Something to Cheer About!

The Mahopac High School Varsity Cheer team are national champions.

Greeted by classmates, parents, school officials--and with an escort from area police and fire departments--the team got a well-earned heroes’ welcome on Jan. 23 upon its return from the National Cheer Association (NCA) High School Nationals in Dallas. On Sunday, after two routines that saw the Indians hit zero and accumulate a total score of 96.375, the ’Pac heard their name called as NCA title winners.

Celebrations were already underway on Monday when the team bus was met by Carmel PD and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department cars at the Westchester county line. As the police escort brought them home along Croton Falls Road, they were met along the way by Mahopac Fire Department and Mahopac Falls VFD trucks before pulling into the high school parking lot.

Hundreds of parents and fans were waiting to give the team the recognition they deserved. Amongst those in attendance were District Superintendent Christine Tona, football coach Dominick DeMatteo, and athletic trainer Breanna Lape.

“We are so incredibly proud of our Varsity Cheer Team and their winning performance in Dallas,” said Mahopac Schools Superintendent Christine Tona.

“They are a wonderful group of hardworking student athletes.”

For parents, it was a chance to reflect on a journey that began when many on the team were in very young. “It has been a joy to watch this team over the years,” said Danielle Chiodi, mother of Isabella Chiodi. “Most of them have been cheering together since elementary school. They leave their hearts on the mat every time and it shows!”

“More than half the team has been together since they were five years old,” added Sarah Greco, parent of Lilah and Julianna Greco. “All went through the Mahopac Sports Association and then to the high school varsity team. They’ve been dubbed the ‘Dream Team,’ a once-in-a lifetime team.

Parent Adrienne Leblanc called the win unforgettable. “We are so proud of this team and coaches,” said the mother of Lexi Leblanc. “They worked so hard and to be welcomed home with so much love was really very special and something these kids will never forget. Thank you to everyone who made the welcome home so amazing.”

For Principal Dr. Matthew Lawrence the win represented something of a personal milestone as well as a huge moment for the students and the school as a whole. “We couldn’t be more proud,” he said. “This is the first National Championship I have been part of in my 22 years as a school administrator, this is an amazing accomplishment.”

“We are extremely proud of our cheerleading team for winning the NCA National Championship this past weekend,” said Athletic Director, Stephen Luciana “The team worked very hard to achieve this accomplishment. It’s great to see all the hours of practice payoff for this special group of student athletes.”

Noting that the win cam on the 75th anniversary the NCA championship, parent Sarah Greco said “Winning this competition is the most coveted award for any cheerleader. Teams from all over the nation attend this competition after winning a bid to attend. This team has been preparing for last few years to perfect a routine to display at Nationals. They hit their mark this year!”



