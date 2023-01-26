ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahopac, NY

Something to Cheer About!

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

The Mahopac High School Varsity Cheer team are national champions.

Greeted by classmates, parents, school officials--and with an escort from area police and fire departments--the team got a well-earned heroes’ welcome on Jan. 23 upon its return from the National Cheer Association (NCA) High School Nationals in Dallas. On Sunday, after two routines that saw the Indians hit zero and accumulate a total score of 96.375, the ’Pac heard their name called as NCA title winners.

Celebrations were already underway on Monday when the team bus was met by Carmel PD and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department cars at the Westchester county line. As the police escort brought them home along Croton Falls Road, they were met along the way by Mahopac Fire Department and Mahopac Falls VFD trucks before pulling into the high school parking lot.

Hundreds of parents and fans were waiting to give the team the recognition they deserved. Amongst those in attendance were District Superintendent Christine Tona, football coach Dominick DeMatteo, and athletic trainer Breanna Lape.

“We are so incredibly proud of our Varsity Cheer Team and their winning performance in Dallas,” said Mahopac Schools Superintendent Christine Tona.

“They are a wonderful group of hardworking student athletes.”

For parents, it was a chance to reflect on a journey that began when many on the team were in very young. “It has been a joy to watch this team over the years,” said Danielle Chiodi, mother of Isabella Chiodi. “Most of them have been cheering together since elementary school. They leave their hearts on the mat every time and it shows!”

“More than half the team has been together since they were five years old,” added Sarah Greco, parent of Lilah and Julianna Greco. “All went through the Mahopac Sports Association and then to the high school varsity team. They’ve been dubbed the ‘Dream Team,’ a once-in-a lifetime team.

Parent Adrienne Leblanc called the win unforgettable. “We are so proud of this team and coaches,” said the mother of Lexi Leblanc. “They worked so hard and to be welcomed home with so much love was really very special and something these kids will never forget. Thank you to everyone who made the welcome home so amazing.”

For Principal Dr. Matthew Lawrence the win represented something of a personal milestone as well as a huge moment for the students and the school as a whole. “We couldn’t be more proud,” he said. “This is the first National Championship I have been part of in my 22 years as a school administrator, this is an amazing accomplishment.”

“We are extremely proud of our cheerleading team for winning the NCA National Championship this past weekend,” said Athletic Director, Stephen Luciana “The team worked very hard to achieve this accomplishment. It’s great to see all the hours of practice payoff for this special group of student athletes.”

Noting that the win cam on the 75th anniversary the NCA championship, parent Sarah Greco said “Winning this competition is the most coveted award for any cheerleader. Teams from all over the nation attend this competition after winning a bid to attend. This team has been preparing for last few years to perfect a routine to display at Nationals. They hit their mark this year!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqxsC_0kTMj2o400

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Registration Is Open For Youth Karate Lessons

Hackensack, NJ - The Hackensack Recreation Department has announced that registration is now open for karate lessons presented by Grandmaster Larry Barr.   Grandmaster Larry Barr is a certified 10th-degree black belt with 40 years of training. He is the founder of Seido Ryu “Way of Life Style” karate, which has grown to be one of the largest non-profit martial arts programs in the country.    The lessons are open to children ages six through fourteen. During the sessions, participants will learn kicking and punching techniques, discipline, focus, confidence, and self-defense.    This program will be held on Tuesdays from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. beginning February 14, 2023, through April 18, 2023, at the Hackensack Recreation Center. There is an $80 fee to participate for Hackensack residents and a $90 fee for sending districts. To register for karate lessons click here.
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shorthanded Tuskers Nearly Tame the Wolves

SOMERS, N.Y. - Missing starter Lauren McCartin, Somers Basketball still brought their A-game against a talented John Jay-Cross River squad. Cutting the deficit to as close as two in the third quarter, led by Ava Giudice (20 pts), the Tuskers could not overcome the hot shooting from the Wolves, however, and fell 53-44 last Thursday, Jan. 26.  Down 11-6 midway through the first quarter, Somers endured John Jay’s full court pressure to create on offense. First from Giudice, who found space to hit a baseline jumper, Lindsay McCollough then helped their scoring by forcing the defense to foul her on a three-point...
SOMERS, NY
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Defeats Mendham; 37-33

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown wrestling (6-10) defeated Mendham, 37-33, on Tuesday. For the Colonials, Jack Myers pinned in 55 seconds at 138 pounds, Sean Curnow won a 5-3 decision at 144, 150-pounder Ricardo Nulman won a 10-2 major decision Oliver Aung took a 10-4 decision at 165, Henry Saxon pinned in 5:40 at 175, 190-pounder Freddie Saxon took a 5-2 decision, Robert Murphy pinned in 13 seconds at 215 and Jayson Castro won via forfeit at 285.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bloomfield High Football and Basketball Great Charles Woods Headed to the School's Athletic Hall of Fame

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--Forty five years after starring for multiple varsity sports teams at Bloomfield High School, Charles 'Ace' Woods has received 'The Call'. Woods, a 1977 BHS graduate, will be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame, on April 27. He will join Anna Maria Martino, Steve Vahalla, Jr., Sarah Prezioso, Mike Carter Sr. and Michael Nazzaretto, in the Class of 2023.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Woods was a marvelous football and basketball player for the Bengals. He started on the varsity football team from 1974-1976, and...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin HS boys basketball takes down Piscataway

SOMERSET, NJ - The Franklin High School boys basketball team defeated nearby rival Piscataway, 73-48, on Tuesday night at home in Somerset. Piscataway (9-13) led early on and for the majority of the first quarter, but Franklin (12-8) slipped past the Chiefs and led by one after the opening frame. Behind energy from its bench, its defense, and efficient shooting, Franklin grabbed a hold of the game in the second and third quarters. The Warriors have won six games in a row. The Chiefs entered the contest winners of two in a row and four of five. “We played a solid ball game throughout,”...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Livingston Trounces Shabazz, 55-28

NEWARK, NJ — Livingston opened a 10-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 55-28 boys basketball victory over Shabazz Tuesday evening. Luke Cohen scored 17 points for the Lancers (11-7), who outscored Shabazz, 13-3, in the first quarter and led, 34-13, at halftime. Dylan Perlstein chipped in with 10 points for Livingston and Nate Nussbaum connected for eight points.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Tops Fair Lawn, 9-5

LITTLE FALLS, NJ -- The Clifton United tri-op ice hockey team got major contributions from its Cedar Grove contingent, which accounted for all the team's goals in a 9-5 victory over Fair Lawn Monday night. Zach Guiffrida scored five goals for Clifton United (8-7-1), including three in the second period, when United scored five unanswered goals to take a 7-3 lead. Ryan Montana scored three goals, and Ryan Kratz had one goal and four assists in the victory. Jonathan Montana and Leo Marzullo contributed two assists apiece in the win. Winning goalie Thomas Cannataro made 32 saves.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Prochilo, Quamina, McLaughlin and Noel Stand out For Bloomfield Girls Wrestling at Nutley Jamboree

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- The regular season is starting to wind down for the Bloomfield High girls' wrestling team, which means crunch time is rapidly approaching. The Bengals competed in a Jamboree at Nutley High, on Jan. 30. Coach Ryan Smircich's squad will now prepare for the regional championships, set for Feb. 19, at Union High School. The championship round continues on Feb. 26, at Phillipsburg High School. Those that qualify for the 12 championship bouts will then travel to Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the final match, on March 4, as part of championship weekend with the boys. The Jamboree at Nutley saw...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Edges Columbia, 45-41, on Senior Night

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- In their second of three matchups this season, Caldwell defeated Columbia, 45-41, Tuesday night. The victory gave Caldwell (16-2) a regular-season sweep of the Cougars (14-4), but a third and even more consequential meeting awaits between the two. This Saturday, third-seeded Caldwell will host sixth-seeded Columbia in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament. Caldwell had defeated Columbia, 55-49, on Jan. 3. Tuesday night, the Chiefs opened a nine-point lead after a quarter, 15-6. Columbia came back to close to within four, 25-21, by halftime. Senior guard Rocco Checchetto led Caldwell with 18 points, Ryan Lawrence scored 11 and Ray Zamloot had nine points. Jayden Myers paced Columbia with 15 points. Jalen Robinson had 12 points and Jalen James eight points for the Cougars. Eight Caldwell 12th-graders were honored on Senior Night: Rocco Checchetto, Peter Kocjan, Luke Kurzum, Ryan Lawrence, Nick Pirello, Aidan Scanelli, Lorenzo Sozio and Ray Zamloot.
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Schools to Close for Yom Kippur in 2023

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 academic year calendar during the Jan. 30, 2023 open public meeting.  The calendar reflects 184 school days, with four snow days built-in. School will close for students after 180 days of school. Graduation for the class of 2024 is scheduled for June 20, 2024. The highlight of the calendar is the inclusion of Yom Kippur as a school holiday.  During the public comment portion of the meeting, residents expressed their gratitude for the inclusion of the holiday on the calendar. Themes of creating an inclusive and welcoming environment were included in every comment.  Yom Kippur is the holiest day in Judaism. It occurs annually on the 10th of day Tishrei. Tishrei is the first month of the Hebrew calendar. Yom Kippur is centered around atonement and repentance - observances consist of full fasting and abstention from all forms of indulgence. The day also includes intensive prayer confession of sins.  Yom Kippur is Monday Sept. 25, 2023.   
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Track: Westfield Wins County Title

TOMS RIVER, NJ — The Westfield High School boys indoor track and field team captured its second consecutive Union County championship this weekend at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River. Westfield scored 85 points to win the meet over runner-up Union Catholic and its 64 points.   The Blue Devils placed high in many events, and they had a strong showing throughout.  “We had a great overall team performance with big contributions from all event areas — sprints, jumps, distance and throws,” said Westfield head coach Christopher Tafelski. “We’re set up nicely to defend our state sectional championship on Feb. 11.” Senior Eamon Collins placed first in...
WESTFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

$1M Grant will Bring Bayonne a 'Field of Dreams'

BAYONNE, NJ - While there was no Kevin Costner or Shoeless Joe as depicted in the classic baseball film of the same name, Bayonne’s Field of Dreams had plenty of supporters out to celebrate a $1 million federal grant that will help upgrade the 11th Street ball field. The field traditionally has served as the home for Bayonne’s Buddy Baseball League, which is a program for developmentally and physically challenged youth offered by the Bayonne Division of Recreation and open to residents ages 3 to 25.  Pete Amadeo, Bayonne’s Recreation Department Director, said that City Law Director Jay Coffey encouraged him to...
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Columbia Routs Caldwell, 55-22

MAPLEWOOD, NJ -- The Columbia girls basketball team broke things open in the second quarter and went on to a 55-22 victory over Caldwell on Tuesday. Talia Baptiste collected 19 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Cougars (8-11), who outscored Caldwell, 21-6, in the second quarter to take a 38-12 halftime lead. Shana Desir had 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Columbia. Jaime Levi passed for four assists in addition to going for six points and four rebounds. Kayla Ishigami led Caldwell with 11 points (5-12).
COLUMBIA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Livingston Beats West Morris, 7-2, on Senior Night

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Livingston High School ice hockey team scored three goals in the first period and went on to a 7-2 victory over West Morris on Monday. Dillon Schultz scored two goals and assisted on another for the Lancers (10-4-3), who led, 3-0, after one period and 5-1 after two. Anthony Cassese, Ryan Lelia and Ryan Zales each had one goal and one assist, and David Weinrib and Mitchell Friedman also scored one goal apiece for Livingston. Brett Conklin and Alex Selvin each assisted on two goals. Livingston outshot West Morris, 67-11.  It was Senior Night for the Lancers. Honored before the game were 12th-graders Alex Selvin, Brett Conklin, Dillon Schultz, Reed Plotnick and Justinas Sanders.  
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Piscataway Chiefs Honor All-Time Leading Scorer at Surprise Ceremony

