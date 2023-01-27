ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

Fallen tree shuts down roadway on FM 16 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A large tree is blocking a roadway in the 5500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 16 East in Tyler. According to a Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook post, a large tree is blocking both lanes. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

NobiliTea opening new location in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is regarding new stores opening in the Longview Mall and was originally produced in Nov. 2022. A popular tea store is expanding its footprint in East Texas. NobiliTea has announced they will open a new location in Longview. The store will...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Vehicle crashed into a Jersey Mike's restaurant in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — No injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a sandwich restaurant in Tyler Friday evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, one vehicle crashed into a Jersey Mike's restaurant at Beckham Ave. and Fifth Street. Erbaugh said the driver is cooperative and it...
TYLER, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Terrell, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Dog offers EMS paramedics emotional support at UT Health in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has a new and unconventional emotional support four-legged employee. UT Health Air One flight nurse and Apollo's owner, Kristi Wiggins said Apollo is a labradoodle support dog that brings a smile to many at UT Health especially to the EMS crews who experience trauma on the job.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

1 vehicle overturned, driver pinned in after wreck at Tyler intersection

TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Tyler that left one vehicle overturned and a driver pinned in their car Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Bellwood and Lyons. One vehicle overturned with the driver was pinned, but Tyler Fire Department was able to get the driver out.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

CBS19

