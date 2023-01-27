Lazio is looking to stay in the win column as they host Fiorentina in an Italian Serie A showdown this Sunday on Paramount+. The home side is fresh off of an explosive 4-0 victory against AC Milan despite being without captain Ciro Immobile. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are looking to right the ship after getting shut out in their last two league matches, most recently getting blanked by Torino 1-0 last Saturday. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for 30 days when you use code SERIEA now until 1/31/23.

2 DAYS AGO