Orlando & The Freakshow play ‘Beat The Freaks’ every weekday but it’s rare for people to actually see us play! If you’ve haven’t heard our Beat The Freaks segment before here’s a breakdown of what normally happened. It’s our trivia game that we play against one listener at 7:25am Monday through Friday. We ask you to call around 7:12am after we’re done with our confession segment so we can get someone on the phone to play. One Freakshow member writes the questions for the day and the listener then picks one of the two remaining members to play against. If you beat us you get all the money that’s been saved up which is currently at $250 plus a prize. Every time the Freaks tie or beat a listener the money goes up by $50 but the listener still get to keep their prize.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO