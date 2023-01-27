ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need2Know: January 27, 2023

Five former Memphis police officers were charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols, the FDA explores yearly COVID vaccines, and New York City explores electric Uber and Lyft rides. Here is everything you Need2Know for Friday, January 27, 2023.

Guest
3d ago

once you sign up to be a cop you are part of the gang in blue regardless of your race that's why I hate all cops regardless of their race because 95% of all cops are corrupt. even the ones that don't speak up when they see another cop do something that automatically makes them corrupt as well!

Jorge Ronald Taylor
3d ago

I believe there was a much more nefarious reason for the initial stop and subsequent beating. There is some connection between one or more of the cops to Tyree and there was an intentional beating planned. Maybe something as simple as one of the cops involved with his son's mother?? We will find out in time.

Karlan Standford
4d ago

now you can"t connect race to a cops badness , it doesnt matter because they all act and think the same !!

