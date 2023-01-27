Read full article on original website
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
All You Need To Know About The FA Cup 5th Round Draw
Manchester City secured their place in the FA Cup fifth round so what number are they in the hat and where can you watch the draw?
LFCTransferRoom
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Liverpool: Late Mitoma Strike Sinks Reds
Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup after losing to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.
BBC
Premier League transfers: Record spending set to be extended on deadline day
The Premier League transfer window closes on Tuesday at 23:00 GMT - and there are some potential deals in the pipeline which could further extend the record amount already paid out. About £550m has been spent this month, shattering the 2018 record of £430m. The English Football League...
BBC
'Nobody is bigger than the club'
Following Bayern Munich’s deadline-day loan deal for Joao Cancelo, we asked for your thoughts on him leaving Manchester City on our live page. Aaron: Nobody is bigger than the club. For all the criticism of Pep, he is a serial winner and if Cancelo wasn’t pulling his weight it’s simply not good enough. Pep demands commitment as a minimum. I have no sympathy for anyone that criticises Pep’s philosophy.
BBC
Everton 'in perilous position again'
Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter. At this stage, it doesn't look like anybody is coming in at Everton. I know that even before Sean Dyche was finally appointed, representatives on his behalf were looking to try to do deals for Everton. It's a very frustrating time...
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Newcastle sign Everton forward in £45m deal
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to...
LFCTransferRoom
Report: Galatasaray 'Leading The Chase' For Transfer Of Liverpool Defender
Liverpool could part ways with 25-year-old before the transfer window closes according to a report.
SB Nation
Leicester City Sign Tetê On Loan From Shakhtar Donetsk
Leicester City have completed the signing of Brazil U23 winger Tetê on loan from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk. The loan runs through 1 July and represents and exciting, if unduly complicated, bit of business by the Foxes. Who is Tetê?. Mateus Cardoso Lemos Martins, who is known as...
Report: Chelsea Are Back In Direct Talks For Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have entered back into direct talks with Benfica for the signing of Enzo Fernandez.
SB Nation
View From The Dolan: Outclassed At Old Trafford
United away: a phrase to send chills down your bank balance. But forget all that! It’s about the romance of the cup, the triumph of David over Goliath, the anti-establishment versus... the establishment, right? Wrong! Here’s a clinical look at a fourth-round FA Cup tie. If you follow...
Soccer-Brighton ready to move forward without Caicedo, says De Zerbi
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi said his Premier League side were ready to continue their campaign without midfielder Moises Caicedo, who has asked to leave.
NBC Sports
USMNT battles to draw against Colombia to close out January camp
Interim USMNT boss Anthony Hudson saw his youthful and MLS-heavy side draw 0-0 with Colombia on Saturday as they closed out their January camp. Paxten Aaronson went close twice in the first half, while Matthew Hoppe was also played in but couldn’t get enough power on his effort. Walker Zimmerman came close to winning it in the second half but he got his header all wrong from close range as the cross was just behind him. Jesus Ferreira was also set up in the box but he was crowded out.
BBC
January transfer window misses from the past 20 years
Alexis Sanchez – (Arsenal to Manchester United) Fee paid: Swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Year left: 2020 (to Inter Milan) Alexis Sanchez was given the number seven shirt, and was famously announced on the club's Twitter account with him playing 'Glory, Glory Man United' on a piano. Despite...
CBS Sports
Lazio vs. Fiorentina odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Jan. 29, 2023 Italian Serie A predictions
Lazio is looking to stay in the win column as they host Fiorentina in an Italian Serie A showdown this Sunday on Paramount+. The home side is fresh off of an explosive 4-0 victory against AC Milan despite being without captain Ciro Immobile. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are looking to right the ship after getting shut out in their last two league matches, most recently getting blanked by Torino 1-0 last Saturday. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.
