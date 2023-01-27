Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
15 shots fired to kill rare rhino after it escaped fences at Florida park, state says
A tourist attraction billed as “the wild side of Florida” was forced to chase down and kill a newly acquired white rhino, after the animal escaped containment and threatened to breach the park’s perimeter fence, state officials say. Staff at Wild Florida safari park shot the 2,000-pound...
sandhillssentinel.com
Domestic dispute leaves one dead, one critical
Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting outside Pinebluff Monday that left one person dead and one person in critical condition following an argument. The first responders were called to the man and woman’s home in the 200 block of Whippoorwill Lane, off Thunder road, just after 4 p.m.
'Unabashedly criminals': Specialized police teams in NC under scrutiny following Tyre Nichols' death
The Memphis Police officers involved with allegedly fatally beating Tyre Nichols were involved in a specialized police unit, SCORPION.
State suspends Auditor Wood’s vehicle assignment after crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor’s vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state’s motor fleet management director notified...
North Carolina woman found safe after vanishing for 1 week, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, vanished on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.
North Carolina fishermen stunned by close encounter with whale at Wrightsville Beach
A group of North Carolina fishermen captured video of a close encounter with a whale off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.
Multiple NC stores fined for overcharging, NC Department of Ag. says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. In a release shared Monday, the department detailed 52 stores in 33 counties that had “excessive” price-scanner errors, which means that the stores charged more than […]
myzeo.com
The Best Van and RV Campgrounds in North Carolina
Are you planning the trip of a lifetime through the Tar Heel State?. If that is the case, you better know the best van and RV campgrounds in NC!. Regardless of where you travel in an RV, you are en route for a thrilling adventure. However, North Carolina is the jewel in the crown for any RV or travel enthusiast. Over 1 million Americans live in a van or an RV, and this picture-perfect state is at the top of their travel bucket list.
SC prosecutors hone in on Murdaugh interview statement days after murder
The Alex Murdaugh double murder trial enters it second week. The prosecution showed the jury a second interview Murdaugh did with law enforcement a few days after the murders.
Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M
The families of five passengers killed in a plane crash off the North Carolina coast have settled wrongful death lawsuits for $15 million.
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
Centre Daily
‘A horrible vibe.’ Rangers tackled, tased surfer over unleashed dog, CA lawsuit says
A big-wave surfer is suing the California Department of Parks and Recreation after he says two park rangers used excessive force against him during an encounter on a beach and injured his shoulder, hindering his ability to surf. Shawn Rhodes, who owns Nor Cal Surf Shop in Pacifica and has...
WXII 12
North Carolina ACLU reacts to release of Tyre Nichols' fatal beating video
RALEIGH, N.C. — The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina released a statement following the release of the brutal video that showed the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Friday night, the city of Memphis released the video that showed the fatal beating of Nichols by five Memphis...
13newsnow.com
Concord native crowned Miss USA
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Miss North Carolina is now Miss USA. Morgan Romano is from Concord, North Carolina, and was just crowned over the weekend. According to Pageant Circle, last year's Miss USA had to pass on her title to her first runner-up because she won Miss Universe earlier this month. The new Miss Universe is a model and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel.
kiss951.com
These Are The Dirtiest Cities In North Carolina Ranked
People are flocking to cities these days. The populations of major metropolitan areas are booming with hundreds of people moving daily. And while the benefits can be fantastic, there are some downsides to city living as well. One of those can be that cities are typically dirtier than other locations. But luckily here in North Carolina, it is not nearly as bad as it is in other places like New York City and Boston (the only place I’ve actually seen a rat on the street). Though often times city living does come with more pollution, trash, and yes even rats. But what cities are the dirtiest? Well, our friends at LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America. And the good news is that none of the highest-ranking dirtiest cities were in North Carolina.
NC Auditor Beth Wood's use of state-owned car suspended amid hit-and-run investigation: NCDOA
Wood's use of an assigned state-issued car has been temporarily suspended amid the ongoing investigation.
The Daily South
5 Stunning Train Rides To Take In North Carolina
All aboard! The magic of train travel is back in vogue, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something that feels inherently Southern about taking a train. Maybe it’s the old-fashioned dining cars, where you can savor a sweet tea. Maybe it’s the vintage appeal. Maybe it’s the gorgeous countryside and rural farmland railways always seem to cut through. Or maybe it’s the fact that trains give us the gift of time, prompting to us slow down and become a passenger of the world. Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to punch our train ticket and get rolling. In North Carolina, there are plenty of ways to savor all the nostalgic joys of train travel. From are scenic day rides cutting through the Great Smoky Mountains to 30-minute cruises where you can learn the history behind the state’s railways, here are five incredible train rides in the Tar Heel State. It's time start planning your weekend railway excursion!
