FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Bucs Interviewing Champion For Coaching JobOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersLutz, FL
One Pint at a Time Explores Diversity in Craft BeerModern GlobeTampa, FL
Leading cannabis dispensary opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersLutz, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
cltampa.com
The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale
A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Jazz Festival keeps the tempo with its 2023 lineup
It all started in the late ’70s, when a group of transplanted New Yorkers would gather in a Sarasota apartment and listen to jazz records. They were hosted by Hal Davis, a retired ad executive and one-time publicist for Benny Goodman, and his wife, Evelyn. Word circulated quickly, and soon the meetings moved to larger spaces. Davis and his cohorts saw an opening to form an official organization, and in 1980, the Jazz Club of Sarasota was launched.
wild941.com
Watch The Freakshow Play ‘Beat The Freaks’ Live Onair
Orlando & The Freakshow play ‘Beat The Freaks’ every weekday but it’s rare for people to actually see us play! If you’ve haven’t heard our Beat The Freaks segment before here’s a breakdown of what normally happened. It’s our trivia game that we play against one listener at 7:25am Monday through Friday. We ask you to call around 7:12am after we’re done with our confession segment so we can get someone on the phone to play. One Freakshow member writes the questions for the day and the listener then picks one of the two remaining members to play against. If you beat us you get all the money that’s been saved up which is currently at $250 plus a prize. Every time the Freaks tie or beat a listener the money goes up by $50 but the listener still get to keep their prize.
businessobserverfl.com
NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit
Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
William Dean Chocolates: Local Chocolatier Ranked Top 11 in the World
Named Top 10 in North America and rated Top 11 in the World by the most comprehensive book on artisan chocolates, Chocolate – The Reference Standard, William Dean Chocolates consistently gets high marks and awards for its sweet creations in both aesthetics and taste. William Dean Brown, Jr., gave...
fox13news.com
Billy Adams trial: Tampa rapper found not guilty of double murder in recording studio
TAMPA, Fla. - The fate of a Tampa rapper charged with two first-degree murders and burglary was only in the hands of a jury for a few hours Friday before they came to a decision. Billy Adams was accused of killing two men at a home recording studio in Lutz...
Tampa Riverwalk in running to be the best in America
If you've been to downtown Tampa, you've likely been familiar with the city's signature riverwalk.
8 fun facts you might not know about Gasparilla
Most people know that Gasparilla is a fun-filled day when we remember the pirates invading Tampa Bay. For more than 100 years, Tampa Bay has faced an invasion of freebooters, marauders, and buccaneers.
Beach Beacon
St. Petersburg mayor picks Rays, Hines to redevelop Tropicana Field
ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Ken Welch made the biggest decision of his political career on Jan. 30, selecting the team lead by the Tampa Bay Rays to redevelop Tropicana Field. With the selection, Welch sought to remake history, both trying to keep the Rays in St. Petersburg after their threats to leave and to repay the mostly Black community that was plowed over to build a stadium and court baseball by building a new district that creates jobs and offers affordable homes.
plantcityobserver.com
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen Kennedie Clinton
Durant High School junior named 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen. When 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen’s Pageant contestant Kennedie Clinton randomly drew Contestant #1 from a basket of contestant numbers, she never realized it would portend an outcome that she had dreamt about since she was a child. Clinton, a junior at Durant High School, earned the #1 spot and was named the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen.
plantcityobserver.com
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival First Maid Jaida Paige Davis
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival First Maid Jaida Paige Davis, daughter of Nate and Natasha Davis, is a junior at Plant City High School and dual-enrolled at Hillsborough Community College. She is currently ranked ninth in her class with a district GPA of 5.33. She is captain of the varsity girls’ basketball team, and also plays on the varsity girls’ tennis team. She is a member of the American Sign Language Honor Society and chaplain of the National Honor Society. Her extensive list of volunteer experience includes planning and organizing 2022 Bright Night and more than 100 community service hours at the Florida Strawberry Festival.
Gasparilla season continues with these events in the Tampa Bay area
From half-marathons to festivals, several events are scheduled for the months ahead to keep the Gasparilla spirit going.
St. Pete mayor chooses Hines & Tampa Bay Rays for Tropicana redevelopment
St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch announced on Monday that he chose Hines & Tampa Bay Rays redevelopment proposal for the historic Gas Plant District, which includes Tropicana Field.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands' Foxy Lady is still fabulous at 50
Fifty years is a long time for an independently owned clothing store to not only survive but thrive. Ask Foxy Lady founder Lorry Eible how she’s managed to dress Sarasota’s fashionistas for the past half-century, and she’ll respond with a smile. “My secret is my secret.” But the success of Foxy Lady’s two stores on St. Armands Circle and Siesta Key is plain to see. Eible has kept Foxy Lady in the retail forefront by offering a creative, ever-changing mix of hand-selected clothing brands, shoes and artsy accessories. Here you’ll find the perfect little black cocktail dress, a swanky glamour gown, classic business attire or a comfortable outfit for exploring the town. The store also engages customers with its celebrated one-on-one personalized services and lively trunk shows. But, more than anything, Eible credits her hard-working team for Foxy Lady’s success, including her late husband, John Walter, her son, Bryan Eible, and her business partner for the past 14 years, Lori Ann Steiner. Key Life sat down with Eible recently to talk fashion and recap Foxy Lady’s road to success.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton’s biggest drag race event back in 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -U.S. Street Nationals at the Bradenton Motorsports Park is back after the event was canceled last year due to freezing temperatures. People came from all over, even internationally, to participate in the event on Sunday. “Yeah it was a bummer,” said Sarasota racer Chris Guela who showed...
10NEWS
LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard
TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
St. Pete restaurant lands on Yelp 100 places to eat in 2023 list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yelp released its 2023 list of some of the best places to stick your forks in – and some restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were included. "It's an honor," Dan Schmidt said. Schmidt is the owner of Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg. The...
tourcounsel.com
Citrus Park Town Center | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
Open since 1999, the Citrus Park Town Center is another option to have an afternoon of shopping in the city. With department stores such as JCPenney and Macy's, children's clothing at The Children's Place as well as LOFT, Express, American Eagle or Eddie Bauer there are options for the tastes of the whole family.
Raising Cane’s: Popular chicken finger chain opening first Tampa Bay location
The franchise hired more than 130 crewmembers for multiple positions at its new location.
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
