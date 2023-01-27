ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale

A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
CLEARWATER, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Jazz Festival keeps the tempo with its 2023 lineup

It all started in the late ’70s, when a group of transplanted New Yorkers would gather in a Sarasota apartment and listen to jazz records. They were hosted by Hal Davis, a retired ad executive and one-time publicist for Benny Goodman, and his wife, Evelyn. Word circulated quickly, and soon the meetings moved to larger spaces. Davis and his cohorts saw an opening to form an official organization, and in 1980, the Jazz Club of Sarasota was launched.
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Watch The Freakshow Play ‘Beat The Freaks’ Live Onair

Orlando & The Freakshow play ‘Beat The Freaks’ every weekday but it’s rare for people to actually see us play! If you’ve haven’t heard our Beat The Freaks segment before here’s a breakdown of what normally happened. It’s our trivia game that we play against one listener at 7:25am Monday through Friday. We ask you to call around 7:12am after we’re done with our confession segment so we can get someone on the phone to play. One Freakshow member writes the questions for the day and the listener then picks one of the two remaining members to play against. If you beat us you get all the money that’s been saved up which is currently at $250 plus a prize. Every time the Freaks tie or beat a listener the money goes up by $50 but the listener still get to keep their prize.
ORLANDO, FL
businessobserverfl.com

NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit

Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Petersburg mayor picks Rays, Hines to redevelop Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Ken Welch made the biggest decision of his political career on Jan. 30, selecting the team lead by the Tampa Bay Rays to redevelop Tropicana Field. With the selection, Welch sought to remake history, both trying to keep the Rays in St. Petersburg after their threats to leave and to repay the mostly Black community that was plowed over to build a stadium and court baseball by building a new district that creates jobs and offers affordable homes.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
plantcityobserver.com

2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen Kennedie Clinton

Durant High School junior named 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen. When 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen’s Pageant contestant Kennedie Clinton randomly drew Contestant #1 from a basket of contestant numbers, she never realized it would portend an outcome that she had dreamt about since she was a child. Clinton, a junior at Durant High School, earned the #1 spot and was named the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen.
PLANT CITY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

2023 Florida Strawberry Festival First Maid Jaida Paige Davis

2023 Florida Strawberry Festival First Maid Jaida Paige Davis, daughter of Nate and Natasha Davis, is a junior at Plant City High School and dual-enrolled at Hillsborough Community College. She is currently ranked ninth in her class with a district GPA of 5.33. She is captain of the varsity girls’ basketball team, and also plays on the varsity girls’ tennis team. She is a member of the American Sign Language Honor Society and chaplain of the National Honor Society. Her extensive list of volunteer experience includes planning and organizing 2022 Bright Night and more than 100 community service hours at the Florida Strawberry Festival.
PLANT CITY, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands' Foxy Lady is still fabulous at 50

Fifty years is a long time for an independently owned clothing store to not only survive but thrive. Ask Foxy Lady founder Lorry Eible how she’s managed to dress Sarasota’s fashionistas for the past half-century, and she’ll respond with a smile. “My secret is my secret.” But the success of Foxy Lady’s two stores on St. Armands Circle and Siesta Key is plain to see. Eible has kept Foxy Lady in the retail forefront by offering a creative, ever-changing mix of hand-selected clothing brands, shoes and artsy accessories. Here you’ll find the perfect little black cocktail dress, a swanky glamour gown, classic business attire or a comfortable outfit for exploring the town. The store also engages customers with its celebrated one-on-one personalized services and lively trunk shows. But, more than anything, Eible credits her hard-working team for Foxy Lady’s success, including her late husband, John Walter, her son, Bryan Eible, and her business partner for the past 14 years, Lori Ann Steiner. Key Life sat down with Eible recently to talk fashion and recap Foxy Lady’s road to success.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton’s biggest drag race event back in 2023

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -U.S. Street Nationals at the Bradenton Motorsports Park is back after the event was canceled last year due to freezing temperatures. People came from all over, even internationally, to participate in the event on Sunday. “Yeah it was a bummer,” said Sarasota racer Chris Guela who showed...
BRADENTON, FL
10NEWS

LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴‍☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Citrus Park Town Center | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida

Open since 1999, the Citrus Park Town Center is another option to have an afternoon of shopping in the city. With department stores such as JCPenney and Macy's, children's clothing at The Children's Place as well as LOFT, Express, American Eagle or Eddie Bauer there are options for the tastes of the whole family.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy