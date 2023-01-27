ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFTA Transit police K-9 teams headed to Super Bowl

By Evan Anstey
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Unfortunately, we’re looking at another year without a Buffalo Bills Super Bowl.

But the Queen City will be represented in Arizona during the day of the big game. On Friday morning, we got to meet the NFTA Transit Police K-9 teams that’ll be there to help make sure the event is safe.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Abby Fridmann is an award-winning anchor and reporter who joined the News 4 team in November 2020. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
WNY connections to Super Bowl LVII

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — No matter who wins, Western New York will have a Super Bowl champion. There are local ties to both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs teams playing Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona for the Lombardi Trophy. Chiefs Jody Fortson, tight end: South Park graduate who also played for Erie County […]
BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
Niagara Falls man sentenced on multiple rape, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was sentenced Thursday as a second felony offender for attacking three women, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daquawn D. Mike was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years post-release supervision for three separate attacks on three women. In October 2022, Mike […]
Sardinia man sentenced for pointing gun at police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Sardinia man will spend the next one to three years in prison after he pointed a gun at Erie County Sheriff’s deputies during a call in August, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. On Aug. 11, 2022 38-year-old James Zbytek pointed a gun at deputies multiple times during a […]
3 more Bills named to Pro Bowl, bringing total to 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills will be sending three more players to this year’s revamped Pro Bowl, bringing their total to eight — the most for the franchise since 1992, according to the team. Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Rodger Saffold and tight end Dawson Knox were all named as Pro Bowl replacements on […]
AP source: Bills fire safeties coach Jim Salgado

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the move. ESPN.com first reported the firing. Salgado just completed his […]
Wake Up! Wags: Edward, Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is finding dogs their forever homes. On Satuday, Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Kimberly Brown of Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Edward. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
‘It’s going to be a proud moment’: Canisius celebrates iconic goal in Canada hockey lore

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t […]
