboard audio system will keep tour visitors informed. Personal headsets will be provided. Call (310) 691-9388 to register your family, including those younger than five. Further information is available online at htanj.com. Click on the Buy Tickets banner.    
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Skate for a Cure with the ‘Blood Curesaders’ at the Villa Roller Rink to benefit LLS

STEWARTSVILLE, NJ – Jace Schmalz is a High School student holding a series of events to fundraise for a cure to honor his 8-year-old brother, a B-Cell Leukemia survivor. In just seven weeks, they want to raise the most funds of any team nationwide. The campaign started January 11, 2023 and runs through March 4, 2023. Read more about how you can help below. Jace Schmalz is a candidate in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Student Visionaries of the Year Campaign. Schmalz is a junior at Notre Dame High School in Easton, PA, but resides in Stewartsville, NJ and organized “The...
STEWARTSVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Caputo to Host ANCHOR Program Workshop Feb. 8 in Nutley

Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program Assemblyman Ralph Caputo and the Board of Commissioners will be hosting an Essex County ANCHOR workshop for any homeowners or renters that have questions or need help filling out their application.   Representatives will be here in Nutley on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 2:00 PM – 6:30 PM at the Nutley Parks and Recreation Bldg. 44 Park Avenue in Room 300. To qualify for the rebate you must have owned or rented you main residence on October 1, 2019 and meet the income requirements, for more information you can click the link  https://www.state.nj.us/treasury/taxation/anchor/index.shtml   or contact Assemblyman Ralph Caputo’s office at 973-450-0484.
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Ridgewood BOE Meeting with Later School Start Plan Postponed

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Students and parents will need to wait another week to hear Interim Superintendent Dr. Leonard Fitts' presentation on later school start times at the high school and middle schools. The special meeting scheduled for Monday evening has been postponed until February 6. The board said that the meeting had to be postponed due to unforeseen circumstances and apologized for the late notice. Board President Michael Lembo told TAPinto Ridgewood, "a huge team is involved in the potential change, and it is important to have all the moving parts involved." Planned attendees at the meeting include: Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent Every School Principal Transportation Coordinator Athletic Director Home and School Association Presidents Federated Home and School Association Presidents Director of Special Programs Ridgewood Education Association President Read More Ridgewood Education News: Parents Ask Ridgewood Schools for Elementary World Language Improvements Ridgewood High School's TV Studio Creates New Series "In the Studio" Presentation Delayed for Later School Start Time in Ridgewood
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Valleyview Middle School Named School of Character

DENVILLE, NJ - Valleyview Middle School was named a "School of Character" last week by Character.org, a national advocate and leader for character and character education, according to the school district. It said the designation was announced Jan. 27, noting that Valleyview is one of only 73 State Schools of Character and Denville is one of two State Districts of Character announced across the United States for 2023.  “You should be proud of your team’s accomplishment,” wrote Lori Soifer, director of Character.org’s Schools of Character Program. ”A State School of Character designation is not easy to obtain. The review team evaluated 197 applications from schools...
DENVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy