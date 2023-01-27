ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Impact100 reveals $100,000 grant to be awarded

By Olivia Taggart
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdbAJ_0kTMiJlN00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Impact100 Wichita Falls announced it will award one $100,000 grant to a nonprofit organization in the greater Wichita Falls area in August 2023.

The announcement came during Impact100’s “BIG REVEAL” event on Thursday, January 26, at The Hamilton Ballroom, when members learned the total number of women who joined the organization or renewed their membership during the 2023 membership drive.

Impact100 Wichita Falls is comprised of women from around the area with an interest in improving the community through strategic philanthropic investment. Each member has committed $1,000 to the grant.

The concept is to provide funding for critical needs, new ventures and innovative ways to solve social problems.

The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra celebrated 75 years

2020 was the inaugural granting year for Impact100 Wichita Falls with 59 women. The membership collectively voted to award the $59,000 grant to The Arc of Wichita County for an expansion of their day habilitation program.

In 2021, Impact100’s membership grew to 81 and voted to award $81,000 to First Step, Inc. for their Battering Intervention and Prevention Program (BIPP), which aims to help first-time domestic violence offenders.

Last year, the membership exceeded 100, and for the first time Impact100 gave a $100,000+ grant. In 2022, the membership voted to award $114,000 to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank for a mobile teaching kitchen.

“The power of women giving as one through high-impact grants allows us to have a profound influence on improving the quality of life in our service area,” said Marisa Hafley, Co-President of Impact100 Wichita Falls. “Pooling our donations and strategically making decisions together, we are able to return 100% of donations to effect sustainable social change.”

Bussing on a budget for Wichita Falls ISD

Charitable 501(c)(3) organizations interested in applying for the 2023 Impact100 Wichita Falls grant will have until Friday, March 10, to complete the online application.

Interested nonprofits are encouraged to review the grant criteria to determine eligibility before applying.

That information can be found on the organization’s website .

Eligible applicants are also encouraged to attend the virtual application workshop scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, at noon. Please rsvp to grants@impact100wf.org for Zoom details.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Warm up with annual Sheriff Duke’s Chili Fest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mark your calendars for the annual Sheriff Duke’s Dynamite Chili Fest. The family fun event kicks off at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Elks Lodge. People can expect delicious chili, family fun, live music, a silent auction, and much more! A special chili feed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Downtown WF Development talk big plans for 2023

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time since 2019, Downtown Wichita Falls Development officials are moving forward with a full St. Patrick’s Day Festival. Downtown Wichita Falls Development Executive Director Jana Schmader said her team is going all out this year, not only for the St Patricks Day Festival but all year long, showing […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Youthful You brings health, beauty services to Texoma

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Three nurses and a doctor are bringing health and beauty services to Texoma. Youthful You opened its doors to a newly six-month remodeled building in Henrietta. The medical spa offers IV infusions, IM injections, weight management and other services. Officials at Youthful You say bringing a medical spa to the area brings […]
HENRIETTA, TX
Z94

Lawton Public Schools Announces Remote Day

Oklahoma is in for a full week of winter weather this week! Lawton Public Schools recently announced that they will have a Remote Day January 31, 2023. As of 3:45 p.m. Jan. 30, 2023, no other days for Lawton Public Schools have been announced for remote learning. Winter Weather Outlook...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Youth Symphony invites public to Cake and Concerto event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra is inviting the public to join the Youth Symphony’s 2nd Annual “Cakes and Concertos” Gala. According to the invitation, bring your friends, family, or significant other to enjoy a memorable and elegant evening of music, wine, and delicious food catered by Bistro Express. “Our talented […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Trademark Pancake Festival returns for 67th year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pancake batter is mixing, pancakes fresh off the grill and sausage ready to eat. “It’s good to get the tradition back going and seeing the support from the community,” University Kiwanis Club Member Douglas James said. The 67th Annual Pancake Festival is back on schedule after having a drive-thru event in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Can You Legally Raise Chickens For Eggs in Lawton, Oklahoma?

With the ever-increasing sky-high price of eggs these days, web searches about raising chickens inside Lawton city limits have peaked online... mainly, is it legal?. As with any topic that involves municipal government, the answers aren't as clear and concise as they could be. Can you own chickens inside the...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Our Blood Institute of Wichita Falls is looking donors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our Blood Institute is looking for donors to step forward and donate. According to a release, a number of appointments were cancelled when winter weather moved in to the area. OBI normally has a three-to five-day supply of blood available, but they said they are below that level, possibly impacting hospital […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Defendant in forging operation pleads

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The first of three suspects arrested in a forging and ID theft operation run in a Wichita Falls apartment has pleaded guilty. John Wade Williams is sentenced to five years in prison for fraud and possession of other persons’ I.D. information. Special investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra celebrated 75 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Symphony Orchestra celebrated 75 years of symphonic brilliance in the Texoma community. The Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning to commemorate the anniversary. The orchestra was formed in 1948 and became the 10th orchestra officially established in Texas. The first concert was performed […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

VITA site now open at United Way for tax season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we file into tax season, a new resource for low or moderate income families in Wichita Falls is officially open. The North Texas Area United Way’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site can now be found at 3301 Armory Road behind the Boys and Girls Club. Last year alone, the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.

If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Duncan names new Police Chief

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) -The City of Duncan has announced Acting-Police Chief Bo Walker will be taking over the full time job. In November, Walker was named Acting Chief after longtime Police Chief Danny Ford announced his retirement. Walker is a 31-year veteran of law enforcement and has served numerous roles...
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy