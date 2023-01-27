Read full article on original website
PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy JohnsonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe BalderasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Belle and Beast from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Belle and Beast from the SPCA of East Texas. These adorable Disney puppies are 4-weeks-old, and the Mom and pups have been with the SPCA of East Texas for two days. They will be perfect for cuddles!. The SPCA...
Fallen tree shuts down roadway on FM 16 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A large tree is blocking a roadway in the 5500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 16 East in Tyler. According to a Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook post, a large tree is blocking both lanes. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
No injuries reported after trees fall on 2 RV homes in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — No one was injured after trees fell on two mobile homes in the Tyler area Tuesday afternoon. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Wind Dancer off of Lavender Road in Smith County regarding a tree that fell one of the RVs. A woman and two dogs were inside the home, but they made it out safely.
NobiliTea opening new location in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is regarding new stores opening in the Longview Mall and was originally produced in Nov. 2022. A popular tea store is expanding its footprint in East Texas. NobiliTea has announced they will open a new location in Longview. The store will...
Smith County constable rescues dog found on side of road with only a blanket
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is related to a recent animal hoarding situation in East Texas. A Smith County constable saved the life of a sweet, four-legged friend over the weekend. On Sunday, Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin received a call from a...
Vehicle crashed into a Jersey Mike's restaurant in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — No injuries have been reported after a vehicle crashed into a sandwich restaurant in Tyler Friday evening. According to Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh, one vehicle crashed into a Jersey Mike's restaurant at Beckham Ave. and Fifth Street. Erbaugh said the driver is cooperative and it...
Crews responding to structure fire on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Crews are responding to a reported structure fire on a busy Tyler roadway. According to the Tyler Police Department, the fire broke out in the 5500 block of Old Jacksonville Highway, near KP Engineering, around 5:40 p.m. Details are limited, but CBS19 has a crew headed...
Officials: No injuries after dryer sparks fire at Tyler apartment complex
TYLER, Texas — No injuries were reported after a fire was contained at an apartment complex in Tyler. The Tyler Fire Department arrived on the scene of the Lodge on Broadway apartments after a call was made around 3:10 p.m. According to Tyler Fire Department battalion chief, Cordell Parker...
LIST: Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Multiple East Texas school districts are canceling, delaying or dismissing classes this week due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. CBS19 will update this list as districts make their decisions:. Alba-Golden ISD - 10AM start Tuesday. Athens ISD - Canceled Tuesday. Big Sandy ISD...
Terrell, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Dr. Khaliah Camacho Ali doesn't deliver on $1 million donation to Texas African American Museum in Tyler, leaders say
TYLER, Texas — It's been nearly a year since the Texas African American Museum got a the surprise of a lifetime — the pledge of a $1 million donation from Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, the former wife of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. "Dr. Ali made the announcement that...
Dog offers EMS paramedics emotional support at UT Health in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has a new and unconventional emotional support four-legged employee. UT Health Air One flight nurse and Apollo's owner, Kristi Wiggins said Apollo is a labradoodle support dog that brings a smile to many at UT Health especially to the EMS crews who experience trauma on the job.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash involving 18-wheeler shuts down portion of Toll 49 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A major crash has shut down a potion of Toll 49 in Smith County. According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, all lanes of Toll 49 are closed between Farm-to-Market Road 16 and Highway 69 N. due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler. Drivers...
City of Tyler, TxDOT team up for project to improve safety on West Grande Blvd reverse curve
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published in October 2022. The city of Tyler and the Texas Department of Transportation are working together to increase safety through the reverse curve on West Grande Boulevard. During a Wednesday meeting, city council members approved an advanced funding agreement...
Longview ISD to offer free plumbing classes for adults
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is set to hold a free six-week plumbing course for adults. Registration for the classes is an in-person event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Longview High School CATE building at 201 E. Tomlinson Parkway. Classes will consist of a six-week beginner...
DPS: Man killed after being struck by semi on I-20 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), troopers responded to a crash around 7:10 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, on I-20, just west of Waskom. DPS reports a semi, driven by...
1 vehicle overturned, driver pinned in after wreck at Tyler intersection
TYLER, Texas — Police officers are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Tyler that left one vehicle overturned and a driver pinned in their car Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the wreck happened at the intersection of Bellwood and Lyons. One vehicle overturned with the driver was pinned, but Tyler Fire Department was able to get the driver out.
1 taken to hospital after 3-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck on Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. The crash happened near the 15000 block of Old Jacksonville Highway. An officer on the scene said three cars were involved and one person went to the hospital by ambulance.
