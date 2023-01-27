ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Man indicted for pepper spraying, kidnapping man at Boardman hotel

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9PZW_0kTMh7I700

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man has been indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on charges he pepper sprayed a man, tied him up and drove him around for several hours before dropping him off at a gas station.

Tim Miller, 49, faces charges of kidnapping, robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, possessing criminal tools and aggravated possession of drugs.

Juveniles accused of throwing rocks on I-680 in Youngstown

The kidnapping and robbery charge each have a prior conviction specification and a repeat violent offender specification.

He is expected to be arraigned Feb. 7 in common pleas court.

Miller has been in the county jail since his Dec. 13 arrest by Boardman police.

The victim told police he had met Miller Dec. 4 at a store in the township and agreed to drive Miller back to his motel.

Once at the hotel, the victim was sprayed with pepper spray and taken by knife point to his car, where he was tied up. Miller took his wallet, left him on the floor of the car then drove around for several hours.

Contractor accused of scamming clients back in jail

At one point the man asked if Miller would kill him and Miller replied, “Not if you behave,” reports said.

Miller released the man at a gas station and drove away. The man then called police.

Miller was arrested later at a home in the 800 block of Wildwood Drive.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

High bond continued for man in fatal gas station shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A high bond has been placed for a man accused in a deadly shooting outside a Youngstown gas station. Akeem Hargrove is charged in the December shooting death of Devin Bell that happened in a gas station parking lot off of South Avenue, near Interstate 680.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman with gun arrested at Austintown bar

A Youngstown couple landed in jail early Monday after police say they were called investigate a report that someone was waving a gun during a fight outside an Austintown bar. Officers say they broke up a fight next to cars parked outside Shotz Bar N Grille on Oakwood Avenue just after 2 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wtuz.com

Notorious T-County Drug Trafficker Behind Bars

Nick McWilliams reporting – A long-standing effort by the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office to imprison a known drug tracker has come to an end. A release from Sheriff Orvis Campbell notes the long investigation and eventual arrest of William H. Gibbs. Starting in May of 2021, deputies in...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police arrest thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives arrested the 18-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. Dana Dashawn Starling, of Canton, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 in the 800 block of Alan Page Dr. S.E. Starling is charged with three counts of...
CANTON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Man charged after police chase in Lawrence County

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man faces a list of charges after a police chase in Shenango Township, Lawrence County.Shenango police briefly chased a stolen vehicle near the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center on Monday. The suspect ran away from the school, but the officers quickly caught up with him near Deshon Ballfield.Jamanji Beasley remains in the Lawrence County Jail as of Tuesday morning on several charges, including aggravated assault.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police investigate Brownlee Woods shooting

One person is in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in Youngstown. Police tell us the shooting happened at around 4 o'clock this morning on Everett Avenue - in the city's Brownlee Woods neighborhood. One person was taken to the hospital and was last reported in stable condition. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

Local Man Avoids Attempted Bank Fraud

Police are investigating a case of bank fraud. According to authorities, a Portersville man received an email from Wood Forest National Bank saying that his account was overdrawn. The victim then called the bank, who said his email address was linked to two different accounts. Police say the man was...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted in weekend armed robbery at Akron Family Dollar

AKRON, OH – Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on South Arlington Street that occurred Saturday night. According to police, at around 8:30 pm, an employee reported seeing a suspect stuff electronic items into his pockets. He said the suspect brandished a handgun and threatened the manager. The suspect fled the store shortly thereafter. The suspect was last seen getting into a dark-colored vehicle that headed northbound out of the parking lot after the robbery. No injuries were reported during the robbery. The suspect is described as a white male, about 25 – 30 years old. The post Suspect wanted in weekend armed robbery at Akron Family Dollar appeared first on Shore News Network.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy