Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban
Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
wmay.com
Author: Litigation possible against Illinois’ collective bargaining amendment
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit aimed at challenging the recently enacted workers’ rights amendment to the Illinois Constitution could be coming soon. The amendment, certified in December, puts into the state Constitution prohibitions on regulating collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions and other issues. Attorney Philip...
wmay.com
Teacher shortage continues to plague all of Illinois
School districts across Illinois are still struggling to find qualified full-time and substitute teachers – but say recent changes approved by the General Assembly give them hope for better days ahead. Those are some of the findings of a survey of school districts commissioned by the Illinois Association of...
wmay.com
Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
wmay.com
Three year COVID-19 anniversary passes with no end in sight
It’s been three years since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Illinois – and the virus is still spreading through the state, despite that the rate has slowed. As of Friday, no Illinois county is at a high rate of transmission for COVID, with 20 counties listed as “medium.”
wmay.com
New “Kraken” COVID variant becoming more common throughout Illinois
State public health officials are warning that yet another new variant of the COVID virus is starting to show up more frequently in Illinois – even as COVID numbers have improved recently. The official name of the variant is XBB 1.5, but it’s being referred to as the “Kraken”...
wmay.com
Chicago returns to Springfield at the UISPAC this June
One of the most famous bands to come out of Illinois will perform at the University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center in June. Chicago was formed in 1967 and released its first album, under the name “Chicago Transit Authority,” in 1969. The group has toured every year...
Comments / 0