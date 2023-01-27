ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Superstar Dave Bautista Achieves Lifelong Dream by Opening Tampa Tattoo Studio With a ‘Double Meaning’

By India McCarty
Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has made many of his dreams come true, from making it big in the WWE to appearing in some of the biggest movies. Now, the actor can count another dream fulfilled: owning a tattoo studio. And its name has a double meaning.

Why Dave Bautista named his tattoo studio ‘DC Society’

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ star Dave Bautista | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Dave Bautista’s tattoo studio, located in Tampa, Florida, is called DC Society. The name pays homage to the actor’s roots. He grew up in Washington, D.C., and had the nickname “Dream Chaser.”

“It has a double meaning … To a lot of people, it might sound hokey, but I live by it,” Bautista explained to Florida outlet Fox13 Tampa Bay . “But you chase your dreams no matter what, no matter what people tell you, you chase your dreams.”

The Glass Onion star continued, “I’m chasing my dreams, I’m living my dreams, and they’re happening. It’s all coming true, and I’m in a comfortable place in my life, but what really feels good is allowing other people to chase their dreams and help them and employ people.”

What was Dave Bautista’s original plan for his tattoo shop?

Although the Guardians of the Galaxy actor has always wanted to open a tattoo studio, he revealed his initial plan was slightly different. Instead of just a tattoo shop, he also wanted the space to house a barbershop.

“Originally, that was my vision because I love tattoos, and I grew up in a barber chair,” he told WFLA . “My grandfather was a barber, my uncles were barbers, and I have barber chairs all over my house. Just very fond memories of being in a barbershop.”

How he and his partner are changing perceptions about tattoo shops

Dave Bautista opened DC Society with John Kural, a longtime friend and tattoo artist. The two had been talking about launching a studio since they met in 2006 but didn’t start taking the idea seriously until a couple of years ago.

DC Society has been the culmination of many years of dreaming for Bautista and Kural, and they’re excited to change people’s perception of tattoo studios.

“Tattoo shops have a reputation of being holes in the wall,” Kural told Men’s Journal . “We wanted to change that by opening a classy shop that was enjoyable rather than a place you’re scared to go in … Dave and I wanted to make this more professional than what’s out there.”

The pair also talked about the importance of custom tattoos for clients “because people have stories they want to remember for a lifetime, and our team wants to help them do that,” Kural said.

“It’s sad when you’re doing a portrait of someone who’s passed away, and you can feel how much the person you’re tattooing is hurting, but you’re helping them keep their loved one’s memory alive,” Kural added. “Clients aren’t just leaving with a tattoo — they’re leaving with a little piece of our souls. And I’m honored that they are.”