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The energy was high for Piscataway girls basketball who faced Newark’s St. Benedict’s Prep at home on Thursday. Before game time, the Chiefs’ head coach Chris Puder surprised former player, Danaejah Grant, now an assistant coach for the Gray Bees with a ceremony honoring her for her long list of achievements and retiring her No. 24 jersey. Grant, a 2012 alum scored 2,565 points and grabbed 411 steals through her four years as a starter for the Lady Chiefs who went 89-18 during her time on the team, records that still stand for girls and boys basketball, according to...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: West Essex Rolls Past Livingston, 41-21

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- Olivia Weiss scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead West Essex to a 41-21 girls basketball victory over Livingston on Tuesday. Sasha Resnick collected 12 points and 10 rebounds for West Essex (12-5), which outscored the Lancers, 11-3, in the second quarter to open a 20-11 halftime lead. Jordan Cohen connected for 11 points and Alivia Sabato handed out a team-high three assists for West Essex.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Winter Color Guard Invitational at West Orange High School Draws Thousands

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The West Orange High School Winter Color Guard Invitational, part of Mid-Atlantic Indoor Network (M.A.I.N.) was back and better than ever on Jan. 28, featuring 33 Winter Color Guards with over 500 participants and drawing thousands to enjoy the performances. Color Guards from all over the state participated in scholastic and independent classes throughout the day. West Orange, as hosts of the event, performed in exhibition. See the results below and see photos from West Milford, Emanon, Fusion and West Orange High School HERE. Class Scholastic Novice 1st Place, Woodbridge High School with a score of 64.5 2nd Place, Allentown High School with...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Win Some, Lose Some... Mixed Bag for Paterson Schools on the Court Monday

PATERSON, NJ - Paterson Arts and Science Charter School hosted Thomas Edison Energy Charter on Monday in a game that went to two overtimes, and saw the Wildcats take the 82-79 win for their fourth win of the season. The Wildcats had a massive third quarter, outscoring Edison 22-12. The 10 points in the second overtime period helped propel the home team to victory. The win featured senior guards Nick Martinez and Angel Gutierrez dropping 17 points. In addition to their 17, freshman guard Alfi Cruz put up 15 points along with sophomore forward Sebastian Teves’ 10 points At Paterson Charter School, the...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kasschau Memorial Shell Celebrates 65 Years of Music in Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – It may be hard to believe, but warmer days filled with music at Kasschau Memorial Shell are only weeks away. This season, the venue will celebrate 65 years of summer music and entertainment in Ridgewood. To help fund the newest season of programming, the shell is running a community donation campaign with the goal of raising $25,000. Funds raised will be used to produce upcoming events, as well as the scholarship fund The fundraiser has five levels of contribution, from “Concert Fan,” with a minimum donation of $20, all the way up to “Solid Gold,” with a minimum donation...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto January: Cranford's Top 5 & More

CRANFORD, NJ - The first month of 2023 has come to a close. Here are just some of the stories you may have missed. Top 5 Articles The Garrison Says Goodbye, Thanks Cranford Community for Support Cranford Planning Board Makes Decision on 750 Walnut Application In Her Own Words: Cranford's Bernie Wagenblast Comes Out as Transgender Cranford Mom and Widow Shares Story in Hopes of Helping Others Battling Cancer NJ Celebrates Film with ‘Maybe I Do' at Cranford Movie Theater More Cranford News TAPinto Cranford Readers Name Their Favorite Treat from Last Weekend's SOUPerhero Stroll Union County Teen Helps Cranford Kids Learn to Code Cranford's Station House is a Top Recommended Breakfast & Brunch Spot in Union County Two Upcoming Events Planned for Downtown Cranford Cranford Police Chief Makes Statement on the Killing of Tyre Nichols
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy